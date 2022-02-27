The New Dining Scene

Photos by Eliesa Johnson
Jamie Malone standing at a dinning room table
Your chair awaits at Chef Jamie Malone’s Petite Atelier space in North Loop.
“Everything you will ever become takes root from within.” A Zen saying that I had written on a piece of paper over my desk felt somehow more true as I was writing these stories. In the face of mind-bending change over the last few years, we have witnessed the food and dining community grapple with who they needed to be and what our collective food life could look like. And while outside forces have pushed them in ways they may not have been ready for, it’s the inside forces that have caused them to act.
We have a collection of innovators, game changers, and tastemakers who are open and willing to rework our food scene for the better. Food has always been a connector, but never before has that been as critical as now, when we are still finding our way through historic separation. Whether it’s a new way of visioning a restaurant, plotting to support art through dining, or actively working to bring cultures together over a cup of coffee, there is delicious inspiration all around us.
Lush Burger
New and Upcoming Restaurants We're Excited About in 2022
Where we're looking to eat in the Twin Cities this year.
Lush: When Art Supports Business Supports Art
Biscuits and drag come together to form a solid business model.
Houston White: Cultural Collision
The Get Down Coffee Co. is more than a coffee shop: It’s a revolution.
Photo by Eliesa Johnson
Gavin Kaysen standing near his massive new hood system and what will be the chef’s pass in the Four Seasons restaurant.
