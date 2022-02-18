× Expand Shutterstock World Map Made of Spices Do not snort, this is not TikTok.

It seems that some of us are already on beaches, and some of us are not. If you're feeling like Turks & Caicos is not in your future, don't just hate-like the sunset photos of your friends, find your own vacation right here in town. Maybe that means taking in some SE Asian plates, heading out on a scavenger hunt that pays in drink deals, or using Restaurant Week as a way to travel through the world of eating without exchanging currency.

NEWS

\\ Union Hmong Kitchen has launched a CSR program, which is not unlike your CSA farm share. This Community Supported Restaurant program is really a deal, a win-win, because you get more than you give. The pioneering Hmong restaurant could use a case infusion to help them get through this whacked time, and they see this as a chance for the community to invest, while getting some bonus food in return: like you give $250 and get $300 in gift cards (plus spice and hot sauce swag).

\\ You still have until tonight at midnight to register for a chance to buy up to six tickets to the State Fair's big Kickoff to Summer at the Fair thingy.

OPENS

+ Emerald Lounge is now open on West 7th in St. Paul. The slip of a bar reads like a comfy landing for late winter burrowing with sharply made craft cocktails. Pretty good for a former yoga studio. It's the work of Molly Bard and Amanda Caruso who met while working at the nearby Claddagh Coffee shop. A roster of small plates includes golden Brussels, a Croque Monsieur, and a braised pork shank among other things.

+ All Square is back open! The grilled cheese shop with a mission has been closed since losing one of its leaders earlier this fall, when Randall Smith was killed. But they are back, slinging that hot and good grilled cheese on Tu-F, 11am-3pm, and are giving push to a new new collaborative legal initiative focused on incarcerated legal scholars: the Prison-to-Law Pipeline.

COMING SOON

>> Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative is on the move. The Northeast brewery is shedding its current tiny footprint (the brewhouse is 750 sqft) for much bigger digs with a better view. On the river. In fact, the move to 1712 Marshall St. NE makes it the only MN brewery on the Mississippi River, and there's only one other one as the river cuts to the Gulf. This new spot will offer a larger taproom, private event space, and a bigger brewhouse with a new 15-barrel system. Also: ample parking. Look for the 100% member owned brewery to open on the river this fall.

>> Centro is coming to Eat Street. The tacos and margs shop which packs them in on Quincy Street will soon take over the vacated Wedge Table spot on Nicollet. Look for catering and delivery to start in spring, with a full eatery (complete with bar, Vivir mini-market, bakery, and more) to open this summer. St. Paul is up next.

>> John Occhiato and Leah Raymundo of Cafe Astoria and Stella Belle, will be taking over the former Augustine's space on Selby. Kalsada will be their newest project, a Filipino restaurant with cafe/breakfast service by day, and full-service dinner seating by night. Look also for a full bar, and swank new patio seating when it opens this spring.

AGENDA

// Forgotten Star Bonspiel Party in Fridley has got it going ON this weekend, and a Bonspiel is only part of it. Sport your favorite Team Shuster gear and curl like the Olympian that lives in your heart, or just drink a lot of good beer, listen to great local bands, eat from local food trucks, get your beer poked, shuffle some puck and generally be happy.

// The Ice Sculpture Exploration is back for a second year, and it kicks off this weekend. Those crafty carvers at MN Ice have created, and "hidden", some 35+ ice sculptures around the city for you to find. Buy in for $19 and you get an adventure map showing you where to go, discounts and deals at some of the sculpture sites (yes, there are lots of bars), chances at prizes, access to fun facts, all the good cold things! Kickoff party tonight at Lake Monster Brewing goes from 4-8pm, then you have all weekend (and President's Day) to roll around town looking for ice.

// Those crazies at O'Shaughnessy Distillery are sporting an ice bar this weekend, perhaps in conjunction with above stated sculpture? Anyhoo, much whiskey, hot toddy bar, hot drinks by Meteor Bar on Sunday.

// Look, I fervently support this Paint & Sip Class at Naughty Greek on Saturday. NOT ONLY because you'll be learning how to paint a lovely "love beach" but you will likely get some tzatziki on the canvas as you're shoving gyro into your face and that will make your art better. It just will.

// Hot tip for those of you with Thin Mint needs: HeadFlyer Brewing is hosting a Girl Scout Cookie sale on Saturday, starting at 1pm until sold out! You can dip those mints in your beer you know. Some say it's better than having your beer poked.

// Also, it's a good weekend to hit up your winter farmers market. The Farmers Market at Bachmann's on Lyndale is a nice place to warm up and stroll the greenhouses. The Neighborhood Roots Winter Market in the Fulton area is outdoors, and just as much fun. And if all this farmers market talk has you jazzed to take your jam or jelly or food business to the next level, Mill City Farmers Market Charitable Fund awards Next Stage Grants to help make those dreams work. They've awarded over $240K since 2013, and the application is due March 1.

// It's Restaurant Week! Starting on Monday, you have a whole week to check out monster deals on great dishes that no one on any beach can get.

Charred cucumbers with whipped ricotta and Calabrian chilies at All Saints?

Baja tuna poke with pineapple at Baja Haus?

Penne Puttanesca from Broders Pasta Bar?

Ginger scallion opakapaka from Pau Hauna?

SO MANY MORE!!!

// If you haven't read Dara's story about adventurer Will Steger and The Steger Homestead Cookbook, do that now. Then make time on Thursday to dial into a virtual hang with the authors: Will Steger, Rita Mae Steger, and Beth Dooley.

// Something to look forward to? Schell's Bockfest in New Ulm, March 5.