No need to feel guilty if you've been too busy to get to the farmers market this season, just play it like you've been going that delayed satisfaction route until the sweet corn came in. And boy, howdy. Between the tomatoes, the squash and their fry-able blossoms, ground cherries, and corn, one stop at the local farmers market leads to a week of iconic summer meals. After you stroll a market or two, maybe you hit a new rooftop, check out fresh diner digs, or go get some crab that completes the meal and feeds the world.

NEWS

\\ Vincent Francoual is back in the game. After closing his eponymous Vincent, A Restaurant, and a recent stint running the kitchen at the Minikhada Club, the notable French chef has joined a new company called Restore Restaurant Group. Dennis and Matt Monroe, the father-son duo who own and operate EATO, along with Erik Forsberg who owns Devil's Advocate and Dan Kelly's Pub, have formed the group with a specific mission, "pioneering a new way of running a restaurant company by collaborating with successful restaurateurs to rebuild the hospitality business in downtown Minneapolis and surrounding areas." Vincent is on board to help lead culinary opportunities and potentially launch a new French restaurant. Stay tuned.

\\ The State Fair is creeping closer and the hits keep coming. The list of new beers and beverages has been released and it's got it all, from olive beer (I love beer too!) to frosé, mango slushy to caramel sour, and so much more in that initial 46 sip round up. They've also announced two new vendors to add to your map: Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips, just outside the DNR stage; and Richie's Cheese Curd Taco, outside of the Food Bldg facing Ag-Hort. A reminder: if you want your sourdough to win a blue ribbon, you must register by Aug. 9!

OPENS

+ The Nicollet Diner is now open in new digs on Nicollet Mall, right across the street from the Hyatt. One of the last 24-hour spots in the metro, The Nic serves up non-stop breakfast, you gotta respect that. The new space is part of the revamping of the old Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse which closed in 2016 after 36 years. The diner will share space with the still-to-come Roxy's Cabaret, a 100-seat drag show and entertainment venue.

+ The Arts & Rec rooftop is now open in Uptown (just in time for this weekend's Uptown Art Fair). The re-do of the former Libertine space is only in phase one, the rest of the good times (which include a mini-golf course, a speakeasy, and a black box theater space along with a full-service restaurant), will be finished in the coming months. So take the elevator up to the top floor for some chef Brandon Randolph "gastrofair" of zipped up fair foods. The Dorito-crusted fish sticks are rad.

+ Centro has fully opened their new location on Eat Street. It's a huge space! What used to be the Wedge Table now holds three counter-service concepts: Centro is the taco and crunch bar, Vivir is where you'll find all the great Latin bakery treats, and Everywhen is their new burger shop. Open daily at 8am!

+ Bootstrap Coffee has now become Backstory Coffee Roasters. After 8 years of scrapping it out, they realized they wanted to change their name to reflect how they've grown. "We arrived at a name that pointed to our human desire for stories and their ability to foster understanding, and therefore, deeper connections between people."

CLOSES

- The owners of Revival have announced that they will be closing their original location on Nicollet in Minneapolis. The majority of the menu (read: fried chicken) will move up the street to be added to their Revival Smoked Meats menu. The Revival spots in St. Paul and St. Louis Park will remain open.

COMING SOON

>> Exciting news drops at 8am, we'll update this space when it's live.

>> Good news for the sober set, Finnegan's Brewery is buying local Hairless Dog Brewing, the first truly 0.0% ABV beer company in the nation (most NA beers have 0.5%). Look for NA beer in their tap room soon.

AGENDA

// No lie, get to the farmers market this weekend, especially since National Farmers Market Week kicks off on Sunday. And did you know there's free yoga at Mill City Farmers Market on Saturdays through September? And did you know that there's a new lot with 500 FREE parking spaces for the St. Paul Farmers Market? Celebrate by buying local all week!

// Once you score all the tomatoes, you should know there's a deal on bacon at France 44 Cheese Shop.

// Let's grab that crab! Coastal Seafoods has got a deal for you. Through the end of the year, the fish shop is marking down their supply of Russian snow crab (bought before the invasion) and donating 25% of the proceeds to the World Central Kitchen's efforts to feed Ukraine. They are hoping to raise $100K to feed the people in the war-torn country.

// Hey this weekend's pre-game for the MNSF is the Washington County Fair out in Stills. Ring toss, autocross, a serious craft brew haus and bags tourney.

// FRINGE FEST! The festival of theatrical courage on this weekend and I can't advocate enough for the show called: 3 Guys on Stage Who Get Hit with Hot Dogs, Snow Cones, etc

// Make no mistake, it is time to suck bugs. CrayFest is back in the North Loop this Saturday! From noon to 7pm, the biggest block party of the summer is centered at Smack Shack. It's all you can eat and drink madness for $75. If you don't know how to eat crayfish, you will by the end of the day. Hurricanes help.

// It's St. Paul's turn for Food Truck Fest. The cap city will host more than 45 trucks on Saturday in Lot C at the Union Depot. Live music, games, a doggie station for your best friend, and charity partner Feed My Starving Children will be on-site so you can donate and work on your karma.

// How about you get on The Wild Ride this Saturday? Wild Mind's Ale is bashing for their anniversary block party this year, shutting down the streets near the tucked away taproom for axe throwing, face painting, inflatable slides and obstacle courses, food trucks, and tons of great beer. You do know that they make soft serve out of their beer, right?

// Guacaya Bistreaux is throwing a Grand Opening El Mercado party on Sunday. The Panamanian hot spot in the North Loop will be hopping from 2-8pm with DJ beats, tapas and cocktail specials, plus an outdoor BIPOC vendor market along the adjacent Washington Avenue bridge.

// I almost never get to tell you about Myriel dinners because they sell out so fast. BUT there are tickets left to the Aug 16 Summer Jazz Dinner and my god get them. You get a 7-8 course tasting menu with optional wine pairings, live jazz performance from local musicians Jacqueline Ultan and Pavel Jany of the band CORDA, and a chance to get out of your rut and live like a cultured person for one glorious night.