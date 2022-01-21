× Expand Shutterstock Beer on Ice Your beer likes it here.

We're in the pinch. But all the optimists believe that this is a struggle we can get through, and let's all level set that if you are living in Minnesota in January you are automatically granted optimist status. Even if it's not your normal lane. Supporting small eateries and locally owned indy restaurants is like an investment in those longer, brighter days ahead, that you know (you know it deep in your chilled bones) is coming. Grab some takeout, whip out a vax card for a bar seat, get tickets. Small moves have big impact when optimists make them.

NEWS

\\ FroPo: The most Minnesota highway incident ever.

\\ The vax mandate went into effect this week in Mpls. and St. Paul, and there were varying reports of fullness and emptiness, of steadfast checking and lax enforcement, of revelry and panic. Meanwhile in the 'burbs, St. Louis Park enacted a mask mandate, as Minnetonka, Golden Valley, and Hopkins had done earlier, while Edina asked nicely and Woodbury sat quietly. Regardless if you've had your Twitter rant yet or not, supporting restaurants right now is a good place to put any energy you can muster.

\\ I'm sure you heard the news that the State Fair was raising prices which, I kept screaming into my screen, they do all the time. TCB has a great little chart that shows you this isn't a code red.

OPENS

+ Rolling some hot dice on the IDS Crystal Court action, Noa has opened in the former Mission American Kitchen space. The space has been totally refreshed and given a cool West Coast vibe to match what they call California-inspired eating: Find burrata, a nice roster of salads, maki, street tacos, sandwiches, plus roasted chicken, braised short rib and the like. Cali's a big place! Lunch and dinner now being served.

+ David Fhima's new Mother Dough project will open phase one next Tuesday in the lower level lobby of the Capella Tower. In the space that used to house a Peace Coffee, the quick serve spot will be open Tu-Th. Look for coffee and tea, with fresh pastries, plus small bites that include smoked salmon toast, salad Niçoise, a prosciutto and butter sandwich, and a butter burger. Phase two, which includes a skyway outpost in the same building, opens in March.

+ At the MOA, a few new spots. Beard Papa's is the Japanese cream puff shop now open on the third floor, I'm going honey butter eclair with matcha filling. Duck Donuts has expanded their local presence with a new location, also on third. And Juicebox is a locally owned juice bar now installed on third, offering refreshing blends like blueberry mojito, cucumber lime and pina colada. You might have seen them are street fairs and festivals this summer.

+ Hibachi Daruma, which was first a food truck and second a storefront in downtown Mpls., is now third, a new eatery in Mound.

CLOSES

- Sorry to say that the bocce bar Part Wolf will be closing at the end of the month in West Bank. The live music bar took over where the Nomad left off, no word as to what's next for the space. The last night is next Friday, Jan 28.

- Faced with the surge / having to manage the vax card situation in a rough labor market, some places have opted to shut down indoor dining until things calm down again: Rise Bagel, Urban Forage Winery Taproom, Town Hall Brewery, Stella Belle, and some Punch Pizzas. Most still have a takeout option available.

AGENDA

// Maybe just get out of the city all together, because tonight Loon Liquor distillery in Northfield is bringing back the gorgeous heated tents. Snack boards and cocktails and your own little oasis to reserve.

// Murder mystery dinners are cool, ok? And Murder Mystery at Next Chapter Winery feels next level. I don't know if you can even get tickets for tonight's to-die-for entertainment in the New Prague barrel room, but there are a few more dates this winter that you should plan to snatch. Grab your friends, it's $150 for a table of four at the pasta and wine dinner during which you dress up, you play a part, you may be murdered. FUN!

// When the Lake Harriet Kite Festival happens with the Art Shanties, it's a lovely Minnesota moment you don't want to miss. Take this Saturday to bundle and pop a thermos of grog in the side zipper, walk the lake and spy the skies. Food trucks will be on-site, and there are FREE s'mores around the fire. Of course, you have Tilia, Martina, Rosalia, Naviya's, and The Harriet Brasserie in trudging distance.

// And if you're heading out to Stillwater on Saturday for the World Snow Sculpting Spectacular Spectacular don't forget to pop by the Water Street Inn for the World's Coolest Block Party with DJ's, adult beverages, snacks, and not only fire, but fire performers!

// I'm really just speaking to that special tribe of Puck Hunters when I say: Bad Weather Brewing will release the seasonal Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt brew this Saturday. It's a red rye lager that you can get on tap from the ice bar, served in ice mugs (say hi to Jess Fleming who is bartending at 2pm) or in crowlers to pack for diggin' days ahead.

// Maybe stop by Indeed Brewing on Wednesday this week. The drink beer in support of two of their bartenders who were recently in a devastating car accident. Benja & Jacob Charles will receive the net sales from the taproom that day to help defray medical costs.

// Celebrate the Ploughman Poet at two events this year. Burns Night is a tradition among Scottish whiskey fans and brooding poetry fans to sip a dram and honor the poet Robert Burns, on or near his birthday of Jan 25. Brit's Pub will host two nights this week, Tuesday and Wednesday, which will be soaked in bagpipes, haggis, and readings, probably a song or two. And Merlin's Rest will throw their traditional haggis dinner on Friday, with tatties and neeps of course.

// The Great Northern Festival kicks off this week, and there's lots of fun stuff!

Check out the kick-off Chill Out event on Wednesday at Quincy Hall. It's free to go, just register ahead and reserve snacks from Nixta + Vinai that fuse Hmong, Mexican, and Polish dishes. So Northeast.

event on Wednesday at Quincy Hall. It's free to go, just register ahead and reserve snacks from Nixta + Vinai that fuse Hmong, Mexican, and Polish dishes. So Northeast. Hit up Cardamom for some sledding down the Walker hill, ice bar drinks, and smoker treats on the patio. Running from Th 27 to Su 30, bring your own sled, rent a blanket, score some firepit seats, but think about reserving now!

for some sledding down the Walker hill, ice bar drinks, and smoker treats on the patio. Running from Th 27 to Su 30, bring your own sled, rent a blanket, score some firepit seats, but think about reserving now! Find a special secret new release from Fat Tire Brewing at the Barley and Snow: A Panel on Climate Action and Skiing happening at Malcolm Yards Market on Sat 29.

// Perhaps you just need one night to shake some of the icicles off. Check out Thursdays at Iconos Cantina in LynLake, which kicks off on the 27th, there will be some serious heat from the dance floor. $5 rails and 1/2 off tap beer from 9-11pm, feel like there might also be some queso fundido with your name on it.

// And if you haven't punched the Icehole portion of your MN card, maybe get your tukus up to Grandview Lodge for their Ice Fishing Extravaganza Jan 28-30. It's a major on-ice experience with hundreds of your like-minded anglers. So besides lodging, with breakfast, you get access to the hospitality tent where there is FREE beer, chili, hot dogs, hot cocoa, and bonfires. Plus you can go snowshoeing, hot tubbing, all sorts of winter getaway fun sans mosquitos.