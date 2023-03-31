× Expand Shutterstock Cheese on man's shoulder .

In the early '90s, when my girl pack and I went to bars, we'd play The Cheese Game. Whilst chatting up dudes, if we found one to be quite pompous or cheesy, we'd find a way to surreptitiously slip a small piece of cheese on his shoulder. Said dude would then walk around working his lame game, but toxic masculinity is slightly diffused by a square of yellow dairy just out of sight line, and the eventual question, "Do you know you have cheese on your shoulder?" This is the correct kind of April Fool's joke, I gift it to you. Maybe try your cheesing skills while sampling craft beers, getting down with third-culture burgers, or crunching down on some fish fry finals. Just make sure you do your own shoulder check.

NEWS

\\ The James Beard Foundation Awards has wisely chosen our Shawn McKenzie to compete in the national category for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker. That's all the news on that.

\\ Solo Vino has a six pack of gorgeous pink wine that would normally run you $115, but because it's a kickoff to rosé season, and he feels bad about the coming snow, he'll only charge you $85. You need another mood lifter? Rosé Fest is back! June 10, which happens to be National Rosé Day so I'm sure you'll have off work.

OPENS

+ Pinoli is now open in the former Amore Victoria space in Uptown. The Kim Bartmann project has a brighter, fresher interior with a recharged Italian menu that includes lobster spaghetti, roasted half chicken with garlic and lemon, a few pizzas with everything from roasted squash to mortadella, and plenty of spritz drinks. They have a dinner party option for tables of 4 or more, $62 per guest and the kitchen will send out their favorite courses.

+ Mee-Ka is now open in Yia Vang's Hilltribe kitchen. The newest pop-up offers a menu that plays in the grey space between Hmong tradition and American comfort. Look for a smash burger with American cheese and fermented radishes, a Cobb Laab (yesplz), and an After School Special with Hmong sausage meatballs on ramen noodles.

+ LITT is now the name of the former TILT Pinball Bar. There's been some naming issues, so they've had to black out the sign and change up their branding, but they are open. And the team is still working on the former Liquor Lyle's space which will soon be: LITT.

+ Hey, Stillwater is OPEN. The river may get a little high, but you do not need galoshes to go to the bars and restaurants. For now.

+ SEASONALS: Animales is STILL going for the April 1 for open, damn that Prince song. ... Mississippi Pub, one of the most chill spots on the river, opens today! ... Muppets from Space is at the Parkway on Saturday and I know that feels random, but it's the BEST Muppet movie so I had to.

CLOSES

- It's Greek to Me has closed up shop in the heart of LynLake.

- It's the end of the road for the Summer Beer Dabbler. They Dabbler team has decided that after 14 years, the beer fest that started it all will fade into the sunset. The Pride Dabbler will still go on as planned in June, followed by something new: a Wine Dabbler with 80+ vineyards sampling the juice.

COMING SOON

>> Yum! Kitchen is coming to Woodbury! Look for the fourth location of Patti and Robbie Soskin's all day eatery to open this summer.

>> Three new restaurants are opening in the MOA: Mochinut will be the latest addition to the collection of Japanese mochi doughnut shops in town. Master Noodle will bring their much-loved hand-pulled noodles to the mall. And Vitali's Kitchen, a kosher cafe known for crepes and healthy, rounds out the mix. Look for spring openings for all.

>> Justin Sutherland has revealed that his Big E breakfast sandwich eatery, which debuted in Portland last year, will finally be coming to town. He's taking over the other side of the Grand Old Creamery space in St. Paul, hoping to open still this spring.

>> And there are 3.5 new restaurants coming to the MSP Airport. On concourse G the OTG group will open a Crisp & Green, Mill City Tavern will return with a new look after a three year hiatus, and a new spot will flip between concepts: Poppy's Bagels will operate in the morning, and then at 10:30am the whole space/menu/staff will convert to Custom Burger.

FRIDAY FISH FRY

Still a nice round up of FFF options across the metro, but each week we'll call out a few more here.

><> This is your chance to VOTE for your city's defender! Will Urban Growler or Dark Horse rep the Saintly City? Will The Anchor or Gluek's fly the Minneapple flag? The Fish Fry Faceoff guardians are up to you!

><> If you've been squeezed out of other fish fry locations, get down to Bloomington for the Knights of Columbus fry tonight, where they have plenty of room in the grand hall for buffet style dine in or take out. Hundreds will be able to enjoy fried for broiled cod with slaw and a baked potato for $16.

><> Out Victoria way, the Lions Park Fish Fry will give you all-you-can-eat of fish, tartar, potato salad, baked beans, cookies, for $18/plate. There will be bevs for purchase.

AGENDA

// The Minnesota Craft Beer Festival kicks off tomorrow at the convention center. Over 110 breweries will pour unlimited sips of some 400 beers for your $25 ticket. The breweries will be bringing taproom only exclusives and limited releases, so it's a beer seekers afternoon.

// Kids, let's heat it up from the inside. Salsa Night at AxeBridge Wine Co in North Loop has nothing to do with dipping chips, it's flipping hips we're looking for. Break out of that comfort zone and throw down your $15, get there by 7:30 to take part in the salsa dance class, and then practice fully and freely until 11pm.

// 328 Grill in Saint Paul Park is officially calling it: food truck season! Join them on their back patio on Saturday for a little Second Anniversary Burger Bash, featuring a few visiting burger trucks. Angry Line Cook, Garillers, Station No. 6, and Peppers & Fries will all be on-hand smashing patties for you from 11am onward. Plus the regular grill inside will be rolling out a fresh new menu if you have any gut space left.

// Luce Line Brewing will be invoking the spirits of grass skirts and warmer breezes with the Luce Luau on Saturday. Pharaohs Gyros, KCM Eggrolls, and the Purple People Feeders will be on hand for the eats, DJs will be spinning tunes, there might be a limbo contest, but there will be yard games and beer.

// Disinformation ... but the good kind? Head over to ASI on Saturday for a Disinformation Cocktail Tour which is probably full of lies, but clearly full of booze, so. Myths and brunch are kind of normal bedfellows, ja?

// Bright Thought: have you ever wanted to join a community garden, but didn't know where to go? Well. The Windom Community Garden Kickoff and Membership Meeting is on Saturday at Wild Grind Coffee (part of Wild Minds Ales) and all the optimists will be there to help you understand the hows, whats, and whys.

// The next Art & Dinner Experience at Mia sounds pretty spectacular. On April 26th, enjoy a private tour of Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes, led by Liu Yang, Chair of Asian Art and Curator of Chinese Art before a long table feast planned by chef Tammy Wong of Rainbow Chinese. The ticket is $525, but Bill Summerville is on the wine and your valet is free.