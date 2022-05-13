× Expand Shutterstock Patio Beer Chilled.

It happens every year, and we're not talking about your allergies. There's a line we cross when your shoulders relax from hunching up against cold winds, when you suddenly remember to look up and see the stars instead of keeping head down while rushing from car to door, when you find yourself socializing outside past 9pm. It's an organic bloom, and our cities are awash in it. Open yourself up by finding a river side patio, discovering a new booth at a farmers market, or finding your way toward your new spring obsession: peach cobbler.

NEWS

\\ Great news that the liquor bill passed the house, and the potential for more modern beverage laws is within our grasp. It's being called "the most significant liquor package the Legislature has adopted in many years" and now moves on to the Senate. The feeling seems to be that the bill doesn't answer all the needs of the industry, but it's taking important first steps.

OPENS

+ Dream Creamery is now open in the former MN BBQ space in Northeast. The Travailians and Nate Mickelsen (who has MilkJam and Bebe Zito chops) have fully recast the building as a bright white scoop shop with benefits. Find pints and scoops of flavors like strawberry malt blondie and peanut butter oreo next to flavors like Movies With Shannon, which has a buttered popcorn base, brown butter caramel ribbons, and chunks of chocolate. There's also a killer smashie burger and lobster roll on the menu. But remember, this is a small takeout spot with only outdoor seating, so be patient. W-Sun, 12-9p. ** Just learned: pints are available this week at Pizza Lucé locations too!

+ Lutunji's Palate opens on Saturday in Elliot Park. The peach cobbler queen, who partners with several non-profits, believes building community is part of the mission. Check out her ribbon cutting at noon, and stay to grab some treats.

+ Revival Smoked Meats officially opens tomorrow in the former Corner Table space. This one differs from the original Revival down the road: no fried chicken, mostly smoky meat treats, hybrid service model, and full bar!

+ Rooftop Bar in North Loop is back open this weekend, on top of Nolo Kitchen's building. The cool kids are doing drink-service-only during a week of soft open (I'm not mad at that Cucumber Smash), with the full menu available by May 19. They plan to open for 7 days a week starting in June.

+ City House in St. Paul is supposed to open for the season today. There were some flooding issues, so check in if you're heading out. Remember they have street tacos, some St. Paul nachos, and a full bar fueling their dog-friendly patio by the river.

+ Como Pavilion's Dock & Paddle is open for the summer. Poutine, burgers, salads, plus lots of local craft beer. And a live music tradition you can't beat.

+ Peppermint Twist is finally open out in Delano for the summer. The pink drive-in, famous for raspberry shakes, is still a cash only experience, so plan ahead.

+ Sandcastle is open! This is the last year for the lakeside Nokomis outpost of chef Doug Flicker, so get your kimchi loaded Dog Flicker while you can. Of note, this weekend they'll have the full menu, but during the week coming up they'll only be offering grab-n-go until 3pm, the full menu from 3-8pm.

+ Red Barn Farm down in Northfield has relaunched pizza night. Every Wednesday and every third Sunday (with a few Friday pop-ups here and there) you can score a reservation to stroll the 10 acre farm, it's gardens and animal pastures included, while you wait for your farm grown pizza to be cooked.

+ The Stone Barn in Nelson, WI is open for pizza weekends. All of their pizzas are listed on the new site, and they've got a fresh and groovy vibe happening.

AGENDA

// Shout out to Woodbury's Alamo Drafthouse restaurant/cinema which has two special movie menus for the next month. If you are planning to see Downton Abbey, indulge in a bit of high tea with French Garden Toast and Dame Delicious Spritzer. If it's the Bob's Burgers Movie you're jonesing for, check out specialty burgers such as The Glazed and Infused burger and The Cauliflower is Cumin from Inside the House veggie burger.

// Falling Knife Brewery is calling this Saturday Open Season, and they're going to bash hard with good friends. Parlour and Red Wagon will be there slanging burgers and pizza pie, Up Coffee will host a coffee bar, while Metor bar will make Early Grey Arnold Palmers amongst the mango slushees and Jello shots. Also: beer! Loving the sound of the CONVIVIO Italian Pilsner, a collaboration with Maplewood Brewing from Chicago, plus a bunch of other releases including one with strawberry astronaut ice cream. Live music too!

// Find me at the Hennepin County Master Gardener Annual Plant Sale this Saturday at the Hopkins Pavillion. I am on the hunt for lemon cucumbers to grow, those suckers rule. Maybe some shiso? And some malabar spinach this year? The sale goes from 9am -2pm and, yes they know about insidious jumping worms.

// This whole weekend, Bad Weather Brewing's Outdoor Arcade party is back! The patio and parking lot on West 7th will be one massive flashing, bleeping, clanging, tilting bubble of family arcade fun. Just $5 gets you unlimited game play, and there are food trucks scheduled to keep your energies up and focused on the high score.

// Saturday is opening day for the Northeast Farmers Market, and they're having a little Sweet Fundraiser. Feed your sweet face with items from Aki's Breadhaus, Bakers Wife, Cardigan Donuts, Minneapplegirl Bakes, The Buttered Tin among others, and raise some sweet dough for the good people of the market.

//The Richfield Farmers Market opens as well on Saturday, they've got Atacama empanadas which rule, and it looks like The Donut Trap is back for most weekends. And it's possible that the Minnesota Food Forest kids might have ramps!

// Sunday is opening day at the Linden Hills Farmers Market, and you should just be happy that Fruit & Grain is back to give you pop tarts.

// Mill City Farmers Market, which is back to outdoor status, wants you know that there is asparagus showing up, Northern Fires is putting up nettle pizza, and they've got some Banh Sizzle happening right there by the river.

// Apparently there are still tickets available to the Kickoff to Summer at the Fair from May 26-30. The small slice of fair fun can be a better option for those who are still trying to keep socially distant, as there will likely be none of that when the full Fair comes back in August. And, this abbreviated version has free parking, so.