The New Dining Scene

Jamie Malone standing at a dinning room table Your chair awaits at Chef Jamie Malone's Petite Atelier space in North Loop.

“Everything you will ever become takes root from within.” A Zen saying that I had written on a piece of paper over my desk felt somehow more true as I was writing these stories. In the face of mind-bending change over the last few years, we have witnessed the food and dining community grapple with who they needed to be and what our collective food life could look like. And while outside forces have pushed them in ways they may not have been ready for, it’s the inside forces that have caused them to act.

We have a collection of innovators, game changers, and tastemakers who are open and willing to rework our food scene for the better. Food has always been a connector, but never before has that been as critical as now, when we are still finding our way through historic separation. Whether it’s a new way of visioning a restaurant, plotting to support art through dining, or actively working to bring cultures together over a cup of coffee, there is delicious inspiration all around us.

× Expand Lush Burger

New and Upcoming Restaurants We're Excited About in 2022

Where we're looking to eat in the Twin Cities this year.

Lush: When Art Supports Business Supports Art

Biscuits and drag come together to form a solid business model.

Houston White: Cultural Collision

The Get Down Coffee Co. is more than a coffee shop: It’s a revolution.

Gavin Kaysen standing near his massive new hood system and what will be the chef's pass in the Four Seasons restaurant.

Gavin Kaysen: You Have to Know Where You've Been to See Where You're Going

Gavin Kaysen, who opened Spoon and Stable in 2014 and Demi in 2019, is about to open his next restaurant, which will be in the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Minneapolis. In his own words, he told us about the early kitchen days that taught him about leadership.

Food Industry Innovators with Vision and Action

Local pros to know.

The Restaurant Project: How to Tell a Story

One organization is inspiring restaurants to control their own narratives beyond the plate.

× Expand Jamie Malone

Jamie Malone: Rethinking the Whole Thing

Grand Cafe is dead. Long live Petite Atelier.

The Dabbler Depot: Community Liquor Store

Matt Kenevan challenges the way we see the business of booze.

3Leche: It's All in the Mix

Three bartenders actively don’t make booze, and it’s amazing.

