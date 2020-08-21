The Grocer's Table Is No Ordinary Market Run

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Grocer's Table

Opening a casual market-café-wine bar in Wayzata has been Lindsay Pohlad’s mission for more than five years.

After lining up permits and building out a new space, and with mounting anticipation among eaters in the lakeside town, she planned to launch this spring. Then COVID-19 shut everything down.

Pohlad used the pause to further hone her concept: The Grocer’s Table, she came to think, might represent the best kind of restaurant for the future. As an all-day counter-service spot, it’s built for breezy interactions and quick stops. Customers can pick up a wood-fired pizza and bring it down to the lake or grab a thick English muffin breakfast sandwich on the way to work. And she and executive chef Craig Johnson have stocked it with locally sourced grab-’n’-go items from makers like Red Table Meat Co. and Alemar Cheese.

The result doesn’t feel like an ordinary market run. From the gray wood styling to the Intelligentsia coffee, The Grocer’s Table delivers that restaurant experience, even in the shortest of visits.

326 Broadway Ave. S., Wayzata, 952-466-6100, thegrocerstablemn.com