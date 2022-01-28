× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams David Fong's

That's right, February 1st marks the Lunar New Year and that means a do-over for your fresh start. What are you going to do with your new turn? Tigers are associated with bravery and confidence, so perhaps this year you will adopt a steely gaze when deciding which biscuit to order, or find your cat-like reflexes when choosing a salad from a vending machine. Feel free to coil up with some Chinese takeout too.

NEWS

\\ If you hadn't heard, the House of Charity Food Centre in Minneapolis burned down this week. The food shelf across from HCMC was known to feed 200-300 meals a day for people in need and is struggling to put the pieces back together. What they need most is money, not food donations as there's no where to store food. With the help of other organizations, they are working hard to keep feeding and helping the people who rely on them to survive. Donate.

OPENS

+ There's a new spot in Richfield you should peep. Protagonist Kitchen + Bar has taken over the former Houlihan's on 66th. The owners, Jahn Brink and Pejmon Nadimi, also own that timeless burger shack, Sandy's Tavern (the olive burger is worth it), and have history with the former Republic Bar. The menu looks above average for a former Houli site: poutine, smoked Buffalo chicken drummies, braised oxtail with risotto, duck confit, and a bavette steak with smashed potatoes and a whiskey-demi.

+ Grey Duck Tavern is back in St. Paul. Joe Kasel of Eagle Street is running the downtown restaurant, and has revamped the menu to be more affordable and approachable with a roster of tavern fare: flat breads, fish 'n' chips, some 14 burgers, a few hot dogs and sandwiches. But there are still some MN comfort classics, like fried walleye, tater tot hot dip, and a roasted turkey pot pie.

+ Shoreview's favorite new haunt, Churchill Street, is finally open for dinner. After wooing locals with breakfast and brunch, the eatery is now showing off with steamed mussels, chickpea fritters with roasted cauliflower, a roasted half-chicken, and steak frites.

+ If you're heading to the airport to get outta here, take a step away from the bad vending machine choices and hit up the new Farmers Fridge salad vending machines. Your beach bod wants you to. These are healthy salads in jars that you choose from a smart-fridge vending machine, and they are good. They recently launched home delivery to the MSP metro, ahead of the vending launch, and I've had a few that I liked. The machines are located on a few of the concourses, and there's one by baggage claim for when you need to detox from your trip. Look for grilled chicken caesar, green goddess chop, maybe an almond butter oats bowl, and an Italian wrap or two depending on the machine.

+ You know what's open? Your mouth, when you see that Kowalski's markets have picked up Betty & Earl's biscuits which they are serving, fresh-baked daily, in their bakery department. Blueberry lemon, cinnamon roll, bacon cheddar, and original butter baby biscuit (my name for them) hot and ready at all locations.

+ And on a frozen lake, The Angry Walleye ice bar is now open. It's a 16×29 foot bar with electric lights, big screen TV, a load of toddies and beer, plus homemade pizzas, a hit on a cold night. It's about a half mile off the south shore of Lake of the Woods, so get driving.

CLOSES

- Bummer that William's Peanut Bar (is that the OG basement bar?) has decided to close indefinitely in Uptown, following a nearby shooting that damaged the property. The 50 year old bar, which stays open 365 days a year, says that it is taking a much needed break.

COMING SOON

>> France 44 has got a big project going. Expansion is the name of the game, and the reason lies with its very talented staff. Look for classroom and event space, a cocktail lounge and demo kitchen for private bookings, and a rooftop patio bringing both the liquor and the cheese side together.

AGENDA

// Ok, Tiger:

Rainbow Chinese has a very special Year of the Tiger menu that runs through Feb 6: Buddha noodles, shrimp toast, mock crispy tiger, and firecracker wontons to kick it off.

has a very special Year of the Tiger menu that runs through Feb 6: Buddha noodles, shrimp toast, mock crispy tiger, and firecracker wontons to kick it off. Bap & Chicken is celebrating the new lunar year with karaoke on Tuesday! And, complimentary rice cake soup, plus candy and treats for all.

is celebrating the new lunar year with karaoke on Tuesday! And, complimentary rice cake soup, plus candy and treats for all. Keefer Court might still have some savory turnip cakes (turnip, Chinese sausage, dried shrimp, and mushrooms) or sweet New Years cakes (rice flour, brown sugar, sesame, dates) on hand, but you have to call to find out!

// The Craft & Crew collection is debuting another round of Ice Games this season! Head out to their bars at The Howe, The Block, Duke's on 7 for beer pong, bags, and more all carved out of giant ice. Stay cool, is what you will want to say all weekend. Book ahead, don't just show up, your game rezzie will get you 90 minutes of play, and the $20 to hold will come back to you in a $20 card to use on the spot or at a future visit.

// Don't forget The Great Northern is in full force! Feels like everyone is going to the Phillip Glass event at Malcolm Yards on Sunday, where there is a delicious drink called Einstein on a Beach.

// Winter Carnival fun to be had this weekend: ice carvings, scavenger hunts, gangsters and ghosts, pop into The Warming House on Market St., for some warming or just soothing adult bevvies.

// It feels like Waldmann Brewery is a Krampus Klubhouse, yes? Well, if they are your favorite, head over the to the brewery this Saturday to hang with the harries and watch the Winter Carnival parade go right by.

// It's all about pints and pokes at HeadFlyer Brewing on Saturday. They'll be tapping a brand new Dopplebock which is ripe for the poking, and they have a high ABV Apple Fireball Seltzer “Winter Spirit Booster” if you need another boost.

// Snowshoeing at a winery feel like a very weekend thing to do. Winery Wonderland at 7 Vines Vineyard in Dellwood gives you some mulled wine and then sends you out into the vineyard to snowshoe among the luminaries and s'mores fire pits. Come back inside to warm up with live music, maybe some dinner, and definitely more wine. Tickets are $50 and sold out for this weekend, but there are still some for next weekend.