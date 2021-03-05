× Expand Shutterstock Flower Bouquet in Ice Cream Cone .

You can call it the thaw if you want, but it feels like a bloom doesn't it? So apropos for Women's History Month, which we celebrate around here with ice cream. Also cause for celebration? The crazy amount of positive restaurant news that bloomed this week! We're looking at the return of restaurants passed, the launching of things entirely new, and the opening of spaces we feared might never come back. Optimism is nice, right?

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> Dearest friends: It was mid-2019 when we first talked about chef Jack Riebel's cancer. The hardscrabble chef knew he was in for a big fight, and he's kept his spirits and wits up these last 18 months. But this cancer is relentless, and there's more fight to go. Jason DeRusha has launched a GoFundMe on behalf of Jack and his wife Kathryne as they head into an aggressive round of treatment. Any amount you could add would be a generous and gracious nod to the massive amount of hospitality that Jack has given to the Twin Cities restaurant community over the years. Really there's no amount we could give that would pay that back, but we can try.

Fish Fry Friday!

+ Maybe it's not so much fish FRY as fish tacos? Or fish subs? Or fish fingers with mozzie sticks? Why not trip it out to Sovereign Estates vineyard in Waconia where the patio is open and the wine is grown within eyesight.

+ And maybe it's not so much fish as it is pyrohy? It's the 60th year for St. Constantine Ukrainian Church's pierogi Fridays. Potato or sauerkraut pierogi, borscht, braised cabbage, and more ready for you to pick up for to-go.

News/New Stuff

+ Now open in the former J.L Beers spot in Northeast, is a new eatery called StepChld. A new project from Kamal Mohamed who owns Nashville Coop, this is a simple and stylish re-do that feels very fresh, with the long bar anchoring a room that ends in a wall-sized mural of Black women icons like Nina Simone. The dinner menu is a playful short list that includes a roster of small plates (fennel salad with feta and braised grapes), and some bigger ones such as shrimp and grits in a peri peri sauce, and a double-stack burger with East Coast favorite Cooper cheese. They're open for breakfast and lunch too.

+ In the Centennial Lakes area of Edina, Tamarind Indian Cuisine has opened in the former Leann Chin spot next to Five Guys. This is a fresh venture from Diljit Singh, who's behind the popular India Palace locations across the metro. Tamarind features authentic Northern and Southern Indian dishes, with plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes. Takeout or dine-in.

+ Bebe Zito is the newest name to drop into the Malcolm Yards food hall. The crazy ice cream shop will open its second location in the market along with Wrecktangle Pizza, Del Sur Empanadas, and more. Still hoping to open this May.

+ Let's all cross our fingers for the Bundt Cafe, shall we? Nordic Ware, the inventors of the mighty bundt pan, have submitted a proposal to the St. Louis Park city council to expand their warehouse with a little cafe with outdoor seating. Can you smell the bundt now? Meetings are in process.

+ Chef Ann Ahmed made a change to her coming restaurant in South Minneapolis. She's left the Spice Market name behind and rebranded as Khâluna, which is the Lao word for please. Please do check out this sneak peek of some of the menu items!

+ A touch of spring resurrection with the news that Jordan Smith of Black Sheep Pizza was partnering with Rapid Brewing Co. to take over the ONE Fermentary space in the North Loop to relaunch StormKing Brewpub & BBQ.

+ The folks behind Crisp & Green are going to start a plant-based burger chain. Stalk & Spade will open as a first prototype location in Wayzata, in the old Starbucks on Lake Street, before rolling out on a national level. Lots of jabs for the name on socials, but more concern about what kind of "meat" they might be creating to fake out the burger eaters.

+ Well, the big news last weekend was the news that Butcher & the Boar was coming back, so you've probably already heard. But did you hear about the drama?

Adjusted Sails

>> Guess what time it is ... SEASONALS ARE OPENING!! MN Nice Cream will be open this weekend in Nordeast, order at the trailer in the parking lot. Their Stillwater location is still sleeping. ... And the Moorhead Dairy Queen is open for the 72nd season, if you need to drive for Dilly.

>> Also, guess who's back? Alma has returned to a limited indoor seating service. Groups of 2-6 people can grab one of two reservation times, and dine in for a four course menu ($85/$46 vegetarian). Menu changes weekly, and they've already got next week's up so you can peruse and plan.

>> The correct way to celebrate Women's History Month, is by sampling all the ice cream at Milkjam Creamery. More than self-care (and you do deserve it grrl) its a tasty lesson in strength and drive as all the flavors in the shop have been renamed for badass women: Stacey Abrams, Greta Thunberg, the MVP, Megan Rapinoe, even our local baking queen Zoë Francois are among the women who have set a guiding light.

>> France 44 Cheese Shop has a strange affliction, known as a Cheese Bounty! Due to wonky weather delays and Covid shenanigans, the shop just received an unusually large amount of great cheeses, an epic amount of cheese really. And because cheese can't just hang out forever and ever, it needs you to come get it. There are deals to be had (like 20% off soft cheeses) and special cheese not to be missed: I did grab three luxe soft cheeses, one Affine au Chablis that is stinking up my keyboard as I type this. In the very best way.

>> Looking for that health halo while supporting a buzz? Indeed Brewing feels ya. They have created the first hard kombucha crafted in Minnesota. Boon Hard Kombucha starts in an oak barrel and ends in a bright tank. Look for the Grapefruit Hibiscus and Blueberry Basil flavors in the taproom, with the Blueberry showing up soon in cans. How can you not try it, just so you can at least once call it your boozy 'booch?

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Sad to hear that Pagoda Dinkytown will be closing at the end of the month. The dim sum house is losing its building, which will be redeveloped for more student housing. The owners are looking for a new location, but you can still get your hot pot until March 30.