Maybe we're beguiled by the warming weather, maybe we know more people who've gotten the vax, or maybe we're just blinded by the optimism (and pasty calves) of humans running in shorts in February. Let's take it. Let's take the good mood and try hard to deprogram ourselves from assuming this all means the meteor is about to hit. Indulge in a patio (some have never closed!), get some fresh North Loop donuts, or stand in line for pizza and be great with it.

Fish Fry Friday!

Last week I rounded up some of the great church dinners that are still running this season, along with a few good restaurant options, but if you're set on fish fry and maybe a beer and some pull tabs, here are a few good spots for you.

+ Wayzata American Legion is my homer spot, and they do a nice $12 basket of fried cod or flounder, and honestly they are the nicest humans. Best pull of a cold light beer ever.

+ B-Dale Club is an ol' St. Paul favorite. For as long as I've been making fish fry lists (more than 15 years) I've been saying: hit the B-Dale at least once. It's the vibe, it's the fish and shrimp combo plate for $12, it's the choice of potato, veggie, and roll. It's the fact that you're not eating meat, but you ARE engaging in the meat raffle (starts at 5:30).

+ Columbia Heights VFW has a heckuva deal. That's a $9 fish fry plate of haddock, or six shrimp, with fries and coleslaw. Also: meat raffle! Also: Reuben sandwich $9 special on Saturdays, just thought I'd throw that in there too.

News/New Stuff

+ Great news for food workers looking for the vaccine. The Gov released a new vaccine timeline yesterday that grouped food production, food retail, and food service workers among the Essential Workers that should be eligible for vaccination by April-May. Don't forget to sign up!

+ It's time to shine up your mezcal game. For this purpose, Viv!r in Northeast has launched their new tasting room, Escondido. Located in the back of the market, this small and cozy agave spirits tasting lounge is run by Todd Mulhair, of Twin Cities Tequila, and is currently taking bookings. Right now you can book up to 6 people for a 90-120 minute tasting of guided flights. You'll get to choose how you want to explore the agave spirits world (tequila and mezcal sure, but also sotol, raicilla, maybe bacanora?) and then sip and learn. Eat in the cafe or at Centro BEFORE your tasting, chums.

+ Boludo is now open in their second location, in downtown Mpls., carved out of part of the former McKinney Roe. Currently, it's still only takeout for the Argentinian empanadas, parm piled salads, and ridiculously cravable pizzas. But go have a gander at the new spot, get a look at what the future might look like for dine-in there, and maybe cop a squat in front of the stadium with your fugazetta.

+ Take a bite of Guy! Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen is now operating in MN. The food celeb has been opening ghost kitchens all around the country, and he's launched two here: Maple Grove and Burnsville, out of the Buca di Beppo locations in each burg. Not only can you have his Bacon Mac-n-Cheeseburger (winner of all sorts of national awards) or the Chicken Parm-eroni delivered, you can be among the first to try The Chicken Guy! classic chicken sandwich (which is also supposed to open at MOA). Welcome to the world of the ghost franchise ... is that a good thing or a bad thing?

+ Any donut day is a good day. For North Loopers, those good days can start on Monday, March 8 with Cardigan Donuts. The skyway favorite will start bringing their full line of craft donuts to the FRGMT coffee shop in the Nordic building. Fried dough treasures will be available each morning, M-Sa.

+ Apparently Brooklyn Park will be the site of Taco Bell's first futuristic new prototype. It's a four-lane drive-thru situation that rather looks like a bank. And in fact, it sounds like the food is dropped from above via a delivery system, to your car. Kinda hoping for that "thoonk" sound like the old bank hydraulic tube days.

Adjusted Sails

>> Slurp Noodle Shop, the pop-up from Union Hmong Kitchen and Vinai, is at it again this weekend at Dangerous Man Brewing. They'll be slinging bowls of tonkotsu ramen, red coconut curry Khao Poon, and mushroom congee with all the good little crunchies on top. Pickups are from 5-7pm, but order ahead, or you'll be sadly slurping nada.

>> Have you seen the badass smoker that Wipfli has bought and brought up from down south for his Animales BBQ? He's giving that bad boy a test run this Saturday with a new taco kit. It's basically a smoked pork shoulder taco bar kit for $44, with tortillas, spiced lard for frying said tortillas, smoky pork, salsas, pickled things, all the yada yadas and more. Order ahead just so that when you go to pick up, you have more time to gog at the new hotness.

>> Black Walnut Bakery feels like a good spot to squat.

>> Raaaaaaaaaaaannnnch! Do you love it like none other? Do you dip? Pizza? Chickie tendies? Tacos? Short rib? oh. Well whether you worship at the church of Hidden Valley, or have that bumptious need to regale everyone with your own home-made ranch recipe, you should be happy with this: Potluck eateries in Rosedale are dedicating the months of March and April to ranch. That's right, while National Ranch Day is March 10, you'll have two whole months to get in and rank your faves: Grilled ranch wings from Adam's Soul to Go, cheesy bacon ranch fries from Burger Dive, and bacon ranch shake from Grand Ol' Creamery among other things.