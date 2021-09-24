× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Schells Oktoberfest

If we were going to get strictly stoicly German on you, we might point out that it's tsicka-tsacka not ziggy-zaggy when you hoi hoi hoist your stein at any of the many Oktoberfest parties on tap. But, our face is full of sauerkraut and our hearts are full of joy at being able to wear lederhosen in public once again, so: you do you. After our month's fill of brezeln, we'll be ready to hit up even more new tacos, get in line for weekend dumplings, and then order up some healthy food brought right to our door. We'll need it.

NEWS

\\ A car ran into a favorite Lake Street food truck, Antojitos Doña Lety, on Monday night and it went up in flames with Leticia Flores inside. She got out safe, thanks to a neighbor, but the family's truck is a total loss. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help, and maybe take your week's taco money there for a chance to bring back those gorditos and do some good in your neighborhood.

\\ The winos are up to something good. Zenska Glava and a clutch of good people are hosting MSP for NOLA on Sunday Oct 3rd to raise monies for Hurricane Ida relief organizations helping the hospitality industry, and those still suffering from the disaster. Your $50 ticket includes a stylish night with wine and small bites at PAIKKA, plus a performance by Night Moves, and it all benefits Turning Tables with Another Round Another Rally and Bayou Fund. You must be vaccinated or have a 72-hour negative test to attend.

\\ Film x Food is a virtual film fest that kicks off this weekend. Focusing on documentaries and series that examine social issues, agriculture, the environment, the sea and the future of food. Free to register, the festival starts on Sunday and goes through Oct. 3. Highlights: “The Taste of Desire,” a global look at oysters; “When Tomatoes Met Wagner” about Greek farmers in a small village; and David Chang’s series, “The Next Thing You Eat.”

OPENS

+ In the Texa-Tonka neighborhood, things are heating up! And cooling down, with today's official opening of Angel Food Bakery and Frio Frio popsicle shop. Donuts and coffee, popsicles and shaved snow, plus booze!

+ Sonora Kitchen and Bar is open in Loring Park. Sibling to Longfellow's Sonora Grill, this new spot has some more fun with a modern Mexican cuisine menu with yucca fires, ceviche, an alambre burrito and tacos like you've loved on E. Lake Street. Find them just off of Nicollet (right next to the freshly opened Zoe's Cafe) in the new development that took over the Nicollet Diner area. A Oaxacking smoked mezcal Old Fashioned is waiting for you.

+ There's some healthy new eats coming out of Plymouth, with chef JD Fratzke in the kitchen. Green Dish is a new ghost kitchen (takeout and delivery only) that thinks you don't need to swap out flavor to stay healthy. The menu features Asian flavors (Kung Pao chicken, eggroll stir fry), Italian dishes (pasta pesto, meatballs), Latin American plates (barbacoa burrito bowls, enchiladas) and homestyle meals such as farmhouse chicken. All the dishes come with a full ingredient list, allergen signifiers, and a nutritional info down to the grams.

COMING SOON

+ Devil's Advocate announced this week that they will be coming to Stillwater. The downtown Mpls restaurant (which is still dark) focusing on Italian pastas and pizzas, will take over the former Famous Dave's/Eagles Club 94 spot just off of Hwy 36. Look for an opening sometime this fall.

+ Stalk & Spade, the vegan plant-based burger shop that opened in Wayzata this year, is opening another one. The second location for Steele Smiley's eatery will be 50th & France, just a few doors down from his Crisp & Green location.

AGENDA

// Here's a hot list of where to hoist stein this weekend, but check out the Oktoberfest Guide for more fun spots that you can shake your Hüt at.

Waldmann Brewery is one of best bier garden hangs in St. Paul, and they are German to the core. This is their second weekend of festing, so they’ve got an outdoor patio full of live music, fresh pretzels and games. Tickets are $5 adults, $2 kids 12 and under.

is one of best bier garden hangs in St. Paul, and they are German to the core. This is their second weekend of festing, so they’ve got an outdoor patio full of live music, fresh pretzels and games. Tickets are $5 adults, $2 kids 12 and under. Fulton Brewing has brought on the pros, the former owners of the Gasthof will be helping throw the fest this year! You can expect traditional German biers from Paulaner and Hacker Pschorr, plus Fulton drinks, and cocktails from local Dampfwerk Distillery, a bunch of food trucks and lots of music this weekend and next.

has brought on the pros, the former owners of the Gasthof will be helping throw the fest this year! You can expect traditional German biers from Paulaner and Hacker Pschorr, plus Fulton drinks, and cocktails from local Dampfwerk Distillery, a bunch of food trucks and lots of music this weekend and next. Saint Paul Brewing is dipping in this year, and their first Oktoberfest is going so well! Tonight you can stop in for the vintage market bazaar, pretzel-crusted pizza, German-inspired snack boards and sausages, pork roast, plus their first Märzen-style lager.

is dipping in this year, and their first Oktoberfest is going so well! Tonight you can stop in for the vintage market bazaar, pretzel-crusted pizza, German-inspired snack boards and sausages, pork roast, plus their first Märzen-style lager. Lift Bridge Brewing in Stills is festing hard this weekend. Kowalski's food truck will have brats and pretzels, Von Hansons will be there for your edible neck jewelry (those pretz are addictive), they've got polka, beer and beer steins, and most importantly, a hotel partner within a 10 minute walk.

// Maybe you eschew leather pants and beer steins, we still got you: Centro's Corn Fest is on Saturday and that's wicked good fun. No kidding, those kids know something about using corn in all the correct ways: elote, corn and squash tacos, beef birria tacos, sweet corn ice cream, blue corn margs, and that's without even mentioning the tortilla toss game! It's free to go, kids welcome, don't miss Salsa del Soul.

// Parties are back, and you know it because Borough Block Party is BACK this Saturday. The burger that invented a neighborhood will be on-site (#parlourburger4evah), and it's all ages, dog friendly and just stroll up fun for free. Private Oats and Chase and Ovation are two bands I've missed, and Earl Giles cocktails, Bauhaus brews, and good ol' NorthLoopian good times are on deck.

// Saturday Dumpling Club is holding court on Saturday at Modist Brewing for a pop-up. Get there on the early side of the 2-6pm run, as you might have heard: it's the hottest club in town. Also: trust me on the brisket, carrot, and szechuan peppercorn dumplings.

// Well holy moly it's the 11th Annual Bluegrass and Barrels soiree out at 45th Parallel Distillery in New Richmond on Saturday. For real you have to check out their newly shined up distillery and event space, and guess what it's FREE to go. Spot $5 for a tasting and raffle package, you won't regret it. And they'll be releasing their first 100% rye whiskey, which might deserve a tasting glass or two.

// Shout out for Eden Prairie's Rib Fest 2021 which is going down on Sunday at Staring Lake Amphitheater. This fundraiser for the EP Rotary helps all sorts of community programs including Book Day, Ethics Workshop, clean water and more. Buy a $16 dinner ticket and get bbq, and then buy some raffle tix for $10, or register for the Disc Golf tournament like a real asskicker.

// Hi. Have you met The Brissant? It's making a star appearance on Oct 2 at Chanhassen Brewing, with a burger that has award-winning slaps.

// One of the biggest and best beer fests is back, the MN Craft Brewers Guild's Autumn Brew Review shows up on Oct. 16. Held at Boom Island Park this year, it's a good stroll through more than 80 local brewers sampling beers, ciders, seltzers, and who are just happy to see you. Besides that there will be food trucks, bonfires and some s'mores action, so you should remember that this one sells out regularly. Proof of vaccination is required to attend.

// Did you get your tix to Smoke Out? I'm hearing ribs, smoked elote, smoky hams, tacos, and more!