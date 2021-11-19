× Expand Shutterstock Turkey Eating at Thanksgiving Table What.

We are less than a week away from Thanksgiving and it seems like the turkey supply is holding out, phew. But do not dilly dally if you intend to order pies or rolls or sneaky professionally made gravy that you just pass off as your own (permission: granted). However you feast, large or small, in person or remote, don't pass up the chance to give real thanks for all you have, for all we have. And that includes local makers solving your supply chain woes (skip the ship), collaborative cooks who bring you in for their own feast, and all the optimists who took a crappy year and said: what can we do better? Gratitude abounds.

NEWS

\\ You want to make a real impact? Cook a side dish or donate a turkey for Palmer's Bar free Thanksgiving dinner. It's a 40 year+ tradition, and for some people it's the only community and good meal they get that day. Bring your dish (think disposable serving platters) to the bar which opens at 1pm, the free meal commences at 3p, and Tony Zaccardi will take your uncooked turkey donations a few days before so that he can deep-fry them on the patio.

\\ PROPS to the compact and finely tuned team at Myriel who was named to Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America. Owamni also made the list, as did The Harvey House in Madison which I am dying to get to.

\\ The Holidazzle is back for 2021, but in a new way. The Yeti will be back starting next week, on Peavy Plaza. Then there will be a December weekend of fun in Loring Park plus other hybrid activities and "moments" to celebrate.

OPENS

+ The Dayton's Project is officially open, though we're going to have to wait a bit longer for the lower level food hall. What we can enjoy, is The Departments at Dayton's makers market with some tastiness like Junita's Cookie Jar and table top wins from Pig's Eye Pottery. Props to the Santa Bear holiday window!

+ Glow is now open through Jan 2 at the State Fairgrounds in St. Paul. What was a drive through light show last year has become an outdoor family walking landscape of lights this year. It's a selfie wonderland with music light shows, lighted maze tunnels, a giant slide, s'mores stations, food trucks, fair concessions (please get some Thumb's Cookies and cheese on a stick). Plus you can get beer, mulled wine, or boozy hot chocolate and walk around with it. Bring some to Santa.

+ On the other side of the metro, The Spirit of Winter festival of lights at Sovereign Estate Winery in Waconia also opens this weekend. They've got over 20 acres just dripping with lights, and things like a candy cane lane, kid's ice maze, real winter llamas, a gingerbread house, and holly trolly rides. Not just boozy hot cocoa and mulled wine, but also Blizzard Bistro offerings like chili and flatbreads. Plus they have rentable cozy cabanas for groups. This weekend through Jan 2.

+ It's official: both the Kingfield and Downtown locations of Boludo are open for dine-in pizza eating.

CLOSES

- Blue Wolf Brewing in Brooklyn Park had last call on the 12th. They've closed permanently.

- Dragon Wok just off of George Floyd Square, has decided to take a pause. Citing the toll this last year and half has taken on the family's mental health and well being, they've decided to take time for themselves. The family will still hold their lease at 38th & Chicago and promise to come back in another form.

- Broadway Pizza in North Minneapolis, off of Broadway and West River Rd, will be closing by the end of the year. The signature caboose that sits on the hill will be moved to Ironhorse Central Railroad Museum in Chisago City where they'll restore it.

COMING SOON

>> Dabbler Depot is coming to West 7th in St. Paul! Matt Kenevan and his team are taking over an abandoned liquor store to create a new one, complete with coffee shop, food truck, outdoor patio, and of course, content studio in the back. New worlds, people, new worlds.

AGENDA

// Hey you looking to do some good this season? Every Meal (which used to be known as The Sheridan Story) has lots of open volunteer shifts in December. Just two hours of your day can be spent packing food, and suddenly you're fighting childhood hunger. You become a person who helps get food into the backpacks of kids which may be the only they have to eat on extended holidays away from school. Winter break is coming, and that's a long time without school lunch. Act, now.

// Calling all Wizards and Witches, it's time for the Yule Ball at Boom Island Brewing tonight. The Minnetonka brewery will release its Yule Holiday Ale, along with some N/A butterbeer, and costumes are encouraged while you enjoy your Potter flight of cocktail beers. Live music, plus food from Deep Roots, wands at the ready in case mischief shows up.

// Forgotten Star Brewing is celebrating their 2nd birthday with the two things all 2 year olds love: puppies and beer. Head up to the Fridley brewery on Saturday where Safe Hand Hounds will have actual puppies to adopt. Sure there will also be trivia, games, prizes, and beer too, but puppies kinda trump all that.

// Turkey Fest 2021 at Ferndale Market in Cannon Falls is set for Saturday. It's the perfect time to pick up your fresh turkey from one of the best growers in the state. Plus, there'll be plenty of other locally made foods, from gravy to pies, to round out that table. And if you're unsure of how to cook your bird: ask the growers, they know.

// Insight Brewing is celebrating their 7th anniversary on Saturday. They do it up big, with special limited beer releases, live music all day ending with Pleezer at 7pm, food trucks, and a custom makers market in which you can have a hand in designing your own gift.

// Here's a cool new thing happening at the Midtown Global Market on Saturday: Tasting Series at the Market is a collaborative dinner with many of the market's global vendors throwing in signature dishes. Just $75 gets you 7 courses with beverage pairings from Arepa Bar, Manny's Torta's, Soul to Soul and others.

// Another great pre-feast Thanksgiving Market at Keepsake Cidery happens on Sunday. Let's all level-set that a hard cider is a spectacular table libation for all sorts of feasts, a real food beverage. But you can also grab heirloom apples for pies and desserts, Shepherd's Way cheese, Burnt Sugar treats, Waxwing Farms organic produce, and tons more.

// At the very cool Machine Shop space on Sunday, the Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar will roll open from noon to 5pm. It will be two floors of great gifts to stroll, and it's free to attend, but you will need a ticket to enter and proof of vaccination or negative test. This is part of the Mpls Craft Market circuit, and they always bring high quality original makers that will wow your getters.

// If you are planning to order a meal kit or a pie from a restaurant or baker, you might want to GET ON THAT.