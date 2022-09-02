× Expand Shutterstock Sushi by Water at Sunset The dinner with japanese sushi roll set at the beach on the sunset

This is it, the final weekend of the season we so thoroughly live. Even though there may be sunny 80-degree days after Monday, we will shun the beaches and start dreaming of orchards and fleece. And while we are coming into our best autumn days, the clock ticks a bit more quietly during summer and that's why we love it. Take the last weekend to indulge in a new sushi patio, spend frivolous minutes waiting in line for fried chicken, or take in a bit of mom's cooking that means five-spice wings. See you on the other side.

STATE FAIR NEWS

\\ In case you're heading out for the first time this weekend:

+ Here's the UPDATED Get It Skip It Your Call guide to the new foods.

+ Here's Dara's choosey Top Five new foods.

+ Here are the Beer/Bevvie Rankings by color coded quadrant.

+ Here are the New Foods from 2021 that are still available, if you skipped last year!

OPENS

+ The Angry Line Cook is opening at Graze Food Hall on Wednesday! Full circle for this crew which started out as just/us restaurant in St. Paul before becoming a food truck, which is now going to be a food hall counter. They've got crazy good burgers that the burger mafia seems to love, and they've promised they'll expand the menu to add in some gastropub goodies.

+ The Prime Deli space has been remade, not as a Stewart Woodman concept as was previously reported, but as Sato Sushi & American Fusion. Fully kosher, the spot offers both rolls and sashimi along side a few bistro favorites like fries, steak, and a burger. Great little patio tucked away in there off of Minnetonka Blvd.

+ Abang Yoli has officially launched in old Boludo space in Kingfield. This is the second location for the Korean fried chicken counter which debuted at Malcolm Yards and quickly won our crunchy hearts. The new Nicollet location, though still quite tiny, has a bigger menu than MYM, with a few more ssam to round out the roster.

+ Khue's Kitchen has debuted in Northeast with Vietnamese cooking just like mom's, if your mom is the matriarch chef behind the iconic Quang. Luckily for chef Eric Pham, she is! After spending a few years learning from a different kitchen at Spoon and Stable, he's launched his first solo venture as an homage to his mom's cooking seen through his eyes. Twice fried five spice wings and caramelized pork ribs are two things on the very small menu that have my attention.

+ If you were a fan of the Steven's Square coffee shop, you'll be happy to know that The Boiler Room has been reopened under new ownership.

+ Quite sure you're ready for more mead, so know that White Bear Meadery is now open in a new location in Maplewood, near 694 and Maplewood Dr.

+ StepChld is back open for brunch! And Earl Giles is back open for booze and dinner!

+ AND since Minnetonka Orchard is opening on Saturday, let's call it officially apple season. Check out what's new over there!

CLOSES

- Wild Greg's Saloon closed in downtown Mpls., but I think we're already done talking about that.

- FireBox Deli has closed their original North Mpls. location, but the newer Snelling spot it still going strong.

- Mort's Deli also closed in Golden Valley.

- Peppermint Twist drive-in in Delano closed a bit early for the season, but they say all is well. Try not to panic until May 2023.

- Petite Leon is now closed on Mondays, for a bit.

AGENDA

// Lenny Russo, of all people, will be at the Mudd Room Speakeasy this weekend to kick off a Heartland Homage menu that lasts all month. He'll have some cookbooks on hand to buy (for a bargain $25), or you can bring in your tattered dog-eared copy and he'll sign it. Then get down on some steelhead trout gravlax, green gazpacho & polenta fries.

// There's been a change-up with the residency at Bar Brava for September. Spencer Venancio will be helming the kitchen on Fridays and Saturdays with a $75 per person 6-course tasting menu. If you remember, I wrote about That Chef Kid in 2019 when he was 14 years old and hosting pop-ups around town. I'm excited to continue watching his roll, he had me at grilled pork, with caramelized buttermilk, ribbons of salted kohlrabi, dill purée, and a sauce of pork and dill. IN.

// I don't know friends, how are you NOT going to get a flat pie on Wednesday and tuck in for Chef's Table: Pizza on Netflix. You should do it because our own Ann Kim is one of six chefs featured in the intense series, and she might also be running a spectacular pickle pizza at Young Joni right now too. Sidebar: I listened to Chris Bianco on a panel at the Pizza City festival in Chicago this summer, and he's a good listen.

// There are still a few tickets available for the Stories Behind the Menu dinner series at ModernWell next Thursday. This dinner will be an exploration of Israeli food with chef Zehorit Heilicher who was born in Israel to a Yemenite immigrant family. She's been teaching cooking classes in the Twin Cities for the past decade, and your ticket will get you a multi-course meal of her cooking, and a lively discussion around the documentary In Search of Israeli Cuisine.

//Throwing this one out there for my sister from another mister. Stephanie Hansen, who is not me, will be launching her True North Cabin Cookbook at The Lynhall on September 14th. I'll be there doing a Q-n-A with her, which will be hard because after 15 years of being radio sisters, there's not many questions left! I kid. Actually, there are many things I could ask her that night because there will be no pesky FCC involved! Your $70 ticket gets you a copy of the book, a little bubbs to sip, and some snacky tastes of recipes right from the book. Almost like she's invited you up to Ely. Which, of course, we all know I haven't been.

// Another good party to get on your calendar is the Mill City Farmers Market Harvest Social, on September 18. Not only is it a fundraiser to support their charitable fund and Next Stage Grant Program, but it is a beautiful evening of farm fresh food served in the courtyard of the historic mill ruins. All in the name of local food!