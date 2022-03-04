Vote: Fish Fry Face Off

FFFO Logo & Sponsor Screensavor
Who will be crowned the Big Fish of our capitol city?
It’s Friday Fish Fry SZN in our Twin Cities!
Seeing that every year hundreds of locals head out with friends and family seeking the BEST fish fry each week, and often defend their choices loudly, we decided to put it to a test. Or really, a bracket.
Welcome to the first annual Fish Fry Face Off! We chose eight restaurants in St. Paul who are offering Friday fish fry specials, and pitted them against each other to find out who has the best.
We’ve enlisted a panel of judges to get the game rolling. Newscasters, rappers, foodie influencers, local sports heroes, writers, DJs and other aFISHianados came together to break batter and rate the fish fry. For each Tuesday’s bracket battle, we’ll release video of the tastings and ratings by the judges. Listen and learn from their experiences, and then go out and try for yourself that Friday!
Your vote matters! We’ll be tallying your votes (due by Saturday night) along with the judges in order to move the bracket forward. Show some love to your local restaurant pals!
What’s at stake? A Big Fish! Really, a giant fish trophy is currently being hauled in and we’ll mount it on a wall in the winner’s restaurant for one year. Even if they don’t want us to. For you the voters, we have some great prizes in the mix too!
Why not Mpls. too? For year one, we decided to keep it in the capitol city. There’s a ton of great fish fry over the river too, and we’ll be casting our hooks in that direction next year.
Are you ready?!? Tartar sauce waits for no one! You can get a jump on the action and check out a few spots today, or you can wait until you see the judgement videos on Tuesday. Fins up!
Fish Fry Faceoff Voting Bracket 2022
Presenting Sponsor
Fish Fry Face Off Sponsors
Supporting Sponsors
Competitors
Meritage logo
Meritage
Why do one fish, when you can do 5.
Fisherman’s Platter: Fried shrimp, fried scallops, fried cod, fried belly clams, fried oysters, coleslaw, and the famous house pommes frites (French fries).
$38
Availability: Every Friday
Eagle Street Grille
Eagle Street logo
Hockey-mom approved.
Beer battered walleye, habañero coleslaw, habañero tartar sauce and hand cut fries.
$19
Dark Horse Bar & Eatery
Dark Horse 2022
Potatoes as secret weapon.
Dakota Soul tempura battered North Atlantic cod, cilantro lime coleslaw, malted fries, and bang bang sauce.
$20
Availability: Fridays
The Pillbox Tavern
Pillbox Tavern 2022
They understood the assignment.
Summit beer battered walleye served with fries, house made slaw and tartar sauce.
$19
Availability: Thursday and Friday all day
Saint Dinette
Saint Dinette logo
Fish is chicken of the sea, so.
Nashville Hot Coddy: Two pieces of fried haddock with Nashville hot seasoning. Served over Texas Toast with buttermilk ranch and dill pickles.
$20
Availability: Every day
The Loon Cafe
The Loon Cafe 2022
They have more than chili, you know.
Secret recipe battered walleye, served with house specialty potato salad, jalapeño hush puppies, fries, and jalapeño tartar sauce.
$22.95
Availability: Every Friday, open to close
Gray Duck Tavern
Gray Duck 2022
Don’t you dare say goose.
Gray Duck vodka & Hamm’s beer battered cod, served with thick cut fries, habañero coleslaw, and family-recipe tartar sauce.
2 piece / 3 Piece
$18.95 / $21.95
Availability: Every day
Patrick McGovern's Pub
Patrick McGovern's logo
Does this still count during St. Paddy’s?
Premium beer-battered cod served with fries & creamy coleslaw. Tartar sauce & malt vinegar available upon request.
$17.50
Availability: Every day