What is the over/under on TSwift Doordashing a Juicy Lucy?

No, Mpls.St.Paul did not coin the somewhat-cringy term Swiftieapolis, that would be Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who officially renamed the city temporarily (he can do that?) due to tonight’s Taylor Swift concert, the first of two sold out back-to-back shows at U.S. Bank Stadium. (If you're among the ticketless, don't worry, we'll be there to cover the scene!) With Twin Cities Pride also happening, we're expected to hit Super Bowl levels of traffic. Hotel occupancies are at a high, and according to the city, half a million people are estimated to come downtown. Clearly, this weekend belongs to the Swifties and the Gays.

News

Minneapolis gay bar The Saloon is done serving Anheuser-Busch products after the beer brand’s response to consumer blowback from a Bud Light marketing campaign with a trans influencer.

The rebooted Taste of Minnesota food festival, set to return July 2-3, dropped its food lineup, led by chef Andrew Zimmern. Expect to see: Animales BBQ, Soul Bowl, Red Wagon Pizza Company, Nixta, and The Oceanaire in a “specially designed food area,” plus food trucks and booths from: Parlour Burger, Krazd, Tamu GrillKCM Egg Rolls, Hockey Mom Brownies, Rusty Taco, Doc E’s BBQ, Anchor Fish and Chips, Taste the Real Nawlins, G-Spot, MN Nice Cream, Philly Station, Peiorgi2Gogi, Tom Thumb Donuts, The Purple People Feeder, and Nikkolette’s Macarons. We’ve also got some intel that the original Taste of Minnesota cheese curds are making a comeback.

We at The Feed have always known we live in burger renaissance territory, now the rest of the world knows too: A new ranking puts Minneapolis as the 8th best burger city in the U.S.

The ham, cream cheese, and pickle roll-up, AKA Minnesota Sushi, is a humble Midwest snack that’s been having something of a pop culture moment, and the Star Tribune did a nice write-up on the trend that includes a recipe for an upscale version by Travail featuring wagyu beef. Here’s a hack: My St. Paul-born mother raised us to use salami instead of ham.

Opens

The fast-casual Dave's Hot Chicken chain is beginning its expansion into Minnesota this week with a grand opening on June 30 at its Minnetonka location. Expect more of the franchise to come into the state courtesy of former NBA player Kris Humphries (who you might know as a certain Kardashian's short-lived husband) and his family.

Closes

There's one final week of service left at Lowry Hill Meats, and frankly, we're still not over this one closing up shop.

Who wouldn't want to own a vintage ice cream shop? The Winona ice cream institution Penguin Zesto, which opened in 1949, is up for sale.

Coming Soon

Brasa Rotisserie is planning its fourth Twin Cities location in Hopkins, where the restaurant has applied to remodel the former Caterer's Kitchen space.

Ruth's Chris Steak House is opening its second Minnesota restaurant in downtown Rochester near the Mayo Clinic. The steakhouse chain has nearly 150 locations worldwide, and its downtown Minneapolis location has been an anchor since 1992.

Gently reminding you that Restaurant Week menus are live, so make reservations ASAP. Mpls.St.Paul’s week of dining deals returns July 10-16.

Agenda

Who doesn’t like to play with fire? Heritage Fire, a live-fire culinary experience, is coming to Canterbury Park on June 25, featuring several top Twin Cities chef cooking over an open flame.

The Stadium Chef Series is at Target Field on June 25, featuring the best and brightest in our restaurant community.

Keepsake Cidery is celebrating the Summer Solstice all weekend: First with a Farmer's Feast barbecue cookout on Friday, June 23, then live music from Prairie Potluck on Saturday, followed by an orchard and cider tour on Sunday.

What era are you in? There are several ways to choose your own Taylor Swift adventure this weekend:

Flying Dutchman Spirits in Eden Prairie is selling drinks based on each of Swift's album eras.

in Eden Prairie is selling drinks based on each of Swift's album eras. Get a Taylor Swift "party pack" from Glam Doll Donuts , that includes donuts iced with each album name, including one with a Swift chocolate cutout on top.

, that includes donuts iced with each album name, including one with a Swift chocolate cutout on top. Inbound BrewCo has karaoke, a photobooth, and a TSwift friendship bracelet station, plus a "shimmering" beer on tap.

has karaoke, a photobooth, and a TSwift friendship bracelet station, plus a "shimmering" beer on tap. Crave is hosting a rooftop party at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, with music by DJ Sheik and DJ Nick, and pop-up drag by RuPaul's Drag Race star Jade Jolie.

is hosting a rooftop party at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, with music by DJ Sheik and DJ Nick, and pop-up drag by RuPaul's Drag Race star Jade Jolie. Union's rooftop will host a Swiftie drag dinner at 8 p.m. on Sunday from Sasha Cassadine, with guest stars Jade Jolie and Genevee Ramona Love.

Or follow your rainbow to Pride: