× Expand Shutterstock Taylors Falls Drive In The Drive In at Taylors Falls. Now you're thirsty.

The first official day of summer is Sunday, even though we've been living it hard like summer for a few weeks (we don't let calendars tell us our business). The weekend is screaming toward you like an ice cream truck with too many goodies to choose from. From Juneteenth celebrations, to art festing (and the inevitable snack festing that goes with it), hot rods and dad bods, it's all sun baked and ready to go.

OPENS

+ That Texa-Tonka strip mall in SLP is HOT, because Revival is now open. This is the first suburban location for the fried chicken shop, and it's ready to welcome people with PARKING and walk-up service. It's the magic of lighting and wallpaper with those guys, well, and fried chicken. The room has an indoor/outdoor bar and a huge patio that is screaming for a JazzyBell hang. The menu is closer to the Minneapolis Revival, and weekend brunch (chicken & gravy biscuit!) will start next month.

CLOSES

- Sad to see that HammerHeart Brewing up Lino Lakes way has announced that they will be closing their taproom at the end of the month. "We are simply too big to focus on all of the things that are important to us, and not big enough to sustain everything that exists." They'll continue to make beer through the end of the year, then move to a partnership with another brewery to make their beer. And then the plan is to find a small brewery in the middle of nowhere and make "small-batch barrel aged, Scandinavian farmhouse, and traditional beers". More details will be laid out in the coming weeks.

COMING SOON

+ In a total plot twist, People's Organic is hopping from Galleria to Southdale. Taking over a whopping 7,300 square foot space on the second floor, this new spot will host a coffee & wine cafe, but also event space and a patio for live music, fire pits, and games. Look for July 1 opening!

+ Tom's Watch Bar is coming to City Center. Tom Ryan, of Smashburger fame, has opened a few of these multi-screened sports bars across the country, and now he's bringing one to Minneapolis. “All the Sports, All the Time” on a massive, central, oversized stadium screen surrounded by hundreds of smaller screens so you can see alllllll the sportsball from all the angles. Opening 2022.

AGENDA

// Time to stock your kitchen for all the long lost dinner parties of last year? Create Catering is having a tent sale today in Northeast from 10am - 4pm, and you can score some great deals on Riedel glassware, restaurant-grade serving ware, platters, and more!

// I'm going to keep saying hot rods and dad bods all weekend long, because it's Back to the 50's at the MN State Fairgrounds! It really is one of the best car shows in the state, and while you are oogling the Rocket 88s or a tricked-out '65 Mustang, you will also be able to snack on some State Fair food, and get a draft at the Ball Park Cafe for the first time!

// Juneteenth is officially a federal holiday now! Typically celebrated with family picnics and parties, June 19th commemorates the freedom of enslaved Black Americans. The Minneapolis Parks are hosting a bunch of great activities, both in-person and virtual, including family night and outdoor movies tonight. In St. Paul tonight, it's the First Annual Sweet Potato Comfort Pie Jubilee, and I don't know how you pass that up. On Saturday, there's a pop-up Juneteenth Jubilee MN Black Box Bazaar in Hopkins, with over 30 Black vendors to support. Midtown Global Market is jamming all day with Chicago Steppin' and Soul to Soul Smokehouse specials on food. And the BlackOut Bike Ride is back again this year, starting at Theo Wirth trail head. But the big party will be at the Northside Community Juneteenth Celebration. Lots of food, family activities, and good times.

// The Stone Arch Fest kicks off summer festing this weekend. They've jumped the river, so be aware, and be ready to buy some art along with your sausage plumped Bub's Aussie Pies! And check out the Culinary Arts market at the fest, you need some Mollie Rae's drop cookies in your life. If you are looking for other art fairs, we got you.

// Dads get free beer?! Come ON. Why do moms have to suffer simpy mimosas and dads get to belly up for dad jokes and free beer at Can Can Wonderland and St. Paul Brewing? Yeah ok, just head over on Sunday to either place and if you're a dad you get to choose a free pint from either of their tap lists, and there's cool mini-golf and a killer fresh patio and moms have to have stupid brunch. Fine.

// If you really love someone, you'll get them the Summer Cheese CSA from Alemar. Three boxes of great cheese, that you can pick up at the Food Building (and if you stumble into a grilled cheese sandwich while you're there no one would blink). Get all three for $80 and you get access to both clothbound cheddar and cream cheese. You did understand that by "someone" I meant you, yes?

// Don't forget this Sunday: Rosé Fest! Session tickets still available!

// Don't forget next weekend: Dinner on the Farm! Summer Picnic at Elm Tree Farm still available!