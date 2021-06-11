× Expand Shutterstock Lemonade .

Just try to get a meeting with a client or a colleague at 2:30 on a Friday during summer in Minnesota, I dare you. Unless you are proposing a liquid meeting on a dock or restaurant patio, it ain't happening. These are the days we know to hoard, they are our worker's comp for sitting in our cars on a January sub-60 morning. Don't waste them staring at the screen any longer than you have to, get out and attend a scone tasting, indulge in $1 sparkling lemonade all weekend, or trip it down to a new tap room from an old beer family. And stay cool.

NEWS

>> Oh, I've got your golden ticket right here. The Beer Dabbler is giving away a LIFETIME beer festival ticket to one lucky bugger who gets vaccinated before July 1. That's bottomless beer at all the Beer Dabbler events for LIFE, that's unlimited samples from roughly 1,500 beers a year, what are you waiting for? Anyone 21 or older who has received their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 1 is eligible to enter the contest. You need proof of vax and a government ID to get your thirsty ticket.

>> The dynamic duo who created Bittercube is parting ways. Ira Koplowitz and Nick Kosevich have announced that they are splitting the company and its brands up between them with no hard feelings, and plan to continue to work together on special projects. Koplowitz will stay in Milwaukee with the Bittercube and Heirloom spirits brands, while Kosevich comes back to Minneapolis full time to focus on consulting and the new Drinks Apothecary offshoot that is in partnership with Earl Giles.

>> Rumors say the FAIR is gonna announce some stuff today .... stay tuned!

OPENS

+ Grandly opening today in New Ülm, Schell's Bier Halle is the spiffed up taproom at the old 1860ish family brewery. A new addition to the visitor's center, the taproom has some 20 tap lines full of Grain Belt and Schell’s fan favorites, plus a giant Deer Brand mural, and a shady patio in the back just betting on a cool breeze. The taproom will be open daily, and good news: brewery tours are back on.

+ On Monday, Justin Sutherland is opening a new fried chicken spot in the LynLake area. Side Chick is taking over the Blue Door (and before that Country Bar) space on Lyndale, offering fried chicken and sides to the neighborhood. Look for dry rubbed wings with sauces, buckets of chicken legs, and more than just a crispy chicken sandwich with slaw, they are using that fried bird in a Philly and in a BLT, among other places. Full bar, open daily from 12pm-12am.

COMING SOON

+ Hope Breakfast Bar let the cat out of the bag this week, St. Paul's favorite breakfast spot will open a second location on the west side of town. Owners Brian and Sarah Ingram toured the new spot on Facebook, and it looks like they'll be taking over the BlueFox Bar & Grill space in the West End. They plan to offer the same breakfast and lunch vibe, along with a great coffee service component, which is lacking in the development around them. Once they get through some pretty extensive renovation, they plan to be open by September.

+ News broke this week that Esker Grove in the Walker Art Center will close on July 11th. In its place, Cardamom will open on July 15th. The new concept will be created by Daniel del Prado and Shawn McKenzie, the duo who created Cafe Ceres. The restaurant will be casual, and food will focus on vegetables and rotisserie meats with a Mediterranean and Aegean feel.

+ A family-owned coffee shop is migrating North. Rochester's Fiddlehead Coffee will open their first metro location in Bloomington, on the ground floor of an apartment complex. Look for October opening.

AGENDA

// All weekend long, Urban Forage Winery has sparkling lemonade on tap for $1. Hits. The. Spot.

// Fine tune your scone-dar when hit up Rustica's Summer Celebration party this Saturday. Held at both locations, Minneapolis and Southdale, the bakery cafe will be hosting a bash with balloons, complimentary croissants and coffee, plus a chance to taste and vote on your favorite summer scone flavor. At the Southdale store, you'll also be able to sample Affogato and two new madeleines from John Kraus.

// There's a L.A.M (Little Asian Market) pop-up on Sunday, celebrating and showcasing Asian makers and artists. Held at Arbeiter Brewing from noon to 5pm, the market will have tons of great art to check out, and it's about uplifting Asian peoples, their crafts, and celebrating Asian joy which should not be forgotten when fighting to Stop Asian Hate. Find snacks from the new Coconut Whisk, creative cotton candy from the folks at Spinning Wylde, plus the Union Hmong Kitchen food truck. At the brewery, $1 from each pint sold will go to benefit the SEAD Project, a growing SE Asian diaspora movement.

// Dunwoody College of Tech knows how to woo the kids: food trucks. On Tuesday the school will host a Food Truck Fest with FREE food for high schoolers who want to check out the digs. Live music, prizes, tech demos to wow young minds, plus did I say FREE food from Tot Boss, Thumbs Cookies, Sumo Egg Rolls and more? Is there any other currency that matters to a teen? You must register to attend, don't go fakin' olds.

// Maybe on your half-Friday you need to treat someone to a Noshnic in your backyard! What is this sorcery? Just a custom luxe picnic set up, in which the team comes and sets up pillows and blankets in your yard or a park, along with a table decked with flowers, candles, place setting and tasty treats: charcuterie boards, super deluxe cookies, a sparkling shrub mixer, plus add ons like bacon frittata, curry tuna deli salad, gazpacho and more. They whisk it in, later in 2 hours, they whisk it all out (but you get to keep the flowers).