Spilling the Taiwanese Cheese Tea from Machi Machi

Don’t freak out—we’re not talking about a hunk of cheddar or Maytag Blue cheese in your tea. The signature cheese tea at Machi Machi is topped with a cream cheese foam, and it’s quite delightful: like a light and creamy frosting to your bubble tea.

Thanks to United Noodles owner Eric Fung, Minneapolis happens to be one of the first American outposts for this global tea company (the other opened in New York a few weeks ahead of ours). Fung plans to take this franchise to Los Angeles next and then all over the country.

To be on the cutting edge of this new trend, pop down to the shop, located in the long-standing Asian grocery store—where a sleek and modern counter shop sits in what used to be the Unideli space. Grab a bottle of strawberry latte with vanilla panna cotta on the bottom, go luxe with the handmade brown sugar latte, or dive right into the jasmine green tea with cream cheese foam.

2015 E. 24th St., Mpls., 612-208-0123, machimachi.us