This is it, your final turn to roll doubles in this game of 2021. Why not drag out the festive gear and make merry while you wait for snow and miracles? Bake cookies for someone, that always seems to boost your good karma. Grab a neighbor and hit a new jazzy joint, roadtrip for cocktails and crafts, or see what farmers are up to post-harvest.

OPENS

+ Mr. Paul's Supper Club is open in the 50th & France neighborhood of Edina. Reservations for the NOLA-inspired spot are full for the weekend (and maybe the week or so on deck) but you can grab a seat at the bar and order some etouffée, gumbo, maybe lamb chops, definitely a sazerac, and all the good times.

+ Tattersall Distillery has officially opened its River Falls location, complete with a full-service restaurant, event space, and like a million bars. If you need more reasons than a good drink to get out there, there's a craft fair this weekend with local makers to check out.

+ Hope Breakfast Bar is now open in St. Louis Park's West End. Like the OG St. Paul spot, there's breakfast and lunch fun in the form of fat banana bread pancakes and chicken and waffles. New to this spot, there's a whole new grab-n-go snacks menu from a quick serve coffee bar.

CLOSES

- Woodfire Cantina, which took over the In Bloom space in Keg & Case Market, has decided to close their doors. The space will be used as general seating for the rest of the market.

COMING SOON

>> LUSH is back! A whole new ownership team of drag performers and media mavens (Jason Matheson of Fox9 and MyTalk 107) has bought the gay bar in Northeast Mpls and promise to bring it back refreshed and new. Look for a whole new menu, yes Betty & Earl's biscuits will be on there, more shows, and an opening date before the year is out.

>> Lutunji's Palate Bakery has a home! The dessert maker, whose peach cobblers can be found at restaurants like the Handsome Hog and markets/groceries like Lunds Byerlys, will open her bakery in Elliot Park this spring.

>> The original Figlio space, which was lastly Fig & Farro in Uptown, will soon be home to a 13,500 square foot fun land called Arts & Rec. Founded by a group that includes the Can Can Wonderland team, the new spot will overhaul the Seven Points (formerly Calhoun Square) corner to include experiential mini-golf, art experiences, and a restaurant concept to be named later.

AGENDA

// The Nordic Julemarket will be warming up Utepils this weekend. Grab your beer for a sip-n-stroll through local makers like Great Dane Scarf Co., Brassy Candle Co., and Cottage Cookies among so many more.

// Honestly, you need to stick to markets where you can eat tortas and such. One of the OGs, No Coast Craft-o-Rama is on Saturday at the Midtown Global Market, with snacks a-plenty. This market is always full of makers doing crazy cool things in their own unique way.

// ALL the holiday fun happens at Union Depot in St. Paul tomorrow night. Start with the tree lighting and Elf movie night complete with popcorn. Stroll the Christmas Market with your glühwein and jaegerschnitzel, pierogi, spätzle, and there's probably mittens or gnomes or something that people buy.

// Don't forget the 43rd Annual Landmark Center Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar at Landmark Center in St. Paul (especially if you are looking for a market NOT at a brewery). They'll have over 60 booths selling crafts and wares and if you shop later in the afternoon, you get a free refreshment with admission.

// The Hand Made Holiday Market is at Lakes & Legends Brewing on Saturday, with some 3,500 square feet of hand crafted cheer. Free to go, but you have to register for a pass. This event is vax required, if you're looking for a safer gathering.

// The Bizarre Bazaar is happening at BOTH Betty Danger's and Psycho Suzi's this Saturday. Known for offering sassy needlepoints, knitted cacti, festive florals, silk screen ties, and other creative/clever/weird/kooky crafts, you can also get pink margs and tiki merch.

// At the Mpls Cider Company Holiday Party on Saturday, you can shop makers of course, but there's also gingerbread house decorating, open play pickleball, live music, open ping pong, and other good things.

// Headflyer Brewing doesn't want and good boys to be left out, so bring your pup to take their picture with Santa on Saturday!

// Bad Weather Brewing is hosting its craft market tomorrow outside, if you're looking for a bit of fresh air shopping.

// Go raise a glass with the bearded man, Cheers with Santa at Lift Bridge happens at the Stillwater brewery this Sunday. Spend $10 for a photo with Santa, and the proceeds will benefit the Valley Friendship Club.

// Torg Brewing knows you might need a little antidote to all this cheer, so they'll be celebrating Krampus Nacht on Sunday. Have a pint of their seasonal brew, Conflicted Krampus, to steel your resolve until the furry horned monsters take over the scene.