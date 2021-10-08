× Expand Fibonacci Blue / Flickr Open Streets Lyndale

While food and dining editor Stephanie March is headed to lead a food adventure in Iceland this week, she still left us with the plenty of food news and to-dos to keep our appetites at peace while she’s away. And with the remaining warm days dwindling like leaves falling off a tree, it’s time to get out this week before MN’s inevitable early autumn cold snap. For now, Open Streets Lyndale returns, a Black-owned pizza shop opens in Northeast, and a Paranormal Cocktail Party is on the horizon. Plus: Restaurant Week is back!!! -PD

NEWS

\\ Open Streets Lyndale is back! The largest of this year’s Open Streets Minneapolis events takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. Some classic spots on Lyndale you can try out: World Street Kitchen, Moto-i, Trio, or Lynhall … or maybe now’s the time to visit our our new faves Bebe Zito. We’ve been reading the marquee outside LynLake Brewery all pandemic, now’s the time to go in for a burger for their 7th anniversary week.

OPENS

+ Slice is finally a real pizza shop! The tiny pizza building on the triangle between Central and Hennepin in Northeast has been teasing people with coming soon signage for what feels like eons. The Black-owned business is now open serving NY style slices and pies for takeout and delivery.

+ The grand opening of national chain Clean Juice Co. is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, at Nolan Mains in Edina. Two more locations of the cold-pressed juice and smoothie bar are reportedly coming to the Twin Cities in 2022.

+ World Famous Momo opened on West St. Paul's Robert Street, serving up Nepalese dumplings with ground chicken and vegetables, ordered steamed, fried, or frozen, and served with a side of tomato sauce.

CLOSES

- Northbound Smokehouse is closing for renovations on Oct. 25. The popular smokey brewpub thinks they’ll be closed through November at least while they freshen up the menu and the bar.

- Dari-ette Drive In hasn’t just closed for the season, but for good under this ownership. The legendary St. Paul spot is for sale.

- Crepe and Spoon, the vegan ice cream and crepe spot near Hai Hai, has announced it will close for the season on Oct. 30th. But, they added that they are not sure if they’ll be back. They plan to take the season off to regroup, so stay tuned.

- CHX has closed in the Lowry Hill location, but after some questionable business partnership antics from the investor group, the three young owners vow to bring it back elsewhere.

COMING SOON

+ Great news, Pagoda from Dinkytown has found a new home: Roseville! The popular dim sum spot lost their building near the U of M, but has found a location in the Rosedale Marketplace across from the mall. Look for a November opening and all the dim sum and hot pot that implies.

AGENDA

// WOW, October Restaurant Week kinda sneaked up on us, didn’t it? It kicks off on Monday and runs all of next week with killer harvest deals of meals from $10-$35!

// Finish out the season of the Oktoberfest with the last few blow-outs:

> Schell’s Oktoberfest party this Saturday is arguably the most authentic feeling and honors MN’s first family of brewing and the town that worships Herman the German. Get thee down there, they tap that fest keg at 11am.

> Charlie T’s is part of the Oktoberfest at the Hamel VFW this Saturday, and that’s super important if you want to relive RC’s BBQ Naughty Biscuit sandwich, the hit of the State Fair this year. One day only on that sammie.

>Whiskey Inferno’s Oktoberfest on Fri/Sat includes a Bufflao Trace single barrel release party, and you KNOW that the Germans would have incorporated bourbon into their party too, if they’d thought about it. Beer braised brats, pretz bites with smoked gouda, and fallish cocktails.

> Twin Cities Oktoberfest at the State Fair is back! Free parking, many breweries, games and good times, plus indoor bathrooms!! All the amenities.

// Union Hmong Kitchen/Vinai and Alma are teaming up for a Yaki Pop-up this Saturday. It’s more than teriyaki or teppanyaki or yakitori, yaki means “cooked over direct heat” in Japanese. So at Alma on Saturday, your $50 ticket will get you Hmong sausage and mixed yaki including shrimp with turmeric and beef tongue with tamarind BBQ to name a few.

// Cripes it’s BOOYAH time. Head up to the Forest Lake American Legion for some hot soooop on Saturday starting at nooooon. There’s bakery and meat raffle too, so.

// Nipping at your hygge, Bungalow Club is throwing a Beaujolais & Flannel evening on Tuesday. It has all the fall vibes and Cozy (avec a capital C) as you walk around and sip more than 20 Beaujolais bottles from New France Wine, snack on hors d’oeuvres from the kitchen, maybe take in some s’mores on the patio, and get an education in cigars and more!

// Tickets are still available for the Synergy Series dinner with the Animal team of Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, if you opt for $195 bar or lounge seating. But if you’re more interested in the duo than the food, there’s the inaugural Synergy Series Dialogue session. Hosted at the American Swedish Institute on Oct. 22, this chat with Gavin Kaysen and the award winning chefs will only run you $10, and 100% of the proceeds go to Appetite for Change.

// This one sold out in a hot sec last year, so you need to act now. The Paranormal Cocktail Party at the Lexington is back. For a $55 ticket, you get a signature cocktail and snacks while you listen to the Twin Cities Paranormal Society share their spooky tales, and what they’ve learned about the activity in the very building you’ll be sitting in. The call is coming from inside the house! Oct. 29th and 30th!

// Head to Father Hennepin Bluff Park and the new Water Works Park to celebrate Indigenous culture on Oct. 9 from 1-5 p.m. for the Owamni Falling Water Festival, featuring jewelry and Native art for purchase, musicians Tufawon and Buffalo Weavers, comedian Rez Reporter, and eats by The Sioux Chef.

// Get tickets to Hops for Hunger, SACA Food Shelf's annual fundraiser celebrating Minnesota local craft beers for a good cause, for tonight at 6 p.m. in Quincy Hall. Food is available to purchase from Crave Catering, and catch live music and a silent auction.