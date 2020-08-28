What to Eat at Local Breweries

Supporting local craft brewers isn’t necessarily a tough job, but it will make you hungry. Sure, you can count on kismet: Maybe you’ll find your favorite food truck parked outside your favorite taproom. But with all the volatility these days, it’s nice to have a sure thing. These breweries aren’t afraid to venture into the kitchen and make a plate to go with their beer. Here’s what we’re drinking and ordering.

× Expand fish fry in a basket

Urban Growler: Fish Fry

Golden Hammer IPA Toast the basket with a Golden Hammer IPA.

It’s what makes every Friday special. The authentic Wisconsin perch fish fry runs all day Fridays, offering perfectly crisp breaded lake perch, sided with fries, creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a hunk of pumpernickel rye bread. No need to cross the border: It’s right there in St. Paul.

× Expand Hotdog

Wooden Hill Brewing: The Ryan Dog

Mojito Make it a vacation with a Mojito hard seltzer.

You can make hot dogs at home, but you can’t make this dog without lots of work. So let this Edina brewery handle it: They start with an all-beef dog, deep-fry it, pile on bacon, spicy mayo, salsa, and queso, and then gild it with onions and cilantro.

× Expand Cheese burger

LynLake Brewery: The Original Burger

Birds Aren’t Real cream ale Boost the burger with Birds Aren’t Real cream ale.

After trying a few menus in its new kitchen, this city taproom chose one partner: Burger Joint. They’re slinging Oklahoma-style burgers, which they griddle with onions smashed into the patties and double stack with cheese and pickles.

× Expand Pizza

Pryes Brewing: The Calabrian Pizza

Miraculum IPA Cut through it with the Miraculum IPA.

Chewy crusts and generous toppings are the rule for the pizzas at this riverside brewery. But our top choice is this spicy pizza with smoked pancetta and soppressata, briny olives, and pickled onions layered over a zingy Calabrian pepper sauce.

Brewpubs: It’s a craft brewery and a full restaurant!

Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub

A south Minneapolis spot that gets the smoky treats right. Get the smoked cheddar soup laced with the house porter.

Town Hall Brewery

The original location at Seven Corners is the best. Order the award-winning Masala Mama beer with Dortmunder-battered walleye tacos.

Barley John’s Brewpub

One of the OGs of local craft beer, this New Brighton spot serves a classic hot artichoke dip that goes great with its signature wild rice brown ale.