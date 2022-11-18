× Expand Shutterstock Turkey and Lady at Dinner "...and so then I said, if you want to stay, you have to be hardcore."

Turkey is on the brain. You know how proud we are of the fact that MN grows the most turkeys in the U.S.: A stunning 42 millionish birds are raised here by the largest number of independent farmers in the nation. Which means, of course, that you'll always be able to buy a turkey in the grocery store on the day before The Feast if you so require. If the bird is not your word, well, more potatoes for you! Prime your feast conversation with talk of which wings go with World Cup, what's happening with restaurants in Uptown, and, of course, donuts.

NEWS

\\ Fhima's doing what Fhima does. David Fhima, his family, friends, and staff are giving away 1,000 free community meals for Thanksgiving. They are packaging up re-heatable meals (the same menu they are eating themselves) that serve four people, and will give away one meal pack per person/family on Wednesday at Fhima's in downtown Minneapolis on 7th Street. The giveaway starts at 10am, and will go until all are gone or 1pm, but they expect to run out around noon so don't delay. Spread the word.

\\ Small but feisty Vann Restaurant out in Spring Park has sent up a signal. The lakeside restaurant has felt the pinch of higher food costs and labor shortages, but are seeing a loss of private events as well. If you're a fan of the high quality spot with a creative menu and great wine list (imho), then consider helping to keep them around with a donation to the fundraiser that would aid them through winter.

OPENS

+ The Briar opened in Northeast this week. It has been a long process for owner Hilari ZiaiMehr to reform the former Sosin and Sosin art gallery into this cute eatery and coffee shop that has plans to work cocktails into the mix in the next year. They've invited AmericanSchoolStorytelling for a residency which means monthly performances and workshops dedicated to the craft of authentic voice.

+ Donut Star is re-opening in Burnsville on Sunday. The 50 year old hometown favorite was bought earlier this year by Peter Sebastian of Estelle and Mario's. The little spot was shut down and given a fresh re-do along with new soul in the kitchen. Emily Poole of Cardigan Donuts has helped turn it into a fully scratch kitchen.

+ OG Zaza opens next Tuesday at Potluck in Rosedale. This latest concept from Joey Meatballs owner Josh Hedquist debuted earlier this year at Ties Lounge. The menu focuses on New Haven style pizzas, wings, and salads. As far as pies go, there's a L'il Roni with cups, The Fredo with crispy chicken, a Carbonara pie with something called "yolk sauce", and many others.

+ Base Camp Coffee & Provisions is quietly softly open this week before next week's grand opening. The new bright spot is the caffeinated side of Unmapped Brewing, and they're serving Fika Coffee from Lutsen. This is way more than just a brewery buying an espresso machine, check out the cool merch and local art too.

CLOSES

- Bummer that both Penny's Coffee locations, one in downtown Mpls and one in Wayzata, have temporarily closed.

- Pour one out for the peanut bar, Williams has officially closed for good. Plenty of friends of mine had that Weds-TD-Eve tradition of meeting up at the double decker Uptown bar that has been around for nearly 50 years, and now they're sad.

- Amore, also in Uptown, will serve their last plate of pasta on Sunday night. After 30 years they say it's not goodbye so much as see you later ....

COMING SOON

>> .... before becoming a different Italian restaurant from the Kim Bartmann group, PlaceMaker Hospitality. Stay tuned.

>> Guess who's getting new patio digs? Black Hart Bar has purchased the grassy lot next to their building and hope to construct a cool outdoor situation where you might watch .....

AGENDA

// .... World Cup Games! Global men's footie starts on Sunday and Black Hart has a cool passport program that will get you drink specials and double stamps for the 4AM games. Tom's Watch Bar has a kajillion screens for all the games. Merlin's Rest will keep you whiskied for your team. Malcolm Yards is opening early for a few games next week. O'Shaughnessy is showing next Friday's Eng vs US game. And the Pillbox Tavern in St. Paul has partnered with the Sanneh Foundation to make watching the game a little more meaningful.

// Maybe you gave to all the Maxes you know yesterday, but if you are looking to support a really cool non-profit that supports local farms, works to tell their stories, and hopes to play match-maker between you and sustainability, meet Greener Pastures. Come over to La Doña Cerverceria tonight for a little fundraiser (pay what you feel) and learn a little bit more about the good work. As a board member, I'll be there! So come hang!

// Important reminder that you can Feast shop at Mill City Farmers Market this Saturday indoors in the museum. Plus there will be a live pie crust demo and discussion at 1:30pm.

// Party like an 8 year old at Insight Brewing starting at 1pm on Saturday. Their birthday bash includes releasing 4 barrel aged variants of Gravity Well, tasty food vendors on site, and lots of live music all day and into the night.

// If ever there was a week to skip the dive bar meat raffle, this would be it. St. Paul Grill's Meat Raffle on Saturday goes from noon to 3:30, because day drinking increases your luck. The whole thing benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, which is reason enough to get in line for some steaks and chops. If you bought a lottery ticket for that last drawing, I like your chances better here.

// Please report to The Hewing on Sunday for Unapologetically Plaid. The event brings all things MN together, including Tandem Vintage (if you're shopping for a holiday weekend lewk), log rolling, axe throwing (get it all out before you see the Uncles), North Mallow s'mores, hotdish, things on sticks, and much more.

// You don't want to cook on Wednesday night, because you need to keep that kitchen clean and ready. So why no head out to Red Wagon Pizza where, on Wednesdays in November, Alex Dayton of Aliment Pasta Co. will cook up some ravioli with goat ricotta and brown butter squash, agnolotti with fennel sausage, and all other manner of doughy goodness.

// Post-feast fun will clearly be had at Mr. Paul's Baloonsgiving on Nov 26. It's a small group, only 12 in the room, for the cocktail hijinx that includes a daiquiri with brown butter rum and butternut squash syrup alongside a squash bisque with marscapone, foie gras-nola and dried fruit compote. Bring your fun cousin, but get those tix soon!

// Get ready for The Great Northern festival of winter as it returns in January. Events have been announced, and there's a super secret supper planned for the day before my birthday, and gosh you guys, you could work a little harder to keep a surprise party on the down low. Sheesh. The location will only be announced 24 hours before the meal, so there's some trust involved. Tickets go on sale this Saturday!

<< The only Feed happening next Friday will be a personal one between me and my turkey sandwich. See you on the other side!>>