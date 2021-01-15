× Expand Shutterstock Thumbs Up Banana .

How's that Dryuary going for you? If you've fallen off your commitment to Veganuary by snacking on a fast double cow burger, you're not alone. Remember to give yourself a little break, this year didn't pop off like any of us thought it would. Expand your life, never contract, and just open up to YESuary which can mean more leafy green veg and just fewer potato chips without dealing with banishment. Also a part of YESuary: beer and sled dogs, taco expansions, and (yes) fresh burgers to explore.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> The city of St. Paul and non-profit NCXT have launched the next phase of their Restaurant Resiliency Project and all restaurant operators and industry stakeholders in St. Paul can register to take part. This phase will focus on "implementation and enhancing online ordering and delivery solutions, achieving digital marketing effectiveness and collaborating with industry and community partners." Scroll through and check out who they already helped in phase one, and how they might help you!

>> Jerry "Smokin' J" Evans is a man known for spreading nothing but love and good food. And right now, he could use a little love from the rest of us. One of the fixtures at the George Floyd sacred site this summer, he and his church fed hundreds of people for weeks. Jerry suffered a heart attack just before the holidays, and Cooks of Hope is throwing a little pop-up at Provision Community Restaurant on Saturday to help fuel his family's GoFundMe. Pre-order a corned beef brisket bowl, or some smoked wings with mac 'n' cheese, and you'll be doing a solid for Smokin' J.

+ Donate to We, The Pizza and help feed the National Guard troops protecting the US Capitol and American democracy.

News/New Stuff

+ Oh. Dampfwerk Distilling has launched their first whiskey, and it's an American single malt in a dead-sexy black bottle. A 4-year beauty that started from 100% locally sourced pale ale (you know whiskey starts as beer right?), it then lolled about first in MN-made American white oak barrels, before its lush time in red wine barrels. The lounge is open at select times for reservations, but you can order and pickup curbside too.

+ Malcolm Yards Market, the always-coming-soon food hall in the Surly Brewing neighborhood, will open! In May-ish. DelSur Empanadas are one of the new tenants, and if I was a betting woman I'd say Wrecktangle pizza too (by the look of those squared edges and pepperoni cups on the teaser pic), but you'll have to watch their socials as they thread out the rest of the nine tenants.

+ Blaine's favorite burger spot is expanding. The Tipsy Steer is now open in Minneapolis, with a location in Roseville in the works. Order online, or pop by for a visit in at 50th & Hiawatha. It's a beer-pubby menu of flatbreads, tacos, pizzas, handhelds (sandwiches), and the like, but people love the butter-grilled-bun burgers.

+ The Kenwood has changed hands. Don Saunders has sold his neighborhood eatery by the lakes. Head chef Joel DeBilzan has been with with restaurant since the beginning, and is the now the new owner. He's launched a new menu this week, but will keep some of the old favorites on board. The eatery is currently only doing curbside.

+ Coming Soon: I was driving in Bloomington and I spied the new location for Las Cuatro Milpas Taqueria and Birrieria! It's warming up the old 1st Wok location next to Erik's Bike Shop, just west of Portland off the frontage road for I-94. Get excited for tacos and quesabirria in 2021.

Adjusted Sails

+ You thinking about a farm share this year? If you have questions the good humans of Good Acre have answers. Log in for a FREE virtual farm share information session, on Jan. 27, in which they'll answer all your queries: Where do I get my box of veg? What's in the box? Can I skip the rutabaga?

>> If you're with me, and miss a big ol' happy hour, I got something for you on Jan. 23. Cheese and Cider Happy Hour with two bosses of the game: Keepsake Cidery and Shepherd's Way Farms. Throw $80 their way, and you'll get access to a one hour virtual tasting session and pairing class of three ciders and three cheeses, which come from a kit you can pick up next week at the cidery or in town at Lowry Hill Meats. Come along, I'm in!

>> Fulton Brewing has something to say about Pale Ale, not really a manifesto ... but. "Pale Ale is the quintessential American craft beer, arguably deserving of more credit for the success and growth of our industry than any other beer style. And in an era when breweries seem to be using more candy and cereal than malt and hops in their beers -- we think it’s time to rediscover the Pale Ale." BOOM! Like a carbonated gauntlet, they've launched The Pale Ale Project. They plan to use only the four traditional categories of beer ingredients: water, malt, hops, and yeast, while experimenting and going nutso with releases within the style. The first version is on tap right now, and the taproom is open.

>> Don't forget you can still shop the outdoor winter farmers market in South Minneapolis! Order online or shop in person. Mushrooms, salmon, fermented things are waiting.

>> Since all the ice golf is getting nixed, I thought you should set your winter fun sights to Birch's Sled Dog Sundays this February. Yes, you can hit up the lakeside brewery and restaurant for beer and snacks, then grab a ride with the best bois as they tear across the lake pulling you on a sled. Yip Yip!

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Sad to report that one of my favorite rites of winter, The Chilly Open (in which we drink and ice golf and eat chili) has decided that they won't be holding the open this year. The Wayzata crew plans to keep some of the fun alive with the movies on ice and open skating, so I guess it's BYOC.