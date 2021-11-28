Top-Shelf Talent

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Pip Hanson deftly pours an old-fashioned on his copper bar Pip Hanson deftly pours an old-fashioned on his copper bar

Skaalvenn Distillery

[ Brooklyn Park ]

Tyson and Mary Schnitker have been making spirits since 2015 in their Brooklyn Park distillery named for the Norwegian phrase for “Cheers, friend.” But a trip to Japan inspired them to up their game and create a cocktail room. Wooed by the drinking dens of Tokyo, where some of the world’s best cocktail craft is carried out in small and focused spaces, the duo believed they, too, could carve something special out of their industrial park location.

After building out the darkly moody bar area with low lighting and small seating areas, they hired mixer Dick Dunham, who had been running various bars within Travail. Leaning into his commitment to craft, they brought in centrifuges and vacuum infusion devices to create cocktails with a sense of magic and playfulness. That caught the attention of the drinkers who talk, and word quickly circulated among the pros and their devotees that there was a cool and chill dark bar in BP making cutting-edge drinks worth finding.

Dunham—who created the program in which a sticker-topped bourbon drink known as Bananas in Pyjamas sits beside an elegant Vesper made with watercress-infused vodka—recently moved to Australia. Don’t worry, though: The bar has been left in the capable hands of Nelson Cabrera, also a Travail alum. Nelson is boldly taking charge and moving the menus creatively into the next year. 8601 73rd Ave. N., Ste. 14

× Expand Fjord Horse cocktail The glorious Fjord Horse from Skaalvenn in the copper goblet

O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co.

[ Prospect Park ]

When Pip Hanson exited the bartending world, he left at the top of his game, having run one of the world’s best bars in London. You don’t just dip back in for any old shift after that. But after a five-year hiatus, Hanson is back, behind the copper-topped bar at O’Shaughnessy running the distillery’s cocktail program. For the first time in his career, Hanson is limited to using only the spirits that are made in-house, and his creativity blooms under these restraints. We are treated to Keeper’s Heart whiskey drinks that come alive with atypical ingredients like radicchio, date caramel, and beeswax. You can still get an old-fashioned if you want to start slow, but don’t stop there. In one of the most beautiful cocktail rooms in the Cities, it’s fitting to have one of the most innovative mixers in charge. 600 Malcolm Ave. SE

J. Carver

[ Waconia ]

You can’t deny that Gina Holman is a hospitalitarian of the highest order—she simply won’t let you have a bad time in her presence. As a founding partner of J. Carver, she’s also the personality who leads cocktail classes and can often be found behind the bar. There is no better evangelizer of these spirits than Holman, and you can’t leave that bar without knowing more than you would ever think to ask, just by ordering a drink. The cocktail room itself is carved out of a former auto shop / dealership, which means that the staff works extra hard to make it cozy. Belly up for a Bees Knees, made with the signature Barrel Gin, or tuck into The Kensington, with J. Carver’s Runestone Rye. Here, there’s no such thing as ordering outside your league. 1320 Mill Ln.

× Expand Tattersall distillery Tattersall

More to try

Tattersall Distilling in Northeast: Still the king of ingredients, owner and ex-bartender Dan Oskey reopened the cocktail room with a reservation policy and a fresh list of drinks. Try a flight to explore spirits: the botanical board offers gin, barrel-aged gin, and aquavit.

Vikre Distillery in Duluth: Emily Vikre is the cocktailian we watched the most on IGTV to learn how to make drinks during lockdown. But now we can just scoot north and grab a seat at her bar and get the full experience of a freshly made Cedar Paloma.

Stilheart in the North Loop: It’s a tiny experimental distillery attached to a two-level cocktail room. Distiller Jeff Fricke, who splits his time between this spot and sibling Lawless Distilling in Seward, is instrumental in creating the signature spirits that can only be purchased as part of Stilheart’s drink menu.