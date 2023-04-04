4 Great Egg Sandwiches

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Egg Sandwich

Clancey’s Meats and Fish

Choose ham, bacon, or sausage to add to your soufflé egg, crowned with white American cheese and sautéed Anaheim peppers for a bit of kick. The bun holds up if you have to hit pause before you eat it. 38th and Grand, Mpls.

Westside Market

The tiny market in Texa-Tonka's Westside Wine and Spirits offers the Full Nelson from its grill: a nicely fried egg on a sausage patty topped with Tillamook white cheddar, arugula, and smoked paprika mayo under a sourdough bun. Minnetonka Blvd. and Texas Ave., St. Louis Park

Alma Provisions

Among the choices here: a biscuit with scramble and pimento cheese and a toasted roll with scramble and black beans. But the move is the Corner Store: butter-toasted roll, egg, American cheese, and bacon. It’s crushable. 46th and Bryant, Mpls.

Marty’s Deli

What blew the minds of Marty’s superfans? Fluffy eggs, Cooper Sharp American cheese, and a healthy dose of garlic aioli slathered on focaccia with your choice of bacon or sausage. Also get: a little cake of hash browns to slip in a boost.