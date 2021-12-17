× Expand Shutterstock Mulled Wine by Fireplace Putting the win in winter.

Yes, fine there were tornado warnings and record high temps this week, but we are calling it anyway: full winter. It's a state of mind anyway. It means you are ready for cold winds, salt stains, gloriously quiet snowfalls, and The Hunker which might be required at any point in the next four months. But there is such good news with this commitment: You can cross-country ski towards waffles, you can belt out your best karaoke towards fresh burgers, and there are po'boys available to bring the Mardi Gras feels all winter.

NEWS

\\ The Great Northern winter festival is BACK and they've just announced some great new food programming:

Chill Out: The Great Northern Launch Party on Jan 26 will feature a winter village in Northeast Minneapolis brimming with specialty Vikre cocktails and Fat Tire beer. Kinda can't wait for the Yia Vang (Vinai, Union Hmong Kitchen) and Gustavo and Kate Romero (Nixta) snacks which will focus on cabbage rolls with Hmong sausage, grilled chicken, Nixta tortillas, and roasted vegetables.

Year of the Tiger: A Dinner Presented by The Bureau on Jan 27 looks very cool. Angel Sanders (Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen), Louis Tufte (Glass House), and Mecca Bos (chef and culinary storyteller) will help get us all get ready to ring in the lunar new year and Black History Month with a dinner of dishes from Soul Food and Chinese New Year traditions as they celebrate design collective The Bureau’s ‘Year of the Tiger’ capsule collection release.

Waffles & Ski with Karyn Tomlinson on Jan 30. I'm not sure what else you need to know other than you get to go cross-country skiing with Chef Karyn Tomlinson (Myriel) in Theodore Wirth Park, and then get rewarded with waffles, house-cured ham and cheese on homemade buns, and egg coffee. Tickets for this go on sale today at 10am and there are only 50 spots, so.

Philip Glass 85th Birthday at Malcolm Yards on Jan 30 celebrates the composer with an outdoor screening of his cult classic KOYAANISQATSI projected onto Minneapolis’ iconic United Crushers Mill. And, they are serving his favorite food, potato pizza (by Wrecktangle) along with specialty cocktails and vegan birthday cake.

OPENS

+ Opening grandly on Saturday is The Kitchen by Baked Brand in the Midtown Global Market. Taking over the original Andy's Garage spot just inside the Elliot Avenue doors, this new stall from Destinee Shelby is rolling out with fresh pressed juices and smoothies, but also breakfast all day: unlimited cereal bowl, hangover brunch sandwich, and more. Other items include a garlic toast Philly, a baked mac stuffed turkey leg (!!), and vegan chicken sandwich.

+ Yum Kitchen! and Bakery is now open in St. Paul, right on the corner of Selby and Snelling. Do you need a cupcake?

+ The Uptown VFW has got some new fire in the kitchen. Mik German and Marisol Herling are running a scratch-made bar food operation out of there, called the 264 Grill. It's similar to the 323 Grill that German created in the St. Paul Park American Legion earlier this year, but the Uptown version has a few more vegan items. And: karaoke on five nights of the week.

+ The second phase of NOLA magic has arrived in Edina. Mr. Paul's Po' Boys and Jams has opened behind the new Mr. Paul's Supperclub. Accessible through the restaurant, or by its own door in the alley, the pink walled shop is the spot for big sandwiches: check the traditional shrimp and oyster po' boys, or maybe make the cheese curd or spaghetti and meatball po' boy your new tradition.

+ LUSH, in its new iteration, will officially open doors on Dec 29!

CLOSES

- Downtown brewery Clockwerks Brewing is throwing one more night of drinking on Saturday, before closing down. Grab a beer, raise a glass, and if you're a homebrewer you might walk away with some hops, grains, or carboys if you're lucky.

- SoulFu, the counter service spot known for mixing it up with Southern and Southeast Asian food, has closed in the North Loop Galley food hall. No word on future plans yet.

- Augustine's in St. Paul has closed after a short run. Chef Derik Moran will move on to other projects while the owners of the space plan to announce new plans soon.

- Sassy Spoon has closed in South Minneapolis, but the gluten-free cafe's space will soon be filled with bagels and bialys when Asa's Bakery moves in.

- You only have a few more days to get some amazing fries before Stewart's in St. Paul closes on Dec 22. They'll shutter the space while they re-concept with new owners.

- This Saturday is the last chance you have to get Singing Hills Dairy goat cheese from the Mill City Farmers Market, until the business is sold and the work picked up by new owners. Thank Nancy and Lynne for their 12 years of market days at a tribute coffee hour at 10am in front of the Mill City Museum's doors. Sell them out tomorrow!

AGENDA

// Holidazzle is back this weekend! Head down to Peavy Plaza to visit the Yeti, she missed you. Loring Park will also have fun, with a carousel, giant slide, and Santa! Also, lots of local artists selling wares, delicious food vendors, and a new acapella sing-off on Saturday.

// All weekend, you can celebrate The Long Night: Winter Solstice Party at Pryes Brewing. Teaching us a lesson on how to make it though the long haul, Solid Gold tonight and Chastity Brown tomorrow will deliver live music. There's a massive tap list, vintage bottle bar, and fire: bonfires, fire dancers, and specialty pizzas to help light it up.

// Ugly Sweater Party at Burger Dive tonight will get you some Santa lap and free mulled cider for your hideous jumper. Better than what the office party was offering, yes?

// Food drives can be Kinky. I can't believe there are still tix for the 10th Annual Kinda Kinky & Friends Show to benefit The Food Group. Head to the Parkway and get ready to rock, Kinda Kinky has well over 100 Kinks songs in their mix that take you way past Lola.

// After your trip through the farmers market on Saturday, head into the Mill City Museum to learn about Baking Traditions: La Posadas. Chef Jose Alarcon and pastry chef Ngia Xiong from Viv!r will be on site to talk about the Mexican tradition that celebrates the Christmas journey of Mary and Joseph.

// If you've completed all your sip 'n' shop duties already, maybe you've earned a sip 'n' snuggle at Axebridge Winery in North Loop on Saturday. Head over and snuggle some pups from Safe Hands Rescue while sipping some locally made vintages. Prepare to fall in love, fair warning.

// If you're still on the hook for gifts, check out the Graze Holiday Market this weekend. Tons of good vendors, and you can snack on Union Hmong Kitchen and Soul Bowl while you shop.

// I guess ... Siths need Xmas too?

// Northern Soda Company is where you'll find the limited edition Minnesota Birch Beer (which is a little like root beer, but way more Northy) on Saturday. It's the official craft soda of the Winter Carnival, so if you grab some cans from the factory, Vulcans and Kates will be there, and you'll be able to get your 2022 Winter Carnival Button.

Speaking of a good hunker, The Feed is taking a holiday breather for the next two weeks, but stay tuned for other sparkling content! See you next year (never gets old)!