If you've banked some PTO, why not just cancel Mondays all summer? Just a thought as we roll into Memorial Day in a spectacular way. It's probably time for you to mow your lawn, if your neighbors haven't done it yet "for you," which should earn you a rooftop grilling session, some spice-kicked salad (to cool you down from the inside) and maybe just a lay in the grass with a cool local beverage of your chosen proof.

OPENS

+ Gai Noi is now open off of Loring Park. Ann Ahmed's three level looker is open all day, from 11am to 10pm, which means your 2pm hangries can now be called early happy hour. There's much talk about the spice levels, Ahmed has said that she's not holding back on some dishes for the Minnesota Nice Spice crew. I am SO SO SO looking forward to all the randos drawling "it's not that hot" as they seek their shiny sweaty cred. I don't live in your mouth, I don't know your game.

+ The rooftop at Pinoli has officially launched! Perched above the chill side of Uptown, the former Amore rooftop was a dulcet affair. Look for this new version to be spritz city (a place you want to live this summer), and chilled out with all day brunch Sat-Sun, from 9am to 4pm. Also: it is a "wooftop", so bring your pups.

+ Southern Social is a new spot just open in Eagan. In a former Green Mill, the refreshed space now sports a modern southern kitchen putting up fried green tomatoes, crawfish hushpuppies, brisket grilled cheese, fried chicken, ribs, and grits. They've got a Southern Rye Sazerac that I might light out for.

CLOSES

- Well, the First Ave block is closing, but only to cars! Warehouse District Live has announced that they are shutting down the street between 5th and 6th every weekend this summer, from 9am on Friday through 10am on Sunday. Super pedi-friendly, no pesky cars, they'll have food trucks, tables and seating, bathrooms, and dare we say it? Activations! LFG!

COMING SOON

AGENDA

// Before you go fishing this weekend, watch Yia Vang on Shore Lunch with Nate P. You will be tutel'd on muskrats and fried rice.

// Just feel like I should point out to all my Jeep friends, that this weekend is NOT MEANT FOR DOORS and you should saddle up and head out to Together Farms for their Burger Night. It's the coolest little farm in Mondovi, WI (just south of Eau Claire) where the grass-fed burgers are outstanding and the barn bar is a dream come true. Farmer Steph and Mister Fluffypants are perfect hosts. Non-Jeepers can go too.

// We think that the Minnesota Songkran Festival is the largest Thai gathering in the country. Centered at the State Capitol it's free to go and see the beautiful richness of Thai culture, through dancing, crafts, and boxing demonstrations. But bring your cash for the all the good eats and drinks, and show up for the papaya salad eating contest just to see real warriors in action.

// There is still some space in the Spring Into Foraging class this Saturday, but you have to register before 2pm today. Maria Wesserle of Four Season Foraging will walk and talk about wild edible and medicinal plants, while showing you how to find the good stuff. There's also a June 1 class of Early Summer City Foraging, so jump on that soon.

// You can Kickoff to Summer at the Fair if you need to be firsties in everything. Rick's pickle pizza is back, so is Giggles this year, and Chimborazo. Que Viet will have your eggrolls on a stick, and Mouth Trap will curd it up for you.

// If you haven't been to the new rooftop patio at France 44, it's a looker. This Saturday they are throwing it open for a Rooftop Grilling Pop-up and you should go check it out! They'll be cooking up Italian sausage, brats and dogs, veggie burgers, and more. Plus you can fuel up before heading down to get your holiday weekend wine, which can I just say should be a pet-nat.

// Also: go find a park and movie. Bring takeout.

// And then: grab a fest. Eat rhubarb.