If it's a battle between the NFT art bros versus the warehouse gallery art kids, we like our chances in Northeast. Art-A-Whirl will bring you art and brewery parties all weekend, which you'll have to fit in between your farmers market shopping, your food podcast listening, and your tapas snarfing. As one does.

NEWS

\\ Iron Chef is back! Netflix is re-booting the re-booted cooking competition (shout out to the OG watchers of the 90’s Japanese dubbed original who would chant Chen Kenichi! Chen Kenichi in my living room) and launching it on June 15. Not only do we have local bearded man Andrew Zimmern on set as one of the judges, we can now reveal that James Beard-nominated Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen will be competing! Did he get some advice from former contestant Sameh Wadi? Maybe! Perhaps you should tune into his new podcast Hmonglish , with Gia Vang, while you wait for his episode to arrive.

\\ Well, it's official: The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is dead.

OPENS

+ Everyone's favorite vegan ice cream shop is back. Crepe & Spoon in Northeast is open again as of this weekend, timely with all the whirling no? Loved those ice cream sandwiches last year.

+ The Sioux Chef has announced the return of the Tatanka Truck. The Indigenous foods truck will be parked outside of Owmani, right on the river road. If you're fretting not getting a seat at the restaurant, at least you'll be able to grab some bison tacos for an easy grab and go.

+ I'm just going to put Guacaya Bistreaux here in this little section on the grandiose hope that they'll throw open in the next seven days and quell my hunger for tapas. The Panamanian and New Orleans leaning spot in North Loop is counter or QR code ordering, and I can't stop picturing myself with a drink and a snack on that patio.

+ And of course, Valley Fair opens up this weekend! The amusement park has a few new food spots in the mix: Señor Vargas has walking tacos and hand-scooped ice cream, Superior Bar offers cocktails, mocktails, and beers plus bar snacks like deep-fried Oreos and deep-fried pickles, and the Coaster Drive-In has been renovated to add new grab-and-go options and online ordering with pick-up lockers.

COMING SOON

// Keegan's Pub, which has been vacant across from Surdyk's since 2020, will soon have new life. Flamin Thai, currently operating in the 7 Corners area, will take over the spot. They'll reportedly keep both locations going until a new tenant for the original spot can be found.

AGENDA

// Whirl on, whirler.

Liquid Zoo is back at Bauhaus Brew Labs. It starts with a kickoff dance party tonight, followed by a full day of awesome music on Saturday. Sunday is all for the art and makers (and beard trimmer Manny). Parlour and Brasa will join Animales as food slingers, and you should clearly drink some Zest Friends Lime Gose. Free to attend, all ages, 21+ to drink.

Indeed's Whirlygig sports some fun times. Lots of bands all weekend, Kiss the Tiger on Saturday! Red Cow, Revival Smoked Meats, Aki's Pretzels, Hopper's Mini Donuts, KCM EggRolls to fuel your crafty dance moves. As always, rain or shine, free and all ages.

Pryes Brewing's Art & Craft party starts tonight at their taproom on the river. Lots of live music all three days, plus displaying artists, and wood-fired pizzas (have you had the Calabrian?)

Broken Clock Brewing is celebrating 5 years during AAW, and they are birthday bashing with beer releases, live bands, artists, and Bill Green's BBQ Co, Over the Coals, and Potter's Pasties to warm your guts.

Eastside Co-Op is joining in the fun with All Together Now. The shop will have artists on site, plus food trucks and live music. They'll also be painting a live mural on the North Wall, and you can cheers with some Fair State beers.

You probably need to get to Turbo Tim's Crush-a-Whirl. If not for the Twin Spirits booze and Spinning Wylde cotton candy, then for sure for the the car crushing that happens at 4pm. That. Is. Art.

Northrup King Building is the coolest, right? I would love to make it to the oil & cold wax demo at 2pm on Saturday or the torn paper collage on Sunday at noon, but I might get waylayed by all the food trucks and treats: Check out the peanut butter cookies from Blackberry Bakery, and find a Dog Park Gourmet hot dogs in your hands.

Then again, I don't know how you compete with Casket Arts Sculpture Quad Extravaganza and the pewter pours, the spin-tee-machine, and the tomato/cucumber plant sale all rolled into one artful moment.

Twin Spirits Distillery is hosting a Craft & Creators show on Sat. from 1-8p. Besides their beautiful drinks, you'll find food from Masa Discos (read this great profile from the Racketeurs.)

// An unwhirly Friday brings some serious burger action. The Salsa Collaborative and Dark Horse in St. Paul are teaming up for a very special night of Paddy's Patties. The cult-favorite burger makers are putting up some special burgs in honor of DH owner Paddy Whalen, who will be spinning tunes from the DJ booth. NO doubt those burgers will go down better if your glass is full of brown.

// Mushroom hunters, assemble! Y'all like to keep to yourselves until its time to brag about your fungi finds, so Sunday is your day. Get to Morel Fest at Lakes & Legends for a day of good clean shroomin' fun with the Gentleman Forager. There will be live bands, plus cooking demos, a morel piñata for the kids, morel influenced hot food for purchase, plus a morel station where you can just buy some of State of MN official mushroom.

// And if you're planning ahead, Cochon's Heritage Fire party is coming to town on June 12. Unlike some other Heritage Fire fests, the one in Minneapolis will be held indoors, at the Loew's where the popular Cochon555 was held in years past. This version is more of a tasting event than a competition, and your ticket ($99-$150) is all inclusive of food and drink. The list of locals participating has been released and it includes: Gustavo Romero from Nixta, Jametta Raspberry from House of Gristle, Wang Vang from Firebox Deli, Jeff Rogers from Wrecktangle Pizza and many other very talented pros using products from local farms to make tasty bites.