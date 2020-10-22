A Running List of Outdoor Restaurant Patios to Keep You Cozy in Cold Weather

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Smack Shack Patio

Outdoor dining has become an important stretch during the pandemic, giving many people the confidence to dine out. But with winter coming (uh, here?) restaurants are working hard to help those who don’t want to come inside yet, with heaters, fireplaces, igloos, tents, and other pivots to extend the season.

Most restaurants are requiring online reservations for their limited patio space, so check each restaurant’s website ahead of time. As this year is unlike any other, we’ll be keeping this list updated throughout the season as restaurants make the decision to close or stay open.

Agra Culture

Agra Culture has heaters installed on their open patio, which they’ll keep open as long as the weather is bearable. 3717 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-345-5442, agra-culture.com

The Block Food & Drink

An indoor and outdoor hybrid, bring your pooch to the Block’s heated patio, which is also dog-friendly. 7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park, 952-767-1117, theblockslp.com

Broders’ Pasta Bar

Broders’ is only offering patio dining, but their tents and heaters are sure to keep you warm. 5000 Penn Ave. S., Mpls., 612-925-9202, broderspastabar.com

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative

Broken Clock knows how to hygge, as the brewery is installing new heated (and themed) igloos starting this November. Choose between “A Day at the Beach,” “Retro,” and “Camping” for a different kind of outdoor dining experience. 3134 NE. California St., Mpls., 612-440-4570, brokenclockbrew.com

Centro

Centro has an open patio with gas firepits to keep guests warm in chilly temps. 1414 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., 612-345-5527, centrompls.com

Colita

Colita has propane heaters warming their patio, but time may be running out—get there soon! 5400 Penn Ave. S., Mpls., 612-886-1606, colitampls.com

The Depot Minneapolis

The Depot may have closed the ice rink, but patio seating is still open for the season. 225 3rd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-339-2253, thedepotminneapolis.com

The Freehouse

The Freehouse has several fireplaces and stand up heaters on their patio—they’ll keep them out until a decent snowfall arrives. 701 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-339-7011, freehousempls.com

French Meadow – St. Paul

French Meadow has propane heaters set up on their patio to keep guests comfortable. 1662 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-789-8870, frenchmeadowcafe.com

The Gnome

A partial tent, heaters, and a large wood burning fireplace will keep The Gnome’s patio open as long as possible through the season. 498 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, 651-219-4233, gnomepub.com

Hai Hai

Hai Hai is keeping guests cozy with infrared heaters. They’ll keep the patio open as long as weather permits. 2121 University Ave. NE., Mpls., 612-223-8640, haihaimpls.com

Hazelwood Food and Drink

Keeping in mind the preference for outdoor eating in the pandemic, Hazelwood will keep customers comfortable with heaters and a firepit on their patio that will remain open as long as it can, weather permitting. 8150 26th Ave. S., Bloomington, 952-222-4000, hazelwoodfoodanddrink.com

Heather’s

In addition to the walk-up window, Heather’s has just put up a heated, enclosed tent on their patio, so you can enjoy the space all winter long. 5201 Chicago Ave., Mpls., 612-445-8822, heathersmpls.com

The Howe Daily Kitchen and Bar

The Howe is extending their usual outdoor patio to an even bigger size this year, with a walled tent, gas heaters, and a TV. As always, they’re dog-friendly. 3675 Minnehaha Ave. S., Mpls., 612-729-3663, howempls.com

Italian Eatery

The M.O. at I.E. is: “If a guest wants to eat outside, we’ll make it happen.” Italian Eatery has space heaters, infrared heaters, real fire pits, and complimentary blankets. 4724 Cedar Ave., Mpls.,612-223-8504, italianeatery.com

Lake Monster Brewing Company

Lake Monster Brewing has the cold-weather works: eight patio heaters, four gas table tops, a big-top tent with window walls, and fleece blankets with their logo on sale. 550 Vandalia St. #160, St. Paul, 612-964-6288, lakemonsterbrewing.com

Longfellow Grill

The Longfellow Grill will be keeping their guests warm with permanent propane heaters over their patio. 2990 W. River Pkwy., Mpls., 612-721-2711, longfellowgrill.com

Louis Ristorante and Bar

Louis Ristorante and Bar has several heating towers and heat surrounding bar heating. They aim to keep the patio open until October’s end. 211 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-222-7378, cossettas.com

Patrick McGovern’s Pub

Complete with ceiling heaters, heat lamps, and a retractable patio roof, you’ll be covered. 225 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-5821, patmcgoverns.com

Psycho Suzi’s

Psycho Suzi’s has transformed into Mary’s Christmas Palace through the holiday season, but that doesn’t mean their patio has closed! 1900 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., 612-788-9069, psychosuzis.com

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit has stand alone heaters running on their patio in St. Paul, and they’ll be adding more permanent gas heaters as the season progresses. 788 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-444-5995, redrabbitmn.com

Red Cow

Red Cow has outdoor patios at all of their multiple locations, which will be open as long as the weather permits. redcowmn.com

Smack Shack

Smack Shack is installing an expansive heating system that will reach every table on their long patio. 603 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288, smack-shack.com

Spoon and Stable

They’ll keep stand up propane heaters out on their patio at least until the end of October, and on a day-by-day basis into November. 211 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-224-9850, spoonandstable.com

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

With a tent arriving soon, Stanley’s dog friendly patio will have multiple heaters and TVs. 2500 University Ave. NE., Mpls., 612-788-2529, stanleysbarroom.com

The Stray Dog

The heated patio and tent will be in operation soon, and will stay open as long as the weather allows it. 401 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-378-2855, straydogmpls.com

Sweeney’s Saloon

They’ll be keeping their heated patio open as long as possible. 96 N. Dale St., St. Paul, 651-221-9157, sweeneyssaloon.com

Tilia

Tilia has six large heaters for their six patio tables. They’ll keep them running as long as they can. 2726 W. 43rd St., Mpls., 612-354-2806, tiliampls.com

Tinto

Tinto’s outdoor tent, decorated with lights and palms, will stay put through the winter. They’ve added a commercial heater and air scrubbers to keep the air as clean as possible. 4959 Penn Ave. S., Mpls., 612-354-2130, tintokitchen.com