The Restaurant Project: How to Tell a Story

× Expand Photo by Eliesa Johnson The crew that runs The Restaurant Project at one of their clients, Red Wagon Pizza; Eliesa Johnson at the top. The crew that runs The Restaurant Project at one of their clients, Red Wagon Pizza; Eliesa Johnson at the top.

There’s no question that photography has changed the way we relate to restaurants. Our phones opened that door when Instagram launched in 2010 and allowed thousands of people to be at a table for two, experiencing pizza pulls and poached egg breaks from the comfort of their couches. Where once you might have only seen a restaurant’s interior décor in person or through magazine articles, advertising, and traditional media, camera apps and social media brought daily exposure at a fevered pitch.

Despite the quick moves toward distinctive garden walls for snaps and tags and insanely crazy towering burgers that were more about likes than licks, it was all still just the business of show. Restaurants remained at the mercy of the person behind the lens packaging the experience as they sent it out to the world.

Being a part of that process showed Eliesa Johnson a way beyond it. As a professional photographer for local award-winning magazines (this one) and national food titles such as Bon Appétit and Food & Wine and the first female photog hired to shoot the James Beard Awards, Johnson has spent many days perched on a ladder, taking a top-down shot of plates and food for print.

“Restaurants would want to buy the pictures we were taking from editorial photo shoots, but then they didn’t know what to do with them,” Johnson says. “I’d watch their social channels for months and nothing would post.” It occurred to her that while they may be able to create a concept and tell a story on the plate, many restaurants have no clue how to spread that message outside their four walls. The Restaurant Project (TRP) was born to help restaurants control their own narratives and, for the first time for many, tell their own stories.

“Really, inspiration is what we’re after. We don’t create anything that isn’t already there,” Johnson says of the endeavor. “We want to inspire them to see their food and restaurant in another light.” It’s not enough to just snap a beautiful bright orange bowl of carrot soup; the TRP team works with the restaurant to figure out how that soup fits into its story and then guides the restaurant on when and how that facet can be told. And the restaurants own the rights; they can use these pieces beyond social media in whatever way they need. “The power of the picture is in their hands. They’re really investing in themselves. We just teach them the ways to use it to communicate directly with their people.”

And with the amount of change that’s happened in the past two years, it has never been more vital for restaurants to have a voice. “It’s helped our clients greatly to have a catalog of work to pull from. We’ve been able to help with ongoing messaging as things continue to shift and change. This work has been so much more than just a quick content post.”

TRP has bloomed into a team of 12 photographers and strategists with a robust roster of clients here and across the country. Locally, they’ve worked with the likes of Danny del Prado, Brasa, Que Viet, Red Wagon Pizza Company (where this shot takes place), and James Beard Award winner Ann Kim. A branch recently opened in Seattle to expand TRP’s storytelling reach.