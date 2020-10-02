× Expand Shutterstock Cauldron

Of pumpkins and magic, political spellbinding and darkening days, that's what this month is made of. The witchery employed by restaurants to keep those patios warm and hopping will be Macbethian. Meanwhile we will conjure whatever last vestiges of Oktoberfest we can, we'll leaf peep like we are possessed, but best of all, we'll fire up the giant kettles and toast with that most Northern of witches brews: booya!

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> It's getting chilly out there, and that means it's time for Coats for Kids. Locally champs Pilgrim's Cleaners has teamed up with Davanni's, to make it easy and delicious to do good deeds. The goal is to gather 10,000 new or gently used kids and adult coats, which Pilgrim will clean and give to local charities for distribution. On Thursday, Oct. 8, Pilgrim will be giving out free Davanni’s pizza comp cards to anyone who donates coats at any of the dry cleaner locations. And you can drop coats off anytime at any Davanni's spot until Oct. 10.

Nice To Hang Out

>> OKTOBERFESTING: New Ulm's Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend! Even though it will be smaller with less bands and beer in the streets, you'll still find live music and brats at the many bars and restaurants around town. Those crazy kids at Eden Prairie's Fat Pants Brewing are hosting a family friendly Oktoberfest this Saturday. Eat Street Social Oktoberfest is throwing a dinner on the patio, the $50 ticket gets you live music, dinner, and 3 pints of seasonal beer.

>> It's booya season y'all! The communal stew of the North might feel a bit different this year, but honestly it's usually a quick slurp on site with a coupla quarts tucked under your jacket to go. So map your Saturday plans for the Roseville VFW (starts at 11am, $5 for a scoop, $9 for 32 oz.), Croatian Hall in South St. Paul (starts at noon, sells out fast!), and the South St. Paul Girls Fastpitch Association Booya at Lorraine Park (starts at 11am, get ready for McLovin's recipe). And cripes if you want some of the fancy booya, with cocktails to balance it out, head over to Bent Brewstillery's Booya in Roseville, at noon. St. Paul proud.

>> The hops are fresh and the beer is willing! Boom Island's Harvest Fest will tap all your autumn needs with barrel-aged beer, Pumpkin Pie Ale, Live music, Fireman's BBQ truck, and all the leaf peepin' you can manage.

New Stuff

+ Ann Kim's project in the Omni Viking Lake Hotel in Eagan is now open. Kyndred Hearth is a soaring space with a lightly Nordic vibe, and a gleaming copper pizza oven anchoring the kitchen. Open for dinner only right now, seating is spread out and the patio is ready.

+ Good news! Meritage is coming back! November will mark the return of St. Paul's favorite Frenchy, though it will be a limited holiday season run (at 30% capacity), so get your seats before they all get snapped up. Rezzie launch on Monday, Oct. 20. And while you're planning, get ready for the 10th Anniversary of Oysterfest! The last-best-fest of the year will be online for 2020, my little mothershuckers. You can pre-order and pick up an official oyster kit on Saturday Oct. 10 and then tune in to Zoom shucks and good times on Sunday the 11th.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

>> Have you seen the meal kits that Marna's Eatery is doing? Sorry you missed the French Toast Kit already for this weekend, but stay tuned for future sandwich kits which aim to make your throw-together meals as easy and amazing as possible. Also, collab alert: they are being put together with the crazy amazing bread from Amy's Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins, so are available for pickup there as well as Birdtown.

>> K.G.'s Katfish 'n Greens is popping up at Cook St. Paul on Mondays and Tuesdays. Besides the signature katfish, look for pork rib tips, jerk chicken, krazy mac, and more. A soul food combo comes with a main dish and two sides with a muffin! Deal. This weekend you can also check out The Peach Eatery in that space, with chicken and $5 peach cobbler.

>> Hell's Kitchen has expanded their curbside and delivery hours to now include dinner service. Orders will be taken through 7:30 on Th-Su and that means the return of some dinner nosh like prime rib and linguini scampi.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Raise a glass to Lee Svitak Dean who, after 40 years of putting together the Star Tribune's Taste section, is taking a well deserved break from deadlines and retiring. She's been a marker for this food scene, and she has stories tell.

// Seasonals: La La Ice Cream & Luncheonette in Uptown will close for the season after Sunday. Licks Unlimited in Excelsior has already closed.

// We've started a list of restaurants closed since the pandemic began, and we'll keep updating it as we need to.