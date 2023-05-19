× Expand Shutterstock Hamburger Illustration

Art-a-Whirl, the largest art crawl in the country, happens in Northeast Minneapolis this weekend, and wow doesn't supporting local artists just make you thirsty? Good news: there are plenty of fun brewery parties and special treats all over the neighborhood. But don't forget to buy some art too, there's something for all budgets and tastes. After the arty party, why not pop up to Duluth to see what's cooking, plan a date night with an Italian, or eat four burgers in ten minutes to kick off your summer?

NEWS

\\ The James Beard Foundation's Stadium Chef Series, which lands at Target Field on June 25, has announced a lineup. The chef crew who will be cooking for the $500/plate dinner in the open field of the ballpark includes: Robert Gaston, Marque Collins, Orest Kramarczuk, Brent Frederick, Mike DeCamp, Christina Nguyen, Jorge Guzmán, Yia Vang, Jamie Malone, and Diane Moua. Tickets go on sale May 25.

\\ The Heritage Fire chef fest has also announced their lineup for this year's party which is ALSO on June 25. This spinoff of the Cochon555 competition has finally landed at an actual outdoor location instead of a hotel. Canterbury Park will host this year's $175/$125 all you can eat and drink party featuring chefs Chris Ikeda, Chandra Walbolt, Cristian De Leon, Mateo Mackbee, and many more.

\\ In more important news, Taco Bell tryna "liberate" Taco Tuesday from Taco Johns, and the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is now the Frankmobile. Cowards, all of you.

\\ New egg sandwich dropped.

OPENS

+ Tom Hanson is celebrating the 22nd anniversary of his Duluth Grill this weekend by opening two restaurants. Burger Paradox will open on Sunday as an elevated burger and cocktail bar in the Lincoln Park Craft District. In a rehabbed dive bar space, they're going for creative late night eats with stacked burgers, hand cut fries, hand-dipped onion rings, shakes, and cocktails ranging from $8-$10. Trying not to break the bank.

And the Corktown Deli opens in its new, much larger home, right next to the Duluth Grill. There's a new cocktail menu, and later hours too, finally open until 8pm.

+ Betty Dangers has rebranded again and is now open as Secret Headquarters. Through August 20, it will be open as a 21+ private day club. Pay a $50 fee for access (during the hours of TH-Sa 1p-7p and Sun noon-5p) and you get free select beer, wine, coffee and tea, plus there will be cocktails and beverages for purchase. You also get unlimited wheel rides and mini-golf. So yeah, I dunno either. Feels like co-working with drinks and a wheeeeee?

+ In the FOOD Building, Lowry Hill Provisions is up and running in the former Red Table Meats space. Erik Sather is already putting up some great handcrafted small caliber salami made from locally sourced heritage pork. The fennel salami, sumac salami, and rosé salami are all delish. You can find them popping up in stores across the metro, or at the Mill City Farmers Market on Saturdays.

+ The new Marc Heu Patisserie opens on Saturday! They'll have live music, cake demos, and the first 100 people through the door get a special treat!

+ Hey remember Jo Seddon's Gia at the Lake from last year? Well, she's bringing the same Italian freshness to GIA at Cavé Vin for a bit this summer. Starting this week, and lasting into June, Seddon will cook those fresh Italian dishes on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at the south Minneapolis restaurant. A three course meal will run $48, feels like a way to win the midweek.

AGENDA

// Whirl like you never whirled before.

Quincy Street has A LOT going on, but the Indeed Brewing’s Whirlygig music fest always holds court. Three days of bands, art, food and beer. Red Cow burgers, Revival Smoked Meats, Donut Trap treats, beer and NA bevs all over the place.

Check out Earl-a-Whirl at Earl Giles just up the block. The newish distillery and restaurant is hosting their own art market all weekend, but there’s also a launch of some new canned cocktails called Art & Revelry, with a special dinner and tasting (and a secret concert!)

You can't skip Liquid Zoo at Bauhaus Brew Labs. Free all weekend, for all ages, this is one of the biggest parking lot parties in the neighborhood. Great beer, plus Brasa, Animales, and Parlour burgers all weekend long.

Who isn't talking about Crush-a-Whirl at Turbo Tims? It’s the auto repair shop with kitties! They are already so artsy, but this weekend they are adding live music, a car crush, burgers from Angry Line Cook, Red’s Savoy Pizza, Spinning Wylde cotton candy, beers and cocktails, face painting, magicians, and more!!

At least pretend is a health move. Buch Fermentary is the new hard kombucha taproom on the block. They will be hosting a Club House Market this weekend, and Sweetgreen Salad company will be giving away free salads, bowls, and treats.

If you only have time to hit one spot, maybe make it the Northrup King Building because there is so much cool art and beautiful craftwork there, and there will be easy access food trucks parked all weekend, not to mention free parking.

Reminders: Elusive Bar by Dashfire Distillery is alive and well in the Thorpe Building for a quick sip ... Nixta is open with their new, spacious dining room ... Bumbling Fools Mead will have their tasting room open this weekend at 2010 Artblok ... The Eastside Food Co-op is a grocery store that knows how to party ... Fare Game food truck will be parked at Tattersall

...

// It's Breizh Fest today, mon ami! The celebration of all things French Brittany is back at Mpls Cider Co tonight from 5-11p. Your $10 ticket gets you in for all the la boutique shopping, traditional Breton music, build your own sailboat for the kids, and of course sweet and savory crêpes, oyster bar, mussels, and ice cream. Oh and cider drinks!

// There's free entry to the Asian Street Food Night Market being held tonight and tomorrow at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood. It's a family friendly event with a talent show, live music, and tons of food vendors from all across the Asian diaspora.

// Man I love a good church rummage sale, but this one had me at "come for the rummage sale, stay for the sloppy joes and bars." DONE.

// Nelson's in Stillwater is celebrating 100 years of ice cream on Sunday. That is a parking lot party worth a Sunday drive.

// I absolutely believe in you that you can eat four cheeseburgers in under 10 minutes and 29 seconds. If you also believe in you, head over to Burger Dive in Potluck for the Deep Dive Burger Challenge on May 24 at 6pm. If you are one of the 10 chosen to compete in this battle, you could win $200 bones for more burgers, plus swag and the freedom to not eat again until the next day! So much winning!!!