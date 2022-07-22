× Expand Shutterstock ice cream That's more of a shave than a scoop, no?

It's hot. It's peak July and that means you need to find a lake or a dark movie theater, one or the other. Dig into the depths of your cooling skills and eat all the ice cream while searing the memory of these days so that you might recall them in January: as hope. Buttress those memories with good times at the Aquatennial, a long lingering Italian dinner with an old friend, or a quick dip into a meal from an emerging talent.

NEWS

\\ Du Nord distillery has announced that it will not re-open it's cocktail room. Instead, Chris Montana is looking to open its 'spiritual successor".

\\ The news is: I can't stop eating Chicagoland beef sandwiches, you?

\\ And hey, when you're a Minnesota BBQ joint and you get a glowing nod from Texas Monthly, you are doing all the right things.

OPENS

+ Adam Vickerman has reopened Tosca. The casual Italian eatery which once sat next to the Linden Hills Turtle Bread, closed back in 2016 after a 10 year run. But it's back in the same space! Look for tagliatelle with short rib in the primi section, lemon-thyme meatballs for your secondi, and maybe some rosemary braised white beans as your contori. Open now W-Su, dinner only, reservations coming soon.

+ eM Que Viet is now open in St. Paul. eM means little brother or sister, and this sibling to one of the metro's favorite eggroll shops is still family owned, like the original on Johnson St. in Nordeast. It has a fresh vibe, gorgeous pink flowers out front, and a walk-up window where you might collect your State Fair worthy eggroll and just stroll away.

CLOSES

- Gray's in Dinkytown closed last weekend. The coffee shop, bar, live music venue went out with a flurry of great bands, fitting for the hot corner of 14th and University which most famously held the old Loring.

COMING SOON

>> Curry Corner Indian Eatery & Bar is getting ready to open on Hennepin Ave in the former Ginger Hop spot. The online menu shows rice biryani, curries, vindaloo, plus tandoori dishes.

>> In a former gas station in North Minneapolis, the creative minds behind New Rules collective are launching a new place called Tap In. The restaurant, cocktail bar, and community space will have a food program created by Crystal's favorite hometown cooks at Miltons.

>> Lift Bridge Brewery announced plans to open another taproom in Wisconsin, this time in Hudson. The local brewery is building a 30,000 square foot building on a vacant former dog-racing track. This building will house not only a taproom, dining room, and event space, but also a ballpark for the St. Croix River Hounds team.

>> Brian and Sarah Ingram are opening another restaurant, this one with flavorwave. The owners of Hope Breakfast Bar will open an 80's themed spot called Spring Break in the hotel across from the Xcel Center. Look for rad nachos and ceviche, maybe a Tab and some Spuds Mackenzie merch coming your way in spring of 2023.

>> Top Ten Liquors confirmed they are still working on opening Wineside, the liquor store, wine bar, and market near Ridgedale. Originally hoping to be open this past spring, the timing is looking more like fall. They've recently added JD Fratzke to the team as Food Director and Buyer, he'll be the one to create the light menu of shareable plates and bites that will pair with the wine bar's menu of over 100 different wines by the glass.

AGENDA

// While Bar Brava is not running their full-service format anymore, they have opened their place to other chefs for pop-ups. First up, starting tonight, is a Bird in Hand which will be in residency for Friday and Saturday night services. They're currently running a $60 four-course meal with some serious summer intentions. You can check in with chef Alex Warren and see how his four year plan is going.

// Oh hey its Aquatennial this weekend! As part of the festivities check out the island vibes at Twin Cities Carifest, get spicy at the Midtown Global Market's Salsa Party (yes both the dancing and the chip-dipping kinds), there's Aqua Jam, a night market, and fireworks over the river. Still no milk-boat racing revivals, huh. What if we made them out of oat milk containers! Still no?

// The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience is now happening at downtown's Stilheart Distillery. It's all wonderland up in there, with fanciful costumes and crazy decor. Here's hoping the lighting is good for the 'gram. Tickets are around $50 for 90 minutes of mad tea party drinks down the rabbit hole.

// You have been wanting to get to Costa Rica, but can't find your suitcase, yes? Why not just grab a few seats at Marna's Chef's Table dinner on Jul 29 or 30. Chef/owner Rolando Diaz is serving up 8 of his favorite Costa Rican dishes, from ceviche tico with mahi mahi to platano relleno with Argentinean red shrimp and sweet plantains, and so much more for $100. And, no flight cancellations.

// There are under 20 seats for these and they sell out, so plan ahead and get your tickets to the special Guest Chefs Dinner at Mr. Paul's Balloon Emporium! On August 5th & 6th, they are bringing it NOLA style with Enry Allen, the sous chef at legendary Antoine's, and Daniel Victory, a national ambassador for Du Nord spirits. Tickets are $180 for 10 courses with magical drink pairings. There's sure to be some extra bayou ballyhoo with this one.

// I dunno, this might be one of those weekends you do some farmers market strolling, some lemonade making, and just a little bit more of nothing.