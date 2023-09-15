× Expand Shutterstocj Pretzel and Beer .

We have barrel rolled into the time of the Festing, congrats. Really, it's just a big rally call for the harvest and a tacit agreement that we are going to collectively rage against the dying of the light, with flannels, chunky knits, and lederhosen. The pretzels are a bonus. It's quite seasonal to get to a beer hall, whirl with some whiskey, or check out the cocktails in Camden.

OPENS

+ The Camden Social is now open in North Minneapolis. as a full-service cocktail bar and restaurant in the former Camden Tavern and Grill space. Alfonso and Kathryn Mayfield (of Allure Cigars) teamed up with Gerard and Brittney Klass (of Soul Bowl) to give the space a gorgeous makeover and bring a new and elevated menu to the kitchen.

+ Up Maple Grove way, Pints & Paddle is now open. The pickleball venue boasts 10 courts which is dwarfed by the fact that they have 78 self-serve taps of beers, seltzer, cider, and cocktails. Not to mention a full snacky menu of wings, smash burgers, and (yep) pickle fries from the Malone's outpost on site. Just keep your queso off the court, plz.

+ Herban Wolf Deli is now open in Anoka. The former food truck has set down some roots to open their new shop and, no lie, they make a mean panini. Need to try this pickleback pasta salad, yes?

+ Also, hey. Let's welcome tiny and independent Band Box Diner back to the stage! Hope they didn't scrub that griddle TOO hard.

CLOSES

— Tracy’s Saloon is calling it quits as the owners “will be retiring and moving to the hellscape that is Del Boca Vista, Florida.” The south Minneapolis bar and eatery will close at some point this month, go get one more gut-hugging roast pork bucatini which has been a late evening savior for a few friends of mine.

— Bummer to hear that Eastlake Brewing is closing their doors in the Midtown Global Market. After nine years, the small brewery noted that they can’t make their rent, and will run strong through their last day of service on Sept. 23rd.

COMING SOON

>> Yia Vang has announced that Vinai will open in the Dangerous Man Brewing spot in Northeast! It’s been a long time coming, but coming off the success of their second State Fair run and expansion of UHK to the Uptown space, this feels like all the pieces are falling into place.

>> There's a whole new menu debuting at Steady Pour, and it has the Jorge Guzman touch. The hidden gem of a cocktail lounge will launch a tapas-inspired small plates menu on Sept. 21 with house chef Jacob Schumack collaborating with Guzman. It's that cocktail happy hour dream when you order a few plates, a few drinks, a few more, and then that's dinner.

OKTOBERFESTING (updated weekly)

)) Utepils kicks off their first weekend of Oktoberfest today. Get over to that beer garten for the free meat raffle as a warmup, but make sure to come back on Saturday for the vow renewal, keg tapping, a pretzel eating contest, and some cardio stein holding to back it up. Then, do it all again next weekend.

)) Forgotten Star's Oktoberfest is not playing around with either the live music or the stein holding. Bad Bad Hats tonight, Al Church tomorrow, tic tac hammer whack (rebranding FTW), a magician? Bring it.

)) Pryesfest rolls forward on the river for the next three weekends. They are offering seasonal beers, including a traditional Märzen and an Imperial Pumpkin Ale, and if you buy a Pryes stein for $30, the rest of your beers in the garden for the season are $10. Also, there's a goat petting zoo. Did I bury the lead?

)) In Eagan, Mason Jar Kitchen is hosting a few festing Fridays on the patio. Tonight, look for brats, local fest biers, Bavarian burgers, German chocolate cupcakes, various games, and all the oompahpah of The Jolly Huntsman Polka Trio.

)) Check out Dampfwerk Distillery, mein liebling, if you want to fest day and night at their Tag & Nacht Fest on Saturday. They'll have special Oktoberfest cocktails (a nice change from the beer!), wurst and pretzels by day and DJs spinning haus music by night, and real honest to Gott Germans!

)) It's the 10th year for Schwandtoberfest at Bauhaus Brew Labs! The taps will be flowing at this free event which has a whole host of live music, but also a Haus-curated "brat ones" hot sauce challenge⁠, fest-trivia, best lederhosen and dirndl contests, and Animales with Aki's Pretzles.

)) New kids out in Chanhappenin' at Hackamore Brewing are getting festy on Saturday. They've got stein holding on the hour, live music, a kids area with face painting and games, good eats from the Salsa Collaborative kids, and stein fills for $15.

)) Starting this weekend, Sundays at Saint Paul Brewing will be dedicated to Oktoberfest in the Biergarten. They'll host different silly games each week, from feats of stein strength to keg bowling. A special menu will feature such Teutonic classics such as brat balls mit sauerkraut and of course there will be bier. Join the mug club by buying a mug-fill of Oktoberfest bier for $15 and get $1 off any tap beer in that mug.

AGENDA

// For the more fruit-forward, we have Apple Days in Excelsior this weekend. The pie-baking contest is followed by, obviously, the pie-eating contest. Find beer gardens, food trucks, a street dance, and real apples all over town.

// Since it's actually National Bourbon Heritage Month maybe put that White Claw down and put on some big girl pants for sipping mash and talking trash. Do that this Saturday at J. Carver Distillery in Waconia as they throw a big party to celebrate the First Release of 7 Year Brickyard Bourbon. It's a big deal, not many other local bourbons can claim such advanced age. Your ticket gets you a welcome cocktail, some serious Buddy Boy Fine BBQ, a bottle of the Brickyard, plus more swag throughout the night.

// Not gonna lie, the Hudson Bloody Mary Walk rules for Saturday are hella confusing. Doesn't mean I wouldn't meander with a glass of red and a snit.

// I kind of really do love the duality of this Sunday's options: Check out all the gorgeous and delicious plants at Twin Cities Veg Fest on Harriet Island. They've got cooking demos and lots of vegan snacks to sample, and they'll reveal the winner of the TC Vegan Chef Challenge. OR Check out all the gorgeous and delicious meats at Smoke Out at Keg & Case. There will be lots of smokers, whiskey, and live music, plus: a ridiculous meat auction.

// Hey you should buy tix to MinnPost Festival next weekend! I'll be on stage with Ann Kim, Yia Vang, and Jorge Guzman as we dig into what it means to cook food from their families here in the very Northern state of MN. It's gonna be cool!

