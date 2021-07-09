× Expand Shutterstock Tray of food and drinks floating in pool The good kind of flotilla.

There are no more official holidays until Labor Day, so this is the stretch to create your own: I bet you can rouse a family flotilla for a 10th of July celebration, or Pie Day at the Cabin in which you only eat pie, or Pool Party Eve with the hallowed tradition of sleeping in your swimsuits. Other holiday-ish worthy pursuits? Checking out a new live fire restaurant, making a memorial drive for a burger, really committing to a Vagabonde summer (with drinks).

OPENS

+ The Misfit's Collective is now officially open in Apple Valley. From the same crew that brought you Tequila Butcher, Volstead's Emporium, and Whiskey Inferno, this newest concept is a biggie. Carved out of the former Poor Richard's building, the Misfits' Collective hosts four concepts: Curiouser Coffee Bar, Ratio cocktail + pizza bar, The Wanderer outdoor patio and bar (which rotates menus from far reaches of the planet), and Eighth Fire which is live fire cooking offering everything from plancha cooked salmon to fire braised lamb shanks, cooked on open hearth flames.

+ Surly Brewing has officially opened their indoor dining again as phase 2 of the re-opening. They are bringing back some of the original dishes we used to love, like Hog Frites, the OG Surly burger, and the BBQ by the pound. There are some new things in the works too, like tacos with tortillas from Nixta, and a new fried chicken sandwich on the menu. Sounds like the upstairs pizza re-open is still a ways off, and the bar/restaurant will be closed on M-Tu, with the kitchen closing by 9pm each night.

+ The Turf Club is back open in St. Paul. Sure, sure, its an edgy music venue we have missed, but have you ever staked a claim on a bar stool and some Loaded Turf Tots? Or sought solace and song in that short rib melt? Those are the days we can get back.

+ Victor's 1959 Cafe is finally back open for indoor dining. And if it's not the ropa vieja calling your name, it's the corn pancakes. This Cuban/Caribbean hut will keep a pause on dinner for now, opening Wed-Sun from 9am-2:30pm to start. But that patio is sunshine bright enough to wake anyone up.

COMING SOON

+ The Sioux Chef is finally, almost ready to launch Owamni, the Indigenous-foods restaurant that will come to life in the Water Works complex on the Mississippi. You'll want to check out the two outdoor terraces, the indigenous plants that form the landscaping, and the views of the river which inspired this whole native foods project.

RIP / CLOSED

+ It's worth an homage, a drive Northward. RIP to Gordy Lundquist, the namesake owner behind Gordy's Hi-Hat Drive In in Cloquet. At the blooming age of 93, Gordy passed away this week after more than 60 seasons helming the burger shop. He was behind the counter the last time I was up there a few years ago, he will be missed.

+ Head's up, Ramen Kazama will be offline totally next week, from July 13-26ish for construction and some me-time.

AGENDA

// First, it's important to know, next week is Summer Restaurant Week 2021! A TON of restaurants are on board to dazzle you with two and three course menus that top out at $35. Imma go look through the menus and see what's cooking before I give you my picks list on Monday.

// Feels like a great Saturday to visit the farm, yeah? Head out on the Co-op Farm Tour this Saturday from 10am - 4pm and hit as many of the 20 urban and rural farms on the map that you can. Each farm will be open to give you tours, some might offer berry picking, others may welcome animal feeding, but all will be ready to talk about what its like to grow the food you eat.

// The St. Paul Summer Beer Fest returns on Saturday to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. some 70 breweries will pack into the International Bazaar along with live music, tasty food options and a silent auction benefitting the YMCA of St. Paul. Early admission is $60, GA is $45.

// The North Loop Food Truck Fair is scheduled to roll into the neighborhood on Sunday. Find the fleet parked at 751 N. 3rd St, just south of the newish parking ramp, in a big empty lot from 1-7pm. They'll have a beer garden, free music and art, along side the snack stylings of Little Gs Pizzeria, iPiEROGI, Chicks on Wheels, It's 7am Somewhere Food Truck, and so many more.

// Good news if you've been missing the castle, the American Swedish Institute will now be open on Thursday nights. There's some live music planned, and exhibits to see, but FIKA the restaurant (which normally closes at 4pm on the other three days it's open) will stay open until 8pm on Thursdays so that you might choose juniper spiced meatballs or cold-smoked salmon as your dinner.

// Resist the urge to become too scheduled, by becoming a vagabond. Well maybe commit to the Vagabonde Summer evening on Friday July 16. The Grand Cafe crew are pairing up with 3Leche and Chez Bill for this loose evening of cooking, pouring, and hanging out at Tao Foods. Your toss in the pot of $95 gets you food and a spritzer, which starts at 6:30 on the patio and moves indoors for a three-course dinner with wine and cocktails. It sounds so damn civilized, even the part where you can just opt in for a walkup Snackie edition from 7:30-9pm. Who knows where you wander from there.

// If you have the July print issue in hand, and you should because sitting in a hammock reading on your phone actually physically negates the hammock and you will fall down. Bygones. If you have lovely glossy paper words in your hot little hands, I'm sure you've already perused the story about A.B. Cassius, the first Black liquor license holder in the state, as told by Mecca Bos. You'll want to know about Dreamland 2021, a little party at Palmer's Bar on July 20th, celebrating that story's release as part of the audio documentary series Black Food Ways of Minnesota. Tickets are sliding scale, so pay what you can, Cornbread Harris will be playing, there will be food and drink for purchase, and you should take this opportunity to wear a really, really good hat.

// It is a meat holiday for certain on July 29 at P.S Steak. Check out their Showcase of Beef dinner which delivers five courses showcasing different styles of beef cuts and preparation, including dry aged beef. Tickets are $150/person, unless you upgrade with wine and/or cocktails pairings which add an extra $65 bones, but you will be eating prime filet carpaccio, roasted bone marrow, and dry-aged rib eye among other meaty treats. Meat sweats: likely.

