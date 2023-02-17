× Expand Shutterstock Pizza in Snow

We're seven weeks from New Years and seven-ish weeks from the traditional Ice Out date. We've had rain followed by ice. We've been teased by fool's spring, but we know enough not to put the shovels away quite yet. We are in The Mids, and there's nothing to do about it other than fervently celebrate Restaurant Week, stock up at a new THC-focused shop, or brighten your day with an oddly large amount of pizza news.

NEWS

\\ Wrecktangle Pizza has been crowned the State's Champ by Good Morning America! GMA was in town to force battle between Wrecktangle and Red Wagon Pizza. The Wrecking crew heads to NYC to bring the what-for as they compete against other cities who wrongly believe they are better than us. Pfft.

\\ Gavin Kaysen's Synergy Series has announced its 2023 line up: Nancy Silverton, Kristen Kish, Daniel Humm, and John Shields will all be visiting chefs this year. If you're in for the whole line-up, season passes go on sale Feb. 22, otherwise tickets will be available one month before each event. This year, the collaborative dinner and dialogue series will benefit the Jeremiah Program, a national nonprofit helping single mothers invest in their children's success, and their own, so they can thrive and pursue economic mobility.

OPENS

+ Is Boludo taking over everything? The Argentinian pizza and empanada shop has opened a third location, in the former Oaks Hardware on Como St SE, serving lunch and dinner. AND there's another spot in the works: look for them to take over the former SotaRoll spot in Uptown soon.

+ The Dabble Depot has a new shop on the Mpls side of the river. While the original St. Paul shop is a beer, wine, and liquor store, this one is focused on the THC market. Look for all things drinkable and edible in this new spot conveniently located down the block from Baker's Wife.

+ Bode Gray's is now open in Waconia. A re-do of the historic downtown VFW, the new spot brings some swank style along with Italian plates such as saltimbocca and cacio e pepe, plus artisan pizzas like harissa lamb sausage with whipped chevre, and a bianca with ricotta, pancetta, and arugula.

+ Aki's BreadHaus is BACK. Re-opening today, look for 3-day sourdough, pretzels, brötchen and much more from this Central Ave German bakery.

+ I know I've already kind of said this, but Melt Pizza will officially be open grandly next week in Stillwater.

CLOSES

- Well, the Ox Cart Ale House had a car run through it, so it's not going to be open any time soon. Shuffle this to the excited-for-spring column, they hope to be back by April 1st.

AGENDA

// First and foremost, Monday kicks of Winter Restaurant Week! There are a TON of new restaurants in the mix, offering great deals on lunch or dinner, and one that will let you eat your $15 three course meal at 3am if you so choose. Options!

// Tonight, O'Shaughnessy Distillery is saying to The Mids a big 'ol: nah. The Summer is Coming Bash aims to ply your mental state with surfer movies, summery drink specials, a beach attire contest, live music from The Surf Riders, and loads of vibe.

// Shake your everything, dare you to try not to, at Saturday's Carnaval Brasileiro Celebration at the Midtown Global Market. Over 2 hours, some 30 performers and artists (including percussionists, singers, musicians, samba dancers, actors and artisans) will work their magic on the market. Learn to samba, make a mask, or just soak it all in while eating pan de queso or shrimp ceviche from the special Arepa Bar menu.

// How did no one invite me to this dinner?? The Westin Edina is hosting a four course bourbon dinner with organic RockFiler Distillery from Spring Grove on Tuesday. I ask you, what's a fatter Tuesday? Not only do you get to sip some of the best whiskey made in the state, but it is paired with steak on each course. Each course, from the smoked hanger steak, to the Kobe ribeye, to the blackened Wagyu strip. The $135 ticket price does not come with a room for napping, be aware.

// Maybe it's as easy as making your beer count. Head over to Indeed Brewing on Wednesday and 100% of the taproom proceeds will go to Eastside Meals on Wheels, a local independent organization that brings nourishing meals to seniors up to five times a week.

// With the relaunch of Umami, the Travailians want to teach you their secret dumpling tech. Join chef/owner Mike Brown for a live dumpling making class on W/Th next week. Start with bubbs and bites, move into a multi-course dinner, learn secret chef skills, and come away with recipes to try on your own time.

// One way to survive The Mids is to cast your gaze forward, to spring drinking. Check out the J. Carver Spring Cocktail Class next week and just wear flip flops to get you in the mood. Reserve your spot on either Th/Fr next week, and get ready to bask in the Gina Holman sunshine as you learn how to make three cocktails, sample drinks, eat some nibbles, take a quick tour of the distillery and barrel room, and walk away with a 750 of Cask Strength Brickyard Straight Bourbon.