The Great MN Bake Off

We’re in the season where we fire up the ovens and dig out the spritz presses, but as you may have noticed, we’re not alone. The world is suddenly mad for all things baked. The pandemic lockdowns ignited the pilot light, and we now have a multitude of shows like Bake Squad, Baking Impossible, and Nailed It! to stream whenever we need inspiration. And, of course, we have our own Zoë Bakes on Magnolia Network; we are the home of the OG Pillsbury Bake-Off and the Bundt pan; and, though I can’t legally prove it, I’m pretty sure we invented the cookie exchange. You can stick a tester in our baking cred, and it’s going to come out clean. So let’s get baking. Then put together a plate of goodies for your neighbors and see what’s next.