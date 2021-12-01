Sampling Minnesota's Noteworthy Candy

1 of 6
Annie B’s: This St. Paul–by–way–of–Kellogg caramel company has a huge brag: Oprah is a fan. Yep, in 2014, she named Annie B’s to her Favorite Things list, and sales boomed. The toothy caramels, slow-cooked in big copper kettles, now come in 20-plus flavors. In 2015, the company merged with B.T. McElrath to become a local powerhouse of small-batch artisan sweetness.
Milky Way: Sure, the Mars candy company makes and sells its Milky Way candy bars all over the world, but the fluffy wonder was invented in Minneapolis in 1923 by Hancock-born Frank C. Mars. The first filled candy bar, it was named for the malted-milk-like center, which the company claimed was healthier. For years, the bar was made with competitor Hershey’s chocolate, until the Milky Way started outselling the Hershey bar.
Wiley Wallaby Licorice: Wiley Wallaby might sound Australian, but blimey if it isn’t made right here in Perham by the same family behind Barrel O’ Fun snacks. Founder Ken Nelson has loved licorice since he was a kid, so when he created Kenny’s Candy Company, that’s what he focused on. After eating licorice from all over the world, Nelson decided that the Aussie style was best; thus, the wily name.
Regina’s Candies: Family owned since 1926, this St. Paul candy shop and its candy-making traditions have been passed down through the generations to current owner Mark Elliott, the great-great-grandson of the original founders. Its small-batch toffee, sweet cream fudge, bags of jellies, and solid chocolate figurines are all made using the original marble tables and copper kettles.
Salted Nut Roll and Nut Goodie: Pearson’s Candy Co. is the largest candy maker in the state, and it was the Nut Goodie that started it all when it debuted in 1912 for just 5 cents. The Salted Nut Roll showed up in 1933. Since then, the company has moved to its current St. Paul digs, added Mint Patties, changed ownership a few times, and bought the Bit-O-Honey brand (which it just sold last year).
B.T. McElrath: Part of the artisan candy movement that blossomed alongside the independent chef scene in the late 1990s, Brian McElrath believed there was room for a local salted-caramel candy bar on shelves. He was right, and his Salty Dog bar proved a giant hit, as did his Buttered Toast bar—both earning national acclaim and distribution.