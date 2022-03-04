Vote: Fish Fry Face Off

× Expand FFFO Logo & Sponsor Screensavor

Who will be crowned the Big Fish of our capitol city?

It’s Friday Fish Fry SZN in our Twin Cities!

Seeing that every year hundreds of locals head out with friends and family seeking the BEST fish fry each week, and often defend their choices loudly, we decided to put it to a test. Or really, a bracket.

Welcome to the first annual Fish Fry Face Off! We chose eight restaurants in St. Paul who are offering Friday fish fry specials, and pitted them against each other to find out who has the best.

We’ve enlisted a panel of judges to get the game rolling. Newscasters, rappers, foodie influencers, local sports heroes, writers, DJs and other aFISHianados came together to break batter and rate the fish fry. For each Tuesday’s bracket battle, we’ll release video of the tastings and ratings by the judges. Listen and learn from their experiences, and then go out and try for yourself that Friday!

Your vote matters! We’ll be tallying your votes (due by Saturday night) along with the judges in order to move the bracket forward. Show some love to your local restaurant pals!

What’s at stake? A Big Fish! Really, a giant fish trophy is currently being hauled in and we’ll mount it on a wall in the winner’s restaurant for one year. Even if they don’t want us to. For you the voters, we have some great prizes in the mix too!

Why not Mpls. too? For year one, we decided to keep it in the capitol city. There’s a ton of great fish fry over the river too, and we’ll be casting our hooks in that direction next year.

Are you ready?!? Tartar sauce waits for no one! You can get a jump on the action and check out a few spots today, or you can wait until you see the judgement videos on Tuesday. Fins up!

Competitors

Meritage logo

Why do one fish, when you can do 5.

Fisherman’s Platter: Fried shrimp, fried scallops, fried cod, fried belly clams, fried oysters, coleslaw, and the famous house pommes frites (French fries).

$38

Availability: Every Friday

Eagle Street logo

Hockey-mom approved.

Beer battered walleye, habañero coleslaw, habañero tartar sauce and hand cut fries.

$19

Dark Horse 2022

Potatoes as secret weapon.

Dakota Soul tempura battered North Atlantic cod, cilantro lime coleslaw, malted fries, and bang bang sauce.

$20

Availability: Fridays

Pillbox Tavern 2022

They understood the assignment.

Summit beer battered walleye served with fries, house made slaw and tartar sauce.

$19

Availability: Thursday and Friday all day

Saint Dinette logo

Fish is chicken of the sea, so.

Nashville Hot Coddy: Two pieces of fried haddock with Nashville hot seasoning. Served over Texas Toast with buttermilk ranch and dill pickles.

$20

Availability: Every day

The Loon Cafe 2022

They have more than chili, you know.

Secret recipe battered walleye, served with house specialty potato salad, jalapeño hush puppies, fries, and jalapeño tartar sauce.

$22.95

Availability: Every Friday, open to close

Gray Duck 2022

Don’t you dare say goose.

Gray Duck vodka & Hamm’s beer battered cod, served with thick cut fries, habañero coleslaw, and family-recipe tartar sauce.

2 piece / 3 Piece

$18.95 / $21.95

Availability: Every day

Patrick McGovern's logo

Does this still count during St. Paddy’s?

Premium beer-battered cod served with fries & creamy coleslaw. Tartar sauce & malt vinegar available upon request.

$17.50

Availability: Every day