Sampling Minnesota's Noteworthy Candy

Milky Way bar

Milky Way: Sure, the Mars candy company makes and sells its Milky Way candy bars all over the world, but the fluffy wonder was invented in Minneapolis in 1923 by Hancock-born Frank C. Mars. The first filled candy bar, it was named for the malted-milk-like center, which the company claimed was healthier. For years, the bar was made with competitor Hershey’s chocolate, until the Milky Way started outselling the Hershey bar.