What Even Is Fine Dining?

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eric Zachanowich/Searchlight Pictures Chef looks over crew A scene from The Menu in which Chef Slowik looms over his kitchen crew.

What surprised me most in the days following the announcement concerning the closing of Copenhagen’s Noma—the Best Restaurant in the World, according to many—were the headlines. Focusing on René Redzepi’s reasoning that the restaurant was “unsustainable,” news outlets the world over ran with declarations such as, “Is fine dining dead? If the world’s best restaurant can’t make it, who can?”

I’m sorry, what? That’s like saying, “Is marriage dead? If Charles and Diana can’t make it, who can?” Noma may have reached the apex of culinary laudations and earned acclaim, but that doesn’t make it the standard. In fact, it makes it the outlier, when you consider the vast number of restaurants in the world, which a web mining site in 2014 gave a raw estimation of around 15 million.

If you’ve read any of the deeper analysis, you’ll know that Noma built its reputation on the backs of unpaid labor: the “stage,” or unpaid intern, who would execute kitchen grunt work for the experience and the résumé boost. This created a system in which a restaurant could reach higher heights without cost. Noma only began paying the full staff last October. Many articles cite the extra-$50,000-a-month payroll as a likely factor, but the spin from Noma makes it seem like it’s not really about that.

What if it’s not fine dining that’s unsustainable but the simple expectation of a Best Restaurant in the World that’s unsustainable? Maybe it’s not just the cost of payroll but the cost of everything else to maintain such a machine and keep it rolling forward in the face of a rapidly changing world. In fact, the truth is that Noma isn’t closing with a death rattle; it’s just evolving. It will operate as a restaurant through 2024, then will transition into a “pioneering test kitchen” and e-commerce operation with occasional pop-ups happening anywhere in the world. That doesn’t speak of failure to me; that speaks of flight.

After I read the first article in The New York Times, I immediately thought of our Jamie Malone. As a highly skilled and awarded chef who creates beautiful and fine French dishes and pours elegant Crémant bubbles into slender pink coupe glasses, she imbues everything she makes, writes, or packages with a sense of refinement. She, too, closed her restaurant, Grand Cafe. Last year, she told me that when you have a restaurant, you really only own an idea (and maybe a building, which she did not). The pandemic taught her that it could be taken away, despite everything she worked toward. So, she created Paris Dining Club in a smaller space that would use private dinners and dining events to help give her control over outside factors. She caters creatively with boxes of her cooking delivered to your door, allowing you to have the restaurant experience in your own space, complete with borrowed glassware, flowers, and a custom playlist if you so choose. Malone’s work, her world, is fine dining. But newer.

If you’ve even watched an episode of Downton Abbey, where all they do is walk, sit, change outfits, and dine, you’ll know that particular dining world is long gone. And yet, we still strive for craft and excellence, just differently.

If we know anything, it’s that food travels, and society is fluid—tomatoes from the New World are given to Italian cooks by explorers, and the Pronto Pup has an amazing new life on the streets of Korea. Tastes change; people change. Lobsters were once fed to the indigent, and ramen is now sold by master chefs. The definition of fine dining is not—or should not be, in my opinion—owned by any committee whose rigid criteria is used in order to fit people into “worthy/unworthy” boxes. Noma has three Michelin stars and was named Best Restaurant in the World five times by 50 Best, and there’s no doubt that its power and influence grew each time it was named, driving it to keep raising its standards. How do you get off that crazy train? What if trying to freeze a moment and declare it perfection, or most real, or authentic, or ultimate hastens its demise? Are we just killing the thing we are trying to love?

The night before the Noma announcement, I watched The Menu. The movie is a spectacular send-up of the “Consumists,” my word for people who allow dining in the elite restaurants to become an identifier of their status, a signal to their own worth and self-importance. The restaurant in the movie was not too subtly nuanced to reflect a certain Best Restaurant in the World. The fictitious Chef Slowik takes responsibility for the decline of his art, admits to his own ego’s folly, and bemoans his lack of desire to cook anything anymore, but he clearly points to his diners for their part in the destruction. He takes revenge on the Consumists, but also blames himself, as he senses his world has become, if you will, unsustainable. On his ultimate menu, the cheeseburger stands alone.

Spoiler: Unlike Chef Slowik, Redzepi lives on. Perhaps he’s set fire to the thing that was no longer attainable, and maybe the world shouldn’t be asking if something failed. Fine dining is dead. Long live fine dining.