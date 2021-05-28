× Expand Shutterstock Cocktail on Deck at Sunset Time to replenish your stock of drink umbrellas. You're going to need them this summer.

It's the unofficial opening weekend of summer! She looks like a dandy with sunshine and good vibes in the forecast. Everyone is saying: Could this be the best summer, ever? Not to jinx it, but we are getting the feeling that with all the vaccinations and lifting of capacities in restaurants, that it could be true. We're here to support you in you summer endeavors, whether that be a fresh lakeside margarita, stellar parking lot barbecue, or cocktails with friends on a familiar patio that feels refreshed and new. Like you'll never take it for granted again.

NEWS

// Today marks the official sunset of capacity restrictions for restaurants and bars all over the state. They can now legally seat all the tables and chairs. Word of caution, they might still have open tables and chairs while you're waiting to be seated because of the staffing shortage. Always: be patient. You're ready to jump back into the normal, but the normal's not quite here yet. Also: still waiting on the city mayors to give an update on the mask mandate, and to confirm whether or not they'll keep capacity restrictions for their own cities. And if you haven't been vaxxed yet, get on it! There's even a swag bag now!

// Jack's Back! Jack Riebel is back in the kitchen at The Lexington, feeling good while he continues to kick cancer's ass. To celebrate, they are relaunching the rooftop, and unveiling a new dinner menu that was created with Chef de Cuisine Antonio Murry. Look for a new interpretation of the famous steak tartare and some returning favorites like the onion rings, walleye cakes, and Texas tenderloin tips. Don't pass on the cuts from the woodfire grill, fueled with Minnesota hardwood. A 46 oz. tomahawk, 16 oz. center cut ribeye, 6 and 8 oz. filets, or a smoked double bone pork chop should do it. Rooftop has the full menu, and is first come first serve, just head up the back stairs.

OPENS

+ There's a new old spot to motor your boat towards on Lake Minnetonka. What was formerly the deck-only on the lake Caribbean restaurant, is as of today The Tequila Butcher at the Caribbean. Smoky meats, margaritas, a hella sloppy burger, and probably still those fat carp which we feed fries from the dock.

+ Here's a great idea, tell everyone you'll bring the pickles to the picnic, and then show up with the infamous pickle pizza. No one will be mad at you. This pizza can be found at the newly opened QC Pizza in South Minneapolis. And they've got a special going on for ya, $20 gets you a 16 inch double pepperoni or Kinda Big Dill pizza, and $22 gets you the elote pizza special with sweet corn, mayo, cheese, and Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Also, if someone tells you to bring hotdish, grab the chicken wild rice pizza.

+ As of June 3, Tattersall Distilling will open their cocktail room back up in Nordeast! They've got a whole new line up of 23 drinks (like Blackberry Crush, Gin Fizz, Midnight Manhattan, Palindrome and Shoebill) to bring you back in. Instead of the old ways of just piling into the joint, they'll now be taking reservations for the inside seating, while the patio will remain first-come-first-serve. You will need a phone to order and pay with the QR code, but if your phone dies you can have a paper menu. And, Nashville Coop will be the food truck in residence, instead of a rotating bunch of yahoos.

+ Cafe Alma is now open for first-come-first-serve dining inside, Th-Sun if you're looking for a little sneaky escape from the family (errands, you're doing errands). Order at the counter, or order and pay at the table. All I want right now is that Up South scrambled egg and pimento cheese biscuit sandwich.

COMING SOON

+ Boomin' BBQ will be open next weekend! The smoker trailer is parked in the parking lot of Ombibulous in Northeast, which is wicked smaht as what does one want with some smoky meat other than some 100% Minnesota-made libations? These former Handsome Hog gents will be smoking brisket on the weekends, ribs, pork cheeks, beef cheeks, crab claws, even cheeseburgers if you'll show up for it. Open June 5.

+ Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls is set to open at the Mall of America later this summer. It's all about that split bread filled with Maine lobster goodness. You can choose classic with just mayo and lemon butter, or lobster salad with a little celery and dressing in there, or BLT style and just gild the lily. There will also be lobster grilled cheese, lobster mac 'n' cheese, and lobster bisque. How does it compare to local legend Smack Shack? We'll see.

+ Speaking of Josh Thoma and Kevin Fitzgerald of Smack Shack, the duo is heading out to Sioux Falls, SD to open three new concepts: American fare, seafood, and a tequila bar. The concepts will be part of a larger development near Falls Park and the Steel District. If you're heading out that way.

AGENDA

// Top of the key: Sunday the fine folks at Chip's Clubhouse are throwing a little All You Can Eat & Drink Memorial Day Soiree. Just $70 for all you can eat off the grill: ribeyes, chicken, shrimp, sausage, filet, plus potato salad, mac 'n' cheese, etc. And bottomless sangria and margs, buckets of beer, and you know there will be pie.

// The Beer Dabbler is back! Tickets go on sale at noon today for the Pride Dabbler on July 16. For the first time, they'll be set up in the sculpture garden for the good times. General admission is $50, and will get you unlimited samples from 65+ local breweries and cideries, plus live music and access to food trucks.

// Also back? All Pints North Beer Fest on July 31. This fest usually marks the best afternoon in Bayfront Park in Duluth. Tickets are $60 and go on sale this Tuesday, June 1. To be in compliance with changing capacity restrictions, they'll be releasing 1,000 tickets at a time. So if you happen to see that they're sold out, add your name to the waiting list as more spots will likely open.

// Music and Movies in the Park is back. And not just in Minneapolis, but St. Paul too! I tell you this because there is no better reason for a takeout picnic than a movie in the park. Tomorrow night, The Sound of Music is playing at Pershing Park. Perhaps, before dusk, you should find your way over to nearby France 44 cheese shop and grab a few sandwiches and cheese that comes from high on a hill with a lonely goatherd, lay ee odl lay ee odl lay hee hoo.

// Love this set up from the Good Acre. If you missed the CSA train, or are maybe just a little south of veggie-forward, you can still support local farms with the Summer Grilling Box series. Drop $160 for four total boxes over the summer. Each box feeds 3-4 people, and not only will you get good local meats like rosemary lamb or spicy bratwurst from Sunshine Farms, but also locally baked buns, maybe some kimchi, locally made ice cream, hot sauce, and more.

// Travail is throwing another parking lot party, and this one's a smoke show. You get your own picnic table and they just keep bringing you ribs, smoked whole chicken legs, cheddar brats, pork belly baked beans, shrimp salad, esquites, and so much more. And hey, there's a band! Tickets are $90 per person, with a few rounds of seating, and they go on sale at noon today.

// You know Jon Wipfli is working on his Animales Burger Co. to be launching imminently at Bauhaus Brew Labs, yeah? Well get over to the original Animales BBQ at Able this Saturday for some R&D burger action. Open at noon, the line will be long, but it will also be swift.