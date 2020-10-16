The Winnowing

× Expand Shutterstock Outdoor Heater

Those northern harvest winds are known to winnow, or separate, the hearty grains from the lighter husk or chaff. It will be much like that on restaurant patios as they wait to see how much outdoor action will continue with snow in the forecast. Stay strong in knowing that another supportive Restaurant Week is nigh, that new ideas will rise from the innovative pivot, and that today, on World Food Day, you can dial into discussions on the future of food.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> Today is World Food Day and the good humans from Global Minnesota want to invite you to attend the 202 virtual conference for FREE. In your jammies, you can attend presentations on global food topics such as hunger relief, regenerative agriculture and sustainable development, food security and safety, impacts of climate change, and more. These are the people who are working hard to defeat hunger and create a better future.

Nice To Hang Out

>> Monday starts Fall Restaurant Week which means So. Much. Squash. In the ravioli, in the soup, in the cheesecake, and that's a good thing. Get your meal deals and help support local restos at the same time.

>> You only have two more times to enjoy Food Truck Night at Muddy Paws Cheesecake! The hot times in the SLP parking lot come to a close next week with Cafe Caribe on Thurs Oct 22, and a hat trick of Brick Oven Bus Pizza, Soul Lao, Eggroll Queen on the 23rd. Just make room in your car for all the cheesecake you'll need to get through the rest of election season.

>> Saturday marks the end of the season for the Northeast Farmers Market, and also their annual fundraiser. Pop by and celebrate SOUP SZN with Brand Farms hot apple cider, Aki's Bread Haus pretzels, plus all the hot and goodly soups and stews from Kieran's Kitchen, Brasa Rotisserie, Young Joni, Gardens of Salonica, Ukrainian American Community Center, and Centro at Popol Vuh! Chip in and help the harvest folks, just $5 for a bowl of soup, $3 for cider, and $2 for pretz.

>> 'Tis still Booya season! Today at check in at the Arcade-Phalen American Legion Post starting at 11 am, until gone. Pints are $5, quarts are $9, gallons are $30. On Saturday, go to The Church St. Agnes in West St. Paul for a little Fall Fest that includes their legendary booya. From 10 a.m. until gone. Booya will be pre-packaged in 16- and 32-ounce containers ($6 -$12). Or head to St. Pascal Baylon Church, off of White Bear Avenue on Saturday. They are going with drive thru booya 10 a.m. until gone. Four and eight scoop containers, $17-$34. Bring your cash or check, no plastic.

New Stuff

+ Jared Brewington (he of the Funky Grits and Thigh Times Birdhouse fame) has softly opened his Cologne House Cafe in small town Cologne, MN. Think out Waconia way. He's taken over the InnTown Bar & Grill and starting his new venture with drive-up ordering only to start. Head over for a double burger, a brisket Philly, and some jumbo wings if you want to get a taste of what's coming.

+ Holman's Table has reconfigured their space so as to create Cora's Lounge, which opened this week. Making their indoor capacity more efficent to meet safety guidelines, they've swapped out tables for loungey seating and a chill vibe. Distinct from the dining area, this space is all about craft cocktails and snacks, with a happy hour from 3-5pm, Tu-Fr. The space is named after the first female licensed to pilot an airplane in Minnesota, Cora Fuller.

Chef Karyn Tomlinson who has been posting sassy Karyn's Quaratine Kitchen vids during The Pandy, is ready to cook FOR you! You can now order meals from her directly, this weekend she's launching with pot roast dinner roll sandwiches, with wine pairings from the incomparable Erin Ungermann. You have to order TODAY BY NOON in order to get in on the pickup this Saturday.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

>>

IT'S ALL GHOST KITCHENS THESE DAYS!

+ Once Jorge Guzman gets his Petite Leon in Kingfield up and running, he's promised to launch his South American chicken concept, Pollo Pollo, as a takeout and delivery operation. That is good bird.

+ Broder's is launching Pork & Picatta from their Terzo location, which isn't ready to open indoors yet. Those crazy 50th & Penn kids are putting out a takeout and delivery menu of porchetta sandwiches, yes, but also crispy chicken picatta sandwiches, creamy polenta bowls, fried portabellos oh my!

+ Woodfire at Eastside is now available to feed your pizza, fried chicken, and cheap wine takeout. Seriously: taleggio and honey pizza, East coast clam style pizza, lobster dip and flatbread, and 1/2 crispy fried chicken. Hello and thank you.

>> Animales BBQ is adjusting their hours and offerings. Let's start with the fact that Thursday burger night has now turned into Thursday soup szn night, and that means: sweet potato bisque, Texas chili, chili dogs, $2 biscuits and Bbq Pho this week. Those are available for walk up ordering only from 4-7. More food has been added to the online ordering, Saturday walk up lunch has been added, and there's generally more love and warmth that will melt any snow that dares to come near.

>> WARM PATIO TO LOVE: Broken Clock Brewing thinks it's time to igloo. Starting November, the brewery will have igloos seating up to 8 people on their deck. Each igloo will have a theme, like Beach Day or Camping, and come with its own heater. $20/hr to play.

+ Also: WCCO has a nifty list of patio situations that you should be watching to keep warm.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Honey & Rye Bakehouse will close their location on the ground floor of the Graze Food Hall in North Loop, effective Oct. 31. They are focusing energies and resources back at the original spot in St. Louis Park, which remians open.

// Excelsior's cute music-driven 318 Cafe has closed for the season, in an effort to minimize losses and come back stronger. The team hopes to re-open in April unless some COVID relief allows them to come back sooner.

// The good folks at just/us in Lowertown have announced that they will be limiting their hours and scaling back staff. The cute takeout window and patio will close on Oct. 28 while they reconfigure and take some time off, with winter hours (Fr-Sun, 11am-8pm) and a changed menu starting on Nov. 6. There are no plans to bring back dine-in service at this time.

// We've started a list of restaurants closed since the pandemic began, and we'll keep updating it as we need to.