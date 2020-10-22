A Running List of Outdoor Restaurant Patios to Keep You Cozy in Cold Weather

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Smack Shack Patio
Outdoor dining has become an important stretch during the pandemic, giving many people the confidence to dine out. But with winter coming (uh, here?) restaurants are working hard to help those who don’t want to come inside yet, with heaters, fireplaces, igloos, tents, and other pivots to extend the season.
Most restaurants are requiring online reservations for their limited patio space, so check each restaurant’s website ahead of time. As this year is unlike any other, we’ll be keeping this list updated throughout the season as restaurants make the decision to close or stay open.
Agra Culture
Agra Culture has heaters installed on their open patio, which they’ll keep open as long as the weather is bearable. 3717 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-345-5442, agra-culture.com
The Block Food & Drink
An indoor and outdoor hybrid, bring your pooch to the Block’s heated patio, which is also dog-friendly. 7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park, 952-767-1117, theblockslp.com
Broders’ Pasta Bar
Broders’ is only offering patio dining, but their tents and heaters are sure to keep you warm. 5000 Penn Ave. S., Mpls., 612-925-9202, broderspastabar.com
Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative
Broken Clock knows how to hygge, as the brewery is installing new heated (and themed) igloos starting this November. Choose between “A Day at the Beach,” “Retro,” and “Camping” for a different kind of outdoor dining experience. 3134 NE. California St., Mpls., 612-440-4570, brokenclockbrew.com
Centro
Centro has an open patio with gas firepits to keep guests warm in chilly temps. 1414 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., 612-345-5527, centrompls.com
Colita
Colita has propane heaters warming their patio, but time may be running out—get there soon! 5400 Penn Ave. S., Mpls., 612-886-1606, colitampls.com
The Depot Minneapolis
The Depot may have closed the ice rink, but patio seating is still open for the season. 225 3rd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-339-2253, thedepotminneapolis.com
The Freehouse
The Freehouse has several fireplaces and stand up heaters on their patio—they’ll keep them out until a decent snowfall arrives. 701 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-339-7011, freehousempls.com
French Meadow – St. Paul
French Meadow has propane heaters set up on their patio to keep guests comfortable. 1662 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-789-8870, frenchmeadowcafe.com
The Gnome
A partial tent, heaters, and a large wood burning fireplace will keep The Gnome’s patio open as long as possible through the season. 498 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, 651-219-4233, gnomepub.com
Hai Hai
Hai Hai is keeping guests cozy with infrared heaters. They’ll keep the patio open as long as weather permits. 2121 University Ave. NE., Mpls., 612-223-8640, haihaimpls.com
Hazelwood Food and Drink
Keeping in mind the preference for outdoor eating in the pandemic, Hazelwood will keep customers comfortable with heaters and a firepit on their patio that will remain open as long as it can, weather permitting. 8150 26th Ave. S., Bloomington, 952-222-4000, hazelwoodfoodanddrink.com
Heather’s
In addition to the walk-up window, Heather’s has just put up a heated, enclosed tent on their patio, so you can enjoy the space all winter long. 5201 Chicago Ave., Mpls., 612-445-8822, heathersmpls.com
The Howe Daily Kitchen and Bar
The Howe is extending their usual outdoor patio to an even bigger size this year, with a walled tent, gas heaters, and a TV. As always, they’re dog-friendly. 3675 Minnehaha Ave. S., Mpls., 612-729-3663, howempls.com
Italian Eatery
The M.O. at I.E. is: “If a guest wants to eat outside, we’ll make it happen.” Italian Eatery has space heaters, infrared heaters, real fire pits, and complimentary blankets. 4724 Cedar Ave., Mpls.,612-223-8504, italianeatery.com
Lake Monster Brewing Company
Lake Monster Brewing has the cold-weather works: eight patio heaters, four gas table tops, a big-top tent with window walls, and fleece blankets with their logo on sale. 550 Vandalia St. #160, St. Paul, 612-964-6288, lakemonsterbrewing.com
Longfellow Grill
The Longfellow Grill will be keeping their guests warm with permanent propane heaters over their patio. 2990 W. River Pkwy., Mpls., 612-721-2711, longfellowgrill.com
Louis Ristorante and Bar
Louis Ristorante and Bar has several heating towers and heat surrounding bar heating. They aim to keep the patio open until October’s end. 211 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-222-7378, cossettas.com
Patrick McGovern’s Pub
Complete with ceiling heaters, heat lamps, and a retractable patio roof, you’ll be covered. 225 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-5821, patmcgoverns.com
Psycho Suzi’s
Psycho Suzi’s has transformed into Mary’s Christmas Palace through the holiday season, but that doesn’t mean their patio has closed! 1900 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., 612-788-9069, psychosuzis.com
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit has stand alone heaters running on their patio in St. Paul, and they’ll be adding more permanent gas heaters as the season progresses. 788 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-444-5995, redrabbitmn.com
Red Cow
Red Cow has outdoor patios at all of their multiple locations, which will be open as long as the weather permits. redcowmn.com
Smack Shack
Smack Shack is installing an expansive heating system that will reach every table on their long patio. 603 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288, smack-shack.com
Spoon and Stable
They’ll keep stand up propane heaters out on their patio at least until the end of October, and on a day-by-day basis into November. 211 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-224-9850, spoonandstable.com
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
With a tent arriving soon, Stanley’s dog friendly patio will have multiple heaters and TVs. 2500 University Ave. NE., Mpls., 612-788-2529, stanleysbarroom.com
The Stray Dog
The heated patio and tent will be in operation soon, and will stay open as long as the weather allows it. 401 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-378-2855, straydogmpls.com
Sweeney’s Saloon
They’ll be keeping their heated patio open as long as possible. 96 N. Dale St., St. Paul, 651-221-9157, sweeneyssaloon.com
Tilia
Tilia has six large heaters for their six patio tables. They’ll keep them running as long as they can. 2726 W. 43rd St., Mpls., 612-354-2806, tiliampls.com
Tinto
Tinto’s outdoor tent, decorated with lights and palms, will stay put through the winter. They’ve added a commercial heater and air scrubbers to keep the air as clean as possible. 4959 Penn Ave. S., Mpls., 612-354-2130, tintokitchen.com