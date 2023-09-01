× Expand Minnesota Apples

You did it. You lived hard and best while the sun kept you company into the night hours, well done. As we ease out of the summer mind-set (not so much the temps yet), we give you permission to dip into your first PSL. But not until after Monday. Fair if you haven't yet, but consider a new pizza move, say farewell to a few haunts, and check out who's had a re-do in time for sweater weather. Make that Monday count, y'all.

OPENS

+ Wrecktangle’s Wrestaurant at the Palace is now open in St. Paul. America’s favorite parallelogrammatic pizza is now available in the cap city! But wait, there’s more! It has a sesame smash burger, angolotto, and curly fries! There’s both Grape Ape and a Dill vodka cocktail if you miss the Fair. Plus: a killer patio and pizza walk up window!

+ Just down the street Momento is coming back officially on Weds. Same name, new vibes. Instead of all-American, this new iteration is going for destination Mediterranean with new chef Aaron Uban leading the kitchen. The space has been given a lovely face lift too.

CLOSES

— Sad to report that Escondido has closed in the Centro/Vivir location on Quincy. The 12 seat mezcal tasting room under the watchful eye of Todd Mulhair, was a quiet den of smoky spirits. That knowledgeable team is moving on to other things, which we’ll watch for.

— Kalsada, the modern Filipino restaurant in St. Paul, has decided to call it quits. The last service will be Sept. 15, but they’ll be doing dinner only as their popular brunch service has already ceased. There is a note of hope for this spot, the closing post says “we look forward to the next chapter of Kalsada. So far we haven’t decide when we will reopen KALSADA, maybe in the future.”

— The Latin/Vietnamese Chelas in south Minneapolis has closed due to “unforeseen circumstances” according to their socials.

— Agra Culture has decided to close its Highland Park location after 6 years. Sept. 3 will be their last day.

COMING SOON

>> There's a new taco stall coming to Malcolm Yards: Mertes Tacos. They are planning to sling a variety of tacos made with locally made tortillas, plus nachos with chicken, beef, or pork carnitas and chips with salsa, guacamole, or queso.

AGENDA

// You know how it's going to be hot like blazes this weekend? Well, Milkjam Creamery and World Street Kitchen are giving you FREE DELIVERY until Sept. 11 when you order $30 or more from the app. I KNOW you can manage at least $30 in ice cream. Because I believe in you. PS ... have you seen the After School Snack Attack flavor of mozzarella cheese ice cream with spiced tomato jam and little bits of pizza crust?

// Firsties! Yeorg Brewing is the first beer hall to start Oktoberfesting. Today through Sept. 30, the St. Paul beer bar will showcase 8 different German festbiers, and stack them against their own Yeorg festbiers. Stretching it out is nice, instead of cramming one month of drinking into too tight lederhosen. Ahem.

// Important news: Meritage Oysterfest is going on hiatus again this year due to construction in the area where it's held. SO, instead, St. Paul's favorite Frenchy is hosting an Oyster Feast. The sit-down version of the fest will run you $55, you get a reserved seat, six oysters, and the option to add on more oysters, a lobster dinner, bottles of champs, whatever you feel. Tickets go on sale Sept 5., this coming Tuesday at 10am, and the party itself is slated for Oct. 8. Those tix will sell out, count on it.

// Next Sat., Sept. 9th, think about starting your Fall Travel Era with a little Butcher's Dinner and Barn Dance at Medicine Creek Farms, near Finlayson about an hour+ north of the metro. The chefs/farmers/butchers from Yker Acres will be on hand as well as Baptism River Barbecue (which I have been DYING to get to) and the full party starts with a farmers market, rolls into a regenerative farm tour, then it's cocktail hour with your farm friends, an insanely delicious sounding dinner, and the night ends with a barn dance. You could make a whole damn movie about this kind of night. And it's just $75 and a car ride (maybe a hotel too, those cute tiny Kettle River cabins are super close).

// Charlie hasn't even left the Fair, but he's already planning a fundraiser for his friends in Hawaii who helped him with his winning Maui-sota ribs. Get this Maui BBQ Fundraiser on your calendar for Fri, Sept. 22 and plan to head out to the Hamel VFW for ribs, brisket, live music, and good deeds.

// Also: Have you seen the History of Corn?