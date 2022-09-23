× Expand Sweater Weather

You know you are psyched. Because sweater weather means that you can dip into more braised pork or sloppy pre-game burgers and a big chunky knit can just wrap you up for the after glow. Kick your boots up and get ready for block parties, dark and experimental cocktail rooms, and all the harvest glory that you can handle.

NEWS

\\ Orchard of the Week: Minnesota Harvest in Jordan. This long-running orchard has new owners, the farming Ferguson family has taken over this year. There are a few changes, you'll have to pay admission for the orchard and activities, but you just pay once for the entire season, all your other visits are covered under a free season pass. You can still get into the country store, the bakery, cider bar, and pizza kitchen without admission though. And when you do pay your $15, you can take in all the duck races, corn pit fun, tug of war, apple cannon, pedal tractors you want. Also, don't forget that Minnesota's Largest Candy Store in basically just up the road.

\\ Don't you always wish you could know WHERE THE PROS EAT?

OPENS

+ Burger Press, the locally owned burger and shake shop in Edina which has been getting some buzz, has opened a second location in St. Paul. Find their pastrami burger, a double Coney Island chili dog, zucchini fries and bubble tea among many more things, now in Highland Park.

+ Groundswell Coffee, which has been closed for a bit of remodeling, will re-open partially today. The main dining room is not open, but you'll be able to grab some limited drinks and bakery and sit on the patio. They need another two weeks to get their face on.

CLOSES

- Kyatchi in Lowertown has closed their doors, due to underperforming numbers. The original Kingfield location is still up and running, so go get some veggie ramen or that tasty tonkatsu crispy pork sandwich.

- Q. Fanatic has permanently shut down their Minneapolis location. They'll continue the smoke show up in Champlin.

- Misfit Coffee will officially end their time at 24th and Lyndale in Uptown on the 30th. The mobile coffee truck will sally forth, you'll find them still at the Weisman and online, but the owners believe the business needs to be re-evaluated.

- Here's an odd one, Deardorff Orchards in Waconia is already done for the apple season and is now closed. They've reported a very small crop this year, and have sold all the apples they can. The attached Parley Lake winery is still open through Christmas.

COMING SOON

- Dashfire Distillery has moved into some of the vacated Tattersall space in Northeast, and plans to open a cocktail bar named Elusive. The creative team behind the bar has a long industry rap sheet.

AGENDA

// We keep updating our guide to Oktoberfest season to offer you the freshest zicke zacke we can. This weekend, St. Paul Brewing is on deck with their killer gorgeous patio and a commemorative stein which allows the holder to pay just $5 for beer all night. Waldmann Brewery kicks it off this weekend with tented fun in their biergarten, watch out for roaming Krampii. The famed Gasthof Oktoberfest is being held at nearby Fulton NE this year (not the taproom), they've got Kramarczuk's sausage and Paulaner beer straight from Munich. The Black Forest Inn begins 10 days of "toasting-keg-tapping-accordion-playing-sausage-enhancing-beer-sampling-pretzel-noshing-keg-draining German craziness" tonight! Lakes & Legends will get you to polka on Saturday, while Wild Minds says: hold that stein!

// The Pancakes & Art show is back in Mpls this Saturday at the Cabooze. I love this. It began in LA in 2009 and has become one of the largest and coolest pop-up art shows introducing emerging talent. There are hundreds of pieces of eye-popping edgy art, and there are pancakes. It's a $15 ticket for all you can eat pancakes, live music, and envy.

// There are still a few spots left for the once-in-a-lifetime Ment'or dinner at Mara on Saturday. As a fundraiser to support young culinary talent, Gavin Kaysen will be joined by chefs Paul Bartolotta, Emma Bengtsson, Thomas Keller, Ming Tsai and Bocuse d'Or Team USA 2023 (Coach Robert Sulatycky, Chef Jeffery Hayashi and Commis Franco Fugel) for a six course dinner collaboration and live auction. Tickets are $850, and all proceeds go to the non-profit foundation to help restaurant workers.

// Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Haralson apple with AppleJam at the Arb on Saturday. Haralsons are my preferred apple you know, so tart, so kicky, such pie pros. There will be apple bingo, lawn games, a scavenger hunt, and lots of delish fall foods to buy before the live local music from The Z's and Humbird. Bring a blanket, cop a squat, eat an apple. ... ps. it also happens to be the MN Herb Society's Fall Sale, so get that vinegar.

// Get in on the Lake Street Taco Tour, because it's back on Saturday! The self-guided tour of taquerias and cafes on Lake Street has turned into quite the party. Get your fill of tacos, but then listen to some great live Mariachi, work off your birria at a Zumba class, check out the Free Book Buggie, do some interactive print making, join in the taco eating contest, and generally be happy. Tacos make people happy.

// While I'm not the biggest fan of pastry or milkshake sugar beers, I like a well-tuned pumpkin ale. Don't @ me. I'm ready for the 2022 Barrel Carving, an Imperial Pumpkin Ale, which will be released on Saturday at Pryes Patch. Go grab a sip, before you fight me, maybe grab and stab a pumpkin (they'll be selling some from a local grower) too. Also, I hate PSL, so who knows how this curcurbit thing goes.

// It's Lobsterfest! on Sunday at Smack Shack in Bloomington. The outdoor tented event is free to attend, so you can just show up and buy snacks at will. Or, reserve your $75 lobster boil ticket, and get a whole Maine lobster boil, sides, and two drinks.

// Even the Minnesota Brewery Runners know it's time to chill a bit. Join them on Sunday for a Wine Walk at Rustic Roots Winery in Scandia. The two mile loop around the vineyard can be taken at your own pace, and there's wine waiting for you on the patio at the end of it. Kids and dog welcome at this one.

// The Vincent Burger is back this Sunday for a limited time pop up! Head down to EaTo which will be open for game-day fun, and that beautiful short-rib blended, smoked Gouda-stuffed burger can be yours again.

// Plan for it, next Saturday Oct. 1, the Borough Block Party is back! The stylish streets of North Loop will be bumping with live music from the likes of Jaedyn James and Chase & Ovation among others, while the famous Parlour burger will be available for face smashing.