If you haven't yet, you soon will see many a winter-hidden bare leg make an appearance on running trails and restaurant patios. Even if this is #FalseSpring, and even if we are destined for another great dumping of snow, our kith and kin are undefeated at celebrating first joys. And there's so much to celebrate: new mochi, the bloom of fresh food trucks, footie with a side of coffee, the smell of trees, and some downtown salsa worth plotting on your new running path.

NEWS

\\ The James Beard Awards announced their short list of nominees. Owamni is still in the running for the national category award of Best New Restaurant, and there's a good chance for a win. Then, Best Chef Midwest carries three local boys: Yia Vang, Sean Sherman, and Jorge Guzman (much like last time there were thee local girls: Ann Kim for the win, Jamie Malone, and Christina Nguyen). Awards will be held in Chicago in June.

OPENS

+ The Angry Line Cook food truck launches this weekend in St. Paul. It's been a long haul for the original members of the now-closed just/us eatery, which changed hands during the pandemic and lost meaning for many of the people who were a part of the original restaurant. Hence, food truck. They've got a bunch of smashies and fries waiting for you at MetroNOME brewery, which has taken over the old Birch's near CHS Field.

+ The New Uptown Cafe, which took over the old North Face building at Lake & Hennepin is now open. Sister to the Uptown Diner down the block, this new spot will serve the good from 6am to 3pm daily. It won't be an exact replica of the diner, though it won't run from offering those massive caramel rolls. The cafe promises some fresh menu items, a few Greek-inspired dishes, and a heavy rotation of soups.

+ Momento, which took over the former Pazzaluna space in downtown St. Paul, suddenly popped open this week! While it has nothing to do with that excellent Guy Pierce movie, it does have bacon cheddar fries, a jalapeño popper burger, and a cocktail list which would have a drink called Was Teddy Lying if I had any power.

+ Gus Gus officially opens on this weekend in the old Stewart's, neé 128 Cafe. The Merriam Park basement charmer is the work of Chef Kevin Manley and Anna Morgan, two industry vets who have a long track record working other people's restaurants. It's now their turn. Look for poutine of fried gnocchi with braised oxtail, lengua sliders, seabass over white bean ragout and many more interesting things than are served in your basement.

+ Ties Lounge & Rooftop opened in downtown Mpls. last weekend. Hoping to be the Switzerland of the city, the all-welcoming club is serving Joey Meatballs and OG Zaza and Wings from Josh Headquist, alongside Nothing Bundt Cakes. They are open lunch and dinner daily, with late night hours on weekends.

+ Soga Mochi Donut is now open in St. Paul's Dragon Star Foods. The kiosk in the market sells the puffy fried rings that consist of eight baubles that are a cross between cake donuts and mochi rice flour balls. They claim to the be the first mochi donut shop in MN, but didn't I see some bidness coming out of Shakopee's Donut Hole shop? And isn't there that Puff da Pastry baker in St. Cloud who's been selling them as well as a mochi donut cake? I mean, the more the merrier!

+ Good news for me, Tii Cup has opened another location of their bubble tea shop in St. Louis Park. Now you can scoot into the Knollwood complex and score that brown sugar milk tea, some biing shaved snow ice, bubble waffles, and even some fried tofu or popcorn chicken.

+ Ninth Street Soccer + Coffee is now serving soccer and coffee for your sparked up nutmegging pleasures. Seriously tho, it's an indoor soccer arena that is also a coffee bar and an N/A place to watch your favorite footie on screens.

+The Departments at Dayton's has launched their spring collective, and among the new foodists in the hall is The Salsa Collaborative, with their sweet-hot honey pot sauce. And also Sweet Haven by Nne, with amazingly beautiful cakes and treats. Plus, Vanlice is going to freshen you right up with lemonade.

+ And hey, Lemongrass Thai Cuisine is back open for dining in. Please bear witness to the transportational cocktail menu.

CLOSES

- Green Dish Co., which had chef JD Fratzke running the kitchen, has permanently closed their healthy takeout and delivery program based in Plymouth. They cite negative economic forecasting for the future, and seem to have chosen to cut their loses.

- Sad to hear that Chowhound will cease operation on Monday after 25 years. The food chatter board was foundational in the building of many food communities.

COMING SOON

>> Jamie Malone is taking over the kitchen in the private Minneapolis Club for a 90-day residency to launch Charlie's Minneapolis Club. Here's the kicker, it will be open to the public for the first time in the club's history. Rezzies open April 1.

>> Northern Taphouse is taking over the Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill in Plymouth. This will be the third MN location, after Lakeville and Eau Claire. Look for the gradual switch-over to happen starting May 8.

>> nope, no word on Sea Salt Eatery yet.

AGENDA

// Fish Fry Friday!

OK so round one of Fish Fry Face Off went to Pillbox Tavern! Now you have to vote between Dark Horse Eatery and Eagle Street: who is your fave?

Frenchman's Pub in Richfield has a solid cod with fries for $9, and a fish sandwich with fries for $7. Plus those people are damn friendly.

Gluek's has their 20-year standard all-you-can-eat dealio with Gluek's beer battered cod, hush puppies, cole slaw, and fries for only $15.95.

// Don't forget to bless your whiskey. Brother Justus will commence with their Blessing of the Still (which is named Brigid) on Saturday. Following the ceremony, you'll be able to taste some of Brigid's First Batch, which is saintly to be sure. (Maybe bless yourself with a little Shamrock Shimmy from the bar too, never hurts to bless all the parts.)

// Also bless-ed: Maplefest kicks off on Saturday at the Arb. Learn to tree tap, hang at the sugar shack, get alt with a lesson in Black Walnut syrup making, and then, pull up to that pancake breakfast with all the smarts.

// Trolling for open patios? Malcolm Yards opened theirs this week ... Smack Shack of course is open for fun ... The Black Forest Inn said: You don't even need to ask ... A-Side Public House is sure to have those gorgeous garage doors cranked all the way up.

// Kinda love that Centro is hanging on to the lady vibes of this month. Check out Sunday's Girl Group Brunch with a definite lilt towards Destiny's Child. Metallics and camo attire encouraged, no tickets needed, just show up.

// Do you miss the The Copper Cow? Well go cry in your cupcake over at The Copper Hen, where from Mar 24-26 you can get some of the Cow favorites: boozy shakes, messy burgers, all the suburban fun stuff except easy free parking. Sorry.