The Great MN Bake Off

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
T-Rex Monster cookies
T-Rex Cookie Dough: Tina Rexing is already famous for her huge cookies around town, but now you can have them whenever you want, right from your freezer. We’re not saying this is a great way to win fast ’n’ easy at the cookie party, but we’re not not saying that either. $9 at Kowalski’s, Hy-Vee, and other grocery stores
Cookie kit
Baking It Real Cookie Kits: Look. The dangerous part of TV baking shows is that they make you think you have to compete for greatness. You don’t. The cookie is the reward, so get there however you need to. This kit takes the pressure off by sourcing all your ingredients and measuring four varieties out so that you get to make 96 cookies without a career change. I repeat: The peanut butter blossom is the reward. $49, bakingitrealkits.com
Cookie stamps
Cookie Stamps from Nordic Ware:Embossing your dough with the imprints of snowflakes lets you focus on your decoration art. Sprinkles, colored sugars, icing, and sugar pearls are your medium for greatness. Cast aluminum with wooden handles, these stamps are something to hand down to future baking artists. $39, nordicware.comAnd it’s not just snowflakes: Check out Nordic Ware’s full lineup of stamps, which also includes other holidays and geometric designs.
Baking for the Holidays cookbook
Baking for the Holidays by Sarah Kieffer: Can we just anoint this new tome with vanilla extract and call it canonized? Local baker Sarah Kieffer wowed us with her last book, 100 Cookies, but this new one takes the cake—and the cinnamon rolls, and the turtle bars, and the chocolate-mint ice cream pie. Swoon. $25, Chronicle Books