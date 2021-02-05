Super Couch Sunday

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Snackship Yes, I will post this every year until I die. Or until the Vikes take one. Let's not bet on this.

Dig if you will a picture: you all tucked into your cozy couch watching Sportsball this Sunday while surrounded by ALL the snacks. Because you don't have to have a super-spreader party just to build a snackship. Plus no one wants to start a car when the air is trying to freeze your nose shut. So hunker down with your takeout box, grab some freshly launched tacos, or log in to see how you fared in the local seafood raffle, as one does.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> Here's what's doing good: standing up for our local craft beverage industry. And telling the politicians we are tired of these antiquated caps and rules that arbitrarily lockdown some of our most promising small businesses and their 6,000+ workers. They are all coming together: wineries, cideries, distilleries, restaurants, breweries, bars, and even some liquor stores, to Fight to Modernize MN Beverage Laws. We need you in this fight, the time is now. Sign up and be loud.

News/New Stuff

+ The Senate overwhelmingly passed the restaurant relief budget resolution amendment on Thursday. The vote was 90-10. LET'S GO!

+ Have you seen the Super Bowl commercial starring our very own shiny restaurant people? The Independent Restaurant Coalition scored a small screen slot during the big game (thanks to Cointreau) to promote #saverestaurants. Andrew Zimmern's Intuitive Content production company filmed at Young Joni with Ann Kim, Justin Sutherland, and others. Sadly we won't get to see the ad in this market, but it will be on YouTube afterward.

+ Prieto Taqueria is now open in their new spot at 47th and Nicollet. Moving from their original location in LynLake, this spot is bright and open-spaced. Dine in and takeout are available, but you'll have to wait until March for the full bar and margs to start flowing.

+ High Pines Brewing and another Tipsy Steer location has thrown open doors in Roseville. Taking over the former Joe's Crab Shack location, the collaboration brings High Pines Honey Blonde right in line with short rib grilled cheese.

+ Did you see that it IS possible to move out of your basement digs? Check out the shiny new distillery and cocktail room from Brother Justus. They are taking all the precautions to keep you safe, while pouring a whole new roster of whiskey cocktails from their signature cold-peated line of mash.

+ I know you saw the sneak peek of Sooki & Mimi which is now open in Uptown. If you didn't, slip in for a looksee. Reservations available for tasting menu dinner or a few drinks (only, no food) at the bar.

+ Rand Tower Hotel's new cocktail bar called Whiskey and Soda is now open. You might actually want to dress up again, it's so plush and luxe looking. Choose the sequin face mask for sure, and zip over for some small plates (winter risotto, prawn cocktail) engineered to go with a drinks menu featuring some crafted cocktails and plenty of brown. Happy hour every day, you posh bastards.

+ Coming soon to the former Octo Fishbar space in Lowertown, is Bullvino's Churrascaria. The Brazilian steak house, you know, gaucho guys bringing around swords full of all-you-can-eat meat and a salad bar for days, will be a sibling to Maple Grove's Grill Hall Churrascaria. Look for a remodel to the space and a hopeful spring opening.

+ Oh hey update on tenants coming to Malcolm Yards! We first heard Del Sur Empanadas, and correctly predicted Wrecktangle pizza. But now we're told that Josh Hedquist, formerly of Giulia, will be opening Joey Meatballs. And just released, Mike Shaughnessy, formerly of Young Joni, will be launching Advellum Vegetable Eatery.

+ Wait, squint really hard at the horizon ... is that ... is that April way over there? Does it look like Lord Fletcher's is back open? Yep, that's April 1.

Adjusted Sails

>> I feel like this could be a buddy road movie. Kieran Folliard and Tim McKee have buddied up to collaborate on a series of Kieran's Kitchen meal kits that focuses on the good stuffs being made in the FOOD Building. McKee challenged a bunch of pals who all agreed to somehow use Baker's Field flours, Alemar cheeses, and Red Table's meats to concoct a dish. Those friends? Oh, just Mike Brown, Yia Vang, Justin Sutherland, Alex Dayton & Matt Kapra, Danny Del Prado, Tammy Wong, Jametta Raspberry, Tré Donte Hardy, Diane Yang, Alex Roberts, Jamie Malone, Jorge Guzman, Ann Kim, Belen Rodriguez, Adrienne Odom, Jon Wipfli, Jack Riebel, and John Ng & Linda Goh. That's all. Each month two kits will be available for pick up, one crafted by McKee's hands and one from a guest chef. First up: Alex Dayton & Matt Kapra of Aliment Pasta Co. with their beet and walnut tortelloni kit, order this week and pick up on Feb 12.

>> This feels like a series that can help carry you through to deep spring. You Are What You Eat: Storytelling Through Food is a series of classes taught by three experts (Lachelle Cunningham, Jenny Breen, Susan Kregel), all from different backgrounds, all with different family stories. From the Farm Table Foundation, each class will teach you some new recipes and explore how the recipes you cherish tell part of your story. Take all five courses or just dip into one. Kicks off Feb 23.

>> Have you secured your seafood raffle tickets? Shake a crab claw! Smack Shack is celebrating 8 years on Monday the 8th, and that's worth a spin of the wheel right? Put that ultra-warm patio to the test this weekend and grab a meat & seafood raffle ticket, then click in on Monday at 6:30 to the LIVE virtual drawing where they'll be calling numbers and raffling off fish treats and meat!

>> Mini-vacay: head down to Loon Liquors and their starry beautiful patio set up at the cocktail room. They've got three reservable tents with wood fired stoves, benches, and chandeliers. Hot and cold cocktails with 75 minutes of glammed up fresh air.

>> Turn your dark doodles into dark art and a fully paid gig. The 2021 release of Surly Darkness needs an artist to capture its essence, to decorate that keepsake bottle, to kick some meaningful ass with Sharpies if need be. This is an open call and maybe the Universe is asking you to dance. Deadline for submission is Feb. 12.

>> FIKA and The American Swedish Institute are re-opening this weekend. You can make advanced rezzies or just walk up and they'll take you if there's room at socially distanced tables. You could be gravlaxing very soon! Or, order from their Marketplace menu and just grab some cardamom buns and a meatball feast for the couch.