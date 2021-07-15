On the Past and Possible Future of Food Halls

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Malcolm Yards Malcolm Yards

I first started talking to Patricia Wall about food halls well before the Super Bowl was in town. She and her husband, John, were going to develop an abandoned area near Surly Brewing to create a community of apartments/condos. With her culinary background—she used to run catering for Dayton’s Design Cuisine back in the day—Wall knew the power of food to bring people together. By adding a food hall to the project, it could be the social hub of the neighborhood, with urban art, an eclectic mix of food vendors, innovative payment systems, and an easy and accessible vibe.

That was early 2017, and her dreams have finally come to fruition as The Market at Malcolm Yards is set to open in a few weeks. It checks all the boxes she said it would. What’s crazy to think about is that the local food hall craze has taken root, blossomed, and even faded a bit during the four years that Malcolm Yards has been in development. As it opens, in a different world from the one in which it was concepted, will it still work? Are food halls still a good idea?

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams patio at Craze and Libations Graze Provisions and Libations

Spoiler alert: Yes, I think food halls do stand a chance—with a few caveats.

There are a lot of variables that could make a food hall win or lose. Let’s all level set and say a pandemic isn’t one of those variables; it’s a catastrophe. That situation aside, what have we learned?

Since my first chat with Wall, probably the most significant food hall to open has been Keg and Case Market, in September of 2018. As part of the revitalization of the former Schmidt Brewery complex on West Seventh in St. Paul, it drew big names and big expectations. In Bloom was the anchor tenant, and many questioned whether cutting-edge live-fire fine dining had a place in a casual food hall. The more casual Revival Smoked Meats, from the same owners, did much better. Likewise, the Spanish wine-and-cheese bar known as Gazta was swapped out for a more casual O’Cheeze grilled cheese bar concept from the same owners. But Clutch Brewing has held the upper level, and some places have created unique-to-the-city shop installations, like the mushroom tower now under R&R Cultivation’s control .

From a consumer perspective, Keg and Case seemed to struggle with its own self-definition. Is it a market where you go buy groceries and foodstuffs to take home? Is it a dining destination where you plan a night out? Is it a quick-serve food court where you can pop in and grab something tasty to eat on the fly? Keg and Case wants to be all of these things, which can be a successful model, as seen across the country in markets like Reading Terminal Market and Seattle’s Public Market. But it takes the right volume and mix. You need enough of the right dining to get people to hang and enough unique products that people come specifically to the market to find. Plus, it should all be accessible. Of course, those other markets have been fixtures of their communities for years, whereas Keg and Case has had to define itself and woo drivers from all points, as neighborhood traffic is not enough to support its endeavors.

× Expand Keg and Case food hall Keg and Case

Keg and Case seemed to be hitting its stride just when the pandemic hit. The organizers made the pivot and created a great outdoor music series last summer when no one could be inside, but when the November lockdown came, the whole market closed for about seven months. That facet of a collective isn’t always so great for tenants. Opening again for the first time in May, it’s experienced a loss in some of the market’s key tenants: Revival Smoked Meats and Sweet Science Ice Cream were particularly large draws that have left the building. But others have and will take their spots, and perhaps the organizers have learned something about balance and mix as they renew their roster.

Other food halls that have popped up have a more clear and focused intent. For the food halls of North Loop, it’s not so much about the specific tenant mix as it is about the location. At Graze Provisions and Libations, the location (steps from a brewery, in the shadow of Target Field, just off the light rail, and surrounded by high-priced apartments and condos) seems unbeatable. It has a lawn, while most building dwellers in the neighborhood do not. Plus, the food hall has a rooftop deck, two bars, and what seems like an endless flow of Instagrammers at its doorstep.

Focused on snacky food counters, more like a food court, Graze opened in late 2019 with strong names behind the stalls. But there are few original tenants/concept owners left. In fact, there’s only one: Gerard and Brittney Klass, whose Soul Bowl concept on the second floor has been going strong since day one. (In the last year, they also brought their B.A.D. Wingz counter to the mix.) As the ownership of the building changed hands over the pandemic, Gerard took on the role of managing partner for the food hall. Despite the changes, there seems to be a fresh supply of established food truckers hoping to trade up or add to their already nimble business plan. The It’s 7am Somewhere food truck still can be found at local breweries but is now also a brunch café stall at Graze. This food hall doesn’t lose its core value to the neighborhood if the tenants change. And due to the smaller counter-service model, it seems ripe to fit more concepts.

Graze is not that much different from the incubator model originally offered by North Loop Galley food hall, which was built with the idea of a permanently rotating roster. When the Pittsburgh-based company initially opened this highly desirable location in the heart of the North Loop in December of 2019, it was with four kitchens that had applied to be part of an incubator program. The food hall would offer them the build-out and business help, and they’d pay percentage rent and commit to just a one-year lease, after which they’d hopefully go out and add other locations around town. Well, in any year other than 2020, that might have worked. You can’t fault anyone for leaving before the contract was up, as Thigh Times Birdhouse did, or staying well past their end date, as the other tenants have. So far, Wrecktangle Pizza is the only concept to announce growth plans, as the owners prepare to open an additional spot in Malcolm Yards.

× Expand Dayton project stairway Dayton’s Project

But what if you have the primo location and the best food makers on tap, and no one comes? The Dayton’s Project food hall was first announced in December of 2017, meaning it’s been in process almost as long as Malcolm Yards. The ambitious food hall portion of the complex has Andrew Zimmern on board as the curator of food makers, though no one has been announced as an anchor or tenant as of press time.

Obviously, the renovations and build-out on that space were going to take time, especially when the plan was to create a multilevel food space of 40,000 square feet jam-packed with well-known food vendors, local restaurant outlets, fresh food purveyors, and food artisans. It was supposed to be the crown jewel of downtown Minneapolis. And it still could be, if the city itself can come back to life as people work and play downtown again. When this article was first published in the magazine, the food hall was projected to open just as Labor Day sent the kids back to school, bringing the majority of the workforce back downtown. But since then, there have been questions of its financial solvency, with disputes over loans and leases that will likely end up in court before we see an opening date.

I am an optimist for sure, and I believe when more workers show up, life will return to the streets and people will be excited to find new places on their old paths. As we all relearn how to live with each other again after more than a year connected mostly by screens, I actually think a food hall could be the ticket to help us reintegrate into modern city life.

In our skyway tubes, we tend to have our heads down and move on an endless loop. If the Dayton’s food hall ends up happening, it can be a place to stop and share food at a table again, perhaps exist as a place to co-work and nourish in new ways. It might just connect us on other levels. As food often does.

So, to nutshell it for you, I think food halls do have a space in our future eating landscape. We will continue to gather and eat in many different ways, seeking spaces that feed our lives as well as our bellies. And as long as food halls can meet those needs, and perhaps give a leg up to the future generation of cooks, I’ll consider them a good thing.