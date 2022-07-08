× Expand Shutterstock Dinner Outside at Sunset ////////

We are into the real summer time now. With no official holidays until The Great MN Get Together launches in late August, we are left to our own devices. Family reunions, random picnics, lazy boat days, lingering meals on restaurant patios late into the warm night: these are what make the golden weeks. Find your stride with new ramen, beer festivals, perhaps a fancy dinner or two.

NEWS

\\ I'm sure you've heard that chef Justin Sutherland was seriously injured in a boating accident over the holiday weekend. The industry and his family have rallied behind him and helped boost a Go Fund Me account that has been set up to help with the cost of the long recovery.

OPENS

+ Macanda opens on Saturday in Wayzata. Daniel del Prado's latest venture has bloomed in the former Wayzata Brew Works space next to 6 Smith. The interior has been overhauled with gorgeous custom wood furniture, hanging basket lamps, and more plants than you can shake a watering can at. There's a lot of light, a great covered patio with all-year capabilities, and a semi-secret record bar that has veteran Craig Drehmel working the tables. Look for a Mexican structure to the menu, but played with creative touches and global influences.

+ The Donut Star is back open in Burnsville. The 50 year old donut shop has been given new life under the ownership of Peter Sebastian, co-owner of restaurants Estelle and Mario's in St. Paul. Sebastian bought the shop a few months ago, brought on Emily Poole (former pastry chef at Cardigan Donuts), and got to makin' the donuts. They're back to making everything in-house, and starting back up with a focus on process and quality before expanding the menu.

+ Ramen Kawae is officially open in the North Loop Galley. Find noodles, rice bowls, and other Japanese dishes to the stall that formerly held Soul Fu. Looks like they've got tsukeman dipping ramen if you need a seasonal break from hot broth.

+ Important to know, I think, that Hell's Kitchen will officially revive their 35-foot bloody mary and mimosa bar on Saturday! Back from the pandemic pause, HK will also act like the 20 year old they are and, this weekend only, offer 20% off both Bloody & Mimosa bar trips (regularly priced at $16.95) AND a free photo booth token.

CLOSES

- Super sad to hear that Bunny's in NE has called it quits. It was a good sports bar in a neighborhood a bit short on sports bars. The OG in St. Louis Park is still standing.

-Pie and Mighty has also decided to throw in the towel as the grind has become too much. The shop is closed. Those pie ladies made the best BCP (banana cream pie) in town. Sad to see them go.

- What's actually going on over at The Unofficial? An FB post claimed it was closing for some much needed updates, but then the comments section lit up with the tea. It sounds like all the employees were fired by the owner via an email that makes no bones about how much he thinks they suck. They, in turn, list a number of grievances against him, making no bones about how much they think he sucks. Good times.

AGENDA

// Tonight marks the return of the Whizbang Lakeside Party in Robbinsdale by Travail. There's an 8-piece band, live wrestling, bouncy houses for the kiddos, plus so much good food. From chorizo birria tacos to Nashville Nugs, to Dream Creamery ice cream cups. A $10 will get you in online, but it will take $15 at the door, and this is a cash only event.

// It's Boom Days at Boom Island Brewing in Minnetonka this weekend. It's a free outdoor event celebrating food trucks, special beer releases, live music and all 11 years of good vibes from this local brewery.

// The Danish American Center says: come have breakfast on Saturday. In fact come have a free outdoor summer æbleskive breakfast! From 9-11am, on West River Pkway, little pancake balls await.

// There are still a few tickets to Rosé Fest on Saturday July 9 in St. Paul and it looks like it's going to be the perfect day to drink some pink wine and relax with your pals.

// Please Do Not Meat Me at Palmer's Bar on Sunday for the launch of the weekly Vegan Meat Raffle!!! That's right, 10 raffles with approximately $75 worth of meat-ish products from the Herby Butchers will be called out on the patio by yours truly. So come have fun, eat some plant based beer brats and toast some plant based Jameson with me. Also, Cornbread Harris at 5pm!

// Sunday is also Dusty Days at the legendary Nordeast dive bar, and there's simply scads of music happening from noon to midnight. You think you should get the famous Dago sandwich, but hear me out: Reuben. It's the move.

// Also North Loop Food Truck Fair on Sunday.

// It's Herb Fest on Sunday out at Keepsake Cidery in Dundas. There will be a ton of great herbalists sharing their knowledge on health and wellness with herbs, plenty of farmers to chat up, and even a guided plant walk around 4pm. Toasties and cider will be available all day!

// Don't forget Bastille Day next Thursday the 14th. Get your Frenchy bits all together for a soirée that includes drinks from the Royal Foundry Craft distillery, Let Them Drink Wine regional French wine tasting, plus a flea market, live music, and someone HAS to have crepes, no?

// If you are looking for an out-of-the-box food event, check out the dinner that Mia is hosting in their galleries when the museum is closed. Kaiseki, a Story of Van Gogh and Japan in 1880 is running on every other Wednesday for the rest of the summer, and features private guided tours of two exhibits, a multi-course meal from Jamie Malone and Shigey Frurkawa, and the museum all to yourselves.