Does it bum you out to be reminded that summer is fleeting? This effort is not meant to focus on what you've lost, it's to light you up for what you still have to come, so that you might seize the day! No day but today, know what I mean? Get out there and discover new bagels, salsa with salsa, county fair like you've never county faired before!

NEWS

\\ Looking for your next big hustle? The kids from It's 7am Somewhere are selling their food truck, so.

OPENS

+ ElMar’s Pizza in Plymouth has begun opening early on certain days for a bagel pop-up. You remember that they have a cool system that makes their water similar in structure to New York’s, so that means these are New York style bagels. Go get into the fray.

+ Brazin Public House will open on Monday in the former Woody’s Grille space in Eden Prairie.

CLOSES

— Momento Restaurant announced yesterday that they would be taking a break to figure out things. The St. Paul eatery which opened in of a portion of the former Pazzaluna space will be closed from July 30-Sept 5 as they re-concept and re-imagine. They’ll re-open on Sept 6 with a new chef and new vibe.

— Uptown Collab (a.k.a) UpCo also announced last week that they would be taking a break to figure things out.

COMING SOON

>> The space that was formerly Red Stag Supperclub will soon become Zhora Darling (in a deep cut ref to Joanna Cassidy and her python in Blade Runner). Eric Odness and Michael Peterson are behind the new restaurant and music venue which hopes to open still this summer. I’m super curious about a post that said they’d be partnering with NY’s Five Leaves for the food program. Besides being a musician and hailing from Moorhead, Odness is one of the guys who opened that homage bar in Brooklyn called Lake Street.

>> Also in the Old Town neighborhood, Silver Fern Café, a new little wine bar and café, will soon open in the space next to Nye’s.

>> David Fhima's Mother Dough Bakery is opening a third location, this one in the Mill District. Look for it to open on the street level of The Vicinity apartment building some time this fall.

AGENDA

// The Scott County Fair is in full swing all weekend. Get over to Jordan for a little practice run at your fair eating, maybe take in a draft horse show, and does anyone want to go to the demolition derby with me?

// If you and your pals are done seeing the Barbie movie, why not head over to Tattersall in NE tonight for the launch of the Rosso Gin. It's pink.

// Grumpy's Big Kahuna Bash is, according to them, the largest surf/tiki party in Minnesota. I can't argue! Wear your jams to the iconic Nordeast bar and get down with tiki artists, surf bands, Polynesian foods, tiki drinks, and lots of beach vibes. Mahalo.

// The Water Lantern Festival is on Saturday at Lake Phalen, and it's a very cool night. Show up early to et from all the food trucks, decorate your lantern and set your intentions, then set it free and watch the lake come alive with light. Tickets are $40, and a part of the proceeds benefits water.org.

// The Minnesota Salsa Fiesta returns to the Mill City Museum on Saturday. Live music in the courtyard will feature Cuban percussion star Yolanda Rodriguez with a huge salsa orchestra of local talent. And there's a free salsa lesson offered as part of the ticket price! Inside, more salsa! But from food and beverage vendors.

// Of course you knew that Sunday was National Cheesecake Day, yes? Is there any other place to spend it than Muddy Paws? Tammi is celebrating 30 years of this ballyhoo, and she's throwing a party with 20 flavors of cheesecake, food trucks, and live music. And $1 from every slice sold goes to StepSLP, so you can feel good about getting that extra piece.

// If you are an Elizabeth Ries fan, and who isn't, grab your ticket to have her be your Celebrity Bartender at Malcolm Yards on Aug 1. She'll be mixing a special drink that benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, so order one and make everyone's day.