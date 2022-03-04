Fish Fry Judges

× Expand Fish Fry Faceoff 2022

Who will be crowned the Big Fish of our capitol city?

It’s Friday Fish Fry SZN in our Twin Cities!

Seeing that every year hundreds of locals head out with friends and family seeking the BEST fish fry each week, and often defend their choices loudly, we decided to put it to a test. Or really, a bracket.

Welcome to the first annual Fish Fry Face Off! We chose eight restaurants in St. Paul who are offering Friday fish fry specials, and pitted them against each other to find out who has the best.

We’ve enlisted a panel of judges to get the game rolling. Newscasters, rappers, foodie influencers, local sports heroes, writers, DJs and other aFISHianados came together to break batter and rate the fish fry. For each Tuesday’s bracket battle, we’ll release video of the tastings and ratings by the judges. Listen and learn from their experiences, and then go out and try for yourself that Friday!

Your vote matters! We’ll be tallying your votes (due by Saturday night) along with the judges in order to move the bracket forward. Show some love to your local restaurant pals!

What’s at stake? A Big Fish! Really, a giant fish trophy is currently being hauled in and we’ll mount it on a wall in the winner’s restaurant for one year. Even if they don’t want us to. For you the voters, we have some great prizes in the mix too!

Why not Mpls. too? For year one, we decided to keep it in the capitol city. There’s a ton of great fish fry over the river too, and we’ll be casting our hooks in that direction next year.

Are you ready?!? Tartar sauce waits for no one! You can get a jump on the action and check out a few spots today, or you can wait until you see the judgement videos on Tuesday. Fins up!

Pillbox Tavern Judges_FFFO 2022

Pillbox Tavern Judges

Justin Sutherland / Celebrity Chef / Insta: @chefjustinsutherland

Stephanie March / Senior Editor, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine / Insta: @stephaniemarch

Nur-D / Recording Artist / Insta: @nurdrocks

Julia Cobbs / Talk Show Host, myTalk 107.1 / Twitter: @fm107_julia

Alexa Score / TV Host / Insta: @alexascore

The Loon Judges

The Loon Judges FFFO 2022

Marques Johnson / CHX owner, Man about town / Insta: @socialworldz

Jess Fleming / Food Editor, Pioneer Press / Insta: @jessflem

Mike Marcotte / MN Live, KSTP-TV / Insta: @givemethemike

Miss Shannan Paul / Comedian / Twitter: @missshannan

Mark Strutrud / Chief Knucklehead, Summit Brewing Company

Meritage Judges

Meritage Judges FFFO 2022

Wes Walz / MN Wild NHL Game Analyst; Former NHL Player / Twitter: @walz3737

Natalie Achonwa / WNBA Player, MN Lynx / Insta: @natachon11

Lindsey Brown / KSTP Anchor / Insta: @lindseybrownnews

Justin Sutherland / Celebrity Chef / Insta: @chefjustinsutherland

Jasmine Stringer / Professional Speaker, Lifestyle Expert / Insta: @carpediemjbs

Saint Dinette Judges

Saint Dinette Judges FFFO 2022

E. White / Talk show host, KDWB / Twitter: @ewhiteonthemic

Vaneeta Sawkar / On-Air Host, WCCO Radio / Twitter: @vsawkar

Chris Coleman / Former St. Paul Mayor / Twitter: @ChrisColemanMN

A.J. Lagoe / KARE11 / Twitter: @AJInvestigates

Stephanie March / Senior Editor, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine / Insta: @stephaniemarch

Dark Horse Judges

Dark Horse Judges FFFO 2022

Jenny Luttenberger / On-Air Personality, KDWB / Twitter: @jennykdwb

Tim Nelson / Also Fooooood, Come Eat With Me / Insta: @come.eat.with.me.mn

Lee Valsvik / Radio and TV Personality; KOOL 108, KARE 11 / Twitter: @Lvalsvik

Joe Spencer / President, Saint Paul Downtown Alliance / Twitter: @joeyspencer

Betty Pietraszova / Foooood, Betty Eats The City / Insta: @bettyeatsthecity

Eagle Street Judges

Eagle Street Judges FFFO 2022

Steve Marsh / Senior Writer, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine / Twitter: @stephenhero

Nadi McGill / Drummer, Gully Boys / Insta: @nadirahmcgill

Vineeta Sawkar / On-Air Host, WCCO Radio / Twitter: @vsawkar

Emma Burns / Director, St. Paul Downtown Alliance / Insta: @emmawrong

Damo McConn / Chief Brewing Hooligan, Summit Brewing Company

Gray Duck Judges

Gray Duck Judges FFFO 2022

Dana Wessel / Morning talk show host; Half-Assed Morning Show / Twitter: @danawessel

Sean McPherson / Musician, The Current / Twitter: @twinkiejiggles

Kat Perkins / Musician, The Voice Finalist / Twitter: @katperkinsmusic

Craig Rice / Filmmaker / FB

Jado Hark / Real Estate Agent / Insta: @iknowjado

Patrick McGovern's Judges

Patrick McGoverns Judges FFFO 2022

Greg Coleman II / Comedian / Insta: @saygcole

Lars Pruitt / Recording Artist, Yam Haus / Insta: @larspruitt

Sophia Eris / Musician, DJ / Insta: @sophiaeris

Phil Steger / Founder/CEO, Brother Justus / Insta: @phildistilled

Tony Sanneh / Philanthropist; World Cup Veteran / Insta: @tonysanneh