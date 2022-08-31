Among the Vines: Gia at Sovereign Estate Winery

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Jo Seddon

Chef Jo Seddon first landed at The Winery at Sovereign Estate in Waconia as a tagalong with friends, and she was surprised.

“I was expecting the food to be good and the wine to be bad. But actually, the wine was really good—I was blown away—but I wanted better food.”

Seddon, who left behind a life in medicine to attend culinary school in the UK, was bowled over by the idyllic landscape of the winery and felt immediately at ease. She emailed owner Terri Savaryn, asking if she could create a pop-up restaurant on the patio. Savaryn had been rethinking the space anyway, so the two conspired to make Gia at the Lake.

The seasonal spot opened in spring with a simple Italian-focused menu that pairs nicely with the vineyard’s wines and is easy to execute in the makeshift patio kitchen. Seddon worked at The River Café, which is often thought of as the Chez Panisse of London, and her ability to let fresh, simple ingredients shine is a testament to her time there. Grab a weekend seat before it gets too cold.

9950 North Shore Rd., Waconia